(CBC)   I'm sorry, I thought this was Canada   (cbc.ca) divider line
jimpapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a reasonable reason to remove the taps.
Nothing to see here.
It's Canada.
We have no outrage.
Unless you crosscheck or trip
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's lucky it was only bylaw officers and not some enforcers from the Syrup Cartel.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superb Tag use.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ann Arbor too
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they ask permission first? I'd think they need to know whether or not they may pull taps.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Seems a little strange that they have over-reach onto trees within the bounds of your property..
It's not like they were in the median on the other side of the sidewalk..They are clearly in the yard on the house side of the sidewalk..People in the US would freak the fark out if the city tried to tell them they
can't do something with trees that are within the bounds of their property..

This article did make we want to get taps and offer them to the neighbors with big maples in their yard
and offer to split of the drippings...
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo tag Subby.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How much do we love maple syrup in Canada? Well, this is basically Canada's Fort Knox.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Unfortunately with COVID-19, we didn't want to go close to the Toronto area just to be safe," he said.

Fixed for additional applicability.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Seems a little strange that they have over-reach onto trees within the bounds of your property..
It's not like they were in the median on the other side of the sidewalk..They are clearly in the yard on the house side of the sidewalk..People in the US would freak the fark out if the city tried to tell them they
can't do something with trees that are within the bounds of their property..


I see you're not a homeowner. This is extremely common in the U.S. as well. Those trees don't belong to you, they were planted by the City.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: He's lucky it was only bylaw officers and not some enforcers from the Syrup Cartel.


How do we know they weren't!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I see you're not a homeowner. This is extremely common in the U.S. as well. Those trees don't belong to you, they were planted by the City.
It's not like they were in the median on the other side of the sidewalk..They are clearly in the yard on the house side of the sidewalk..People in the US would freak the fark out if the city tried to tell them they
can't do something with trees that are within the bounds of their property..

I see you're not a homeowner. This is extremely common in the U.S. as well. Those trees don't belong to you, they were planted by the City.


Actually..I AM a homeowner..And I have had a tree removed from my front yard because it was hit by
lightening a couple of times and had gotten a split that was decaying and risking damage..I didn't ask
anyone's permission to get it cut down..I just called a tree service and they did it and I paid them..
It was a nice maple, and they took the salvageable part of the trunk to a sawmill..I felt good about that..
 
IDisME
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What an idiot.  Maybe he should also try tapping his neighbour's trees.  They aren't his either.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blodyholy: How do we know they weren't!

How do we know they weren't!


Because the guy survived to be interviewed rather than ending up in one of those barrels shown a few posts above this one.
 
IDisME
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Seems a little strange that they have over-reach onto trees within the bounds of your property..
It's not like they were in the median on the other side of the sidewalk..They are clearly in the yard on the house side of the sidewalk..People in the US would freak the fark out if the city tried to tell them they
can't do something with trees that are within the bounds of their property..

This article did make we want to get taps and offer them to the neighbors with big maples in their yard
and offer to split of the drippings...


The property line is seldom at the sidewalk.  It's quite far back, especially in the area we're talking about.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm from London so here's some context: London's nickname is the Forest City and the city has historically tried to protect the urban tree canopy. Starting about 30 years ago there were a series of high profile incidents where healthy mature trees were removed because people simply didn't want to deal with the leaves in the fall. This set off a number of neighborhood conflicts that resulted in public pressure on the city to protect trees. The result was several by-laws protect trees. The first covered trees on public land, the second was for trees on private land.

It's the first by-law that hung this guy up. The reason it exists is that it the city basically puts a tree in front of most homes. They're on public lands and the city maintains them, but every so often a home owner decides they want their tree gone and does something like ringing it, or damaging it in order to kill it. As the article points out urban trees are highly stressed (less topsoil, mono culture, drought), so damaging the tree was a tactic used in the past to get rid of it without incurring the wrath of neighbors.

The second by-law restricts removal of trees greater than 50cm of trunk diameter without a permit.

The important thing to remember is that these by-laws while invasive are extremely popular. Unbelievably popular. I honestly don't think you could get elected here if you were opposed to it. The other thing to remember is that by-laws here are enforced on a complaint basis, so someone called on this guy, likely multiple people. Given he lives in Old North (expensive upper middle class neighborhood) there's no shortage of people with too much free time on their hands who wouldn't hesitate to call the city.

Bottom line is that people here are really into their trees and if you're the kind of person who doesn't want to deal with leaves, lots of leaves, this is not the city for you.

/They're really pedantic about the enforcement too. I've got a shiatty-assed linden tree on my lawn and I've been negotiating with the city for a couple of years to replace it (at my cost) with a plane tree, white oak, or anything else not a linden. They won't budge. They use a "signature" tree in each neighborhood. I happen to be in one of the linden ones. For some dammed reason our "urban foresters" love their dammed linden trees.

//Not subby.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Because the guy survived to be interviewed rather than ending up in one of those barrels shown a few posts above this one.

How do we know they weren't!

Because the guy survived to be interviewed rather than ending up in one of those barrels shown a few posts above this one.


Haha, fair enough. Cartel would have put him in the aforementioned barrel or thrown him in the St. Lawrence.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: He's lucky it was only bylaw officers and not some enforcers from the Syrup Cartel.


Syrup cartel is only in Quebec. Grew up in Eastern ON, and everybody in the area tapped the trees.
Still can, but I agree about the city trees, too many extra stressors.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: BigNumber12: Mr. Shabooboo: Seems a little strange that they have over-reach onto trees within the bounds of your property..
It's not like they were in the median on the other side of the sidewalk..They are clearly in the yard on the house side of the sidewalk..People in the US would freak the fark out if the city tried to tell them they
can't do something with trees that are within the bounds of their property..

I see you're not a homeowner. This is extremely common in the U.S. as well. Those trees don't belong to you, they were planted by the City.

Actually..I AM a homeowner..And I have had a tree removed from my front yard because it was hit by
lightening a couple of times and had gotten a split that was decaying and risking damage..I didn't ask
anyone's permission to get it cut down..I just called a tree service and they did it and I paid them..
It was a nice maple, and they took the salvageable part of the trunk to a sawmill..I felt good about that..


Well then, you either live in an area that doesn't have property structured that way, or your city just doesn't give a fark. Many, many cities are very (understandably) touchy about their trees in their easements, since they plant and (at least are supposed to) maintain them.

Out of curiosity, have you ever verified your actual property lines?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IDisME: The property line is seldom at the sidewalk.  It's quite far back, especially in the area we're talking about.
It's not like they were in the median on the other side of the sidewalk..They are clearly in the yard on the house side of the sidewalk..People in the US would freak the fark out if the city tried to tell them they
can't do something with trees that are within the bounds of their property..

This article did make we want to get taps and offer them to the neighbors with big maples in their yard
and offer to split of the drippings...

The property line is seldom at the sidewalk.  It's quite far back, especially in the area we're talking about.


So what's the difference between a
The B-52's - Love Shack (Official Music Video)
Youtube 9SOryJvTAGs
sugar shack and a love sack?
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I see you're not a homeowner. This is extremely common in the U.S. as well. Those trees don't belong to you, they were planted by the City.
It's not like they were in the median on the other side of the sidewalk..They are clearly in the yard on the house side of the sidewalk..People in the US would freak the fark out if the city tried to tell them they
can't do something with trees that are within the bounds of their property..

I see you're not a homeowner. This is extremely common in the U.S. as well. Those trees don't belong to you, they were planted by the City.


Your property line is usually a few feet back from the edge of the sidewalk. If there is a power pole or hydrant in your yard, they are still on city property.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: Your property line is usually a few feet back from the edge of the sidewalk. If there is a power pole or hydrant in your yard, they are still on city property.
It's not like they were in the median on the other side of the sidewalk..They are clearly in the yard on the house side of the sidewalk..People in the US would freak the fark out if the city tried to tell them they
can't do something with trees that are within the bounds of their property..

I see you're not a homeowner. This is extremely common in the U.S. as well. Those trees don't belong to you, they were planted by the City.

Your property line is usually a few feet back from the edge of the sidewalk. If there is a power pole or hydrant in your yard, they are still on city property.


Yep, actual property lines and easements.
 
slantsix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: I'm from London so here's some context: nickname is the Forest City and the city has historically tried to protect the urban tree canopy. Starting about 30 years ago...

[snip]

//Not subby.


I'm from London as well and this story checks out. My parents gave lived in this very neighbourhood for almost 40 years. When they moved in to their house, there wasn't a tree on the property so the city sent a crew to plant one. It's been cool to watch it grow from a twig to a mature tree.

I could be wrong but I believe there's a mandate that every home must have a tree on the property. As was said, the residents love it, and why wouldn't they?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I see you're not a homeowner. This is extremely common in the U.S. as well. Those trees don't belong to you, they were planted by the City.
It's not like they were in the median on the other side of the sidewalk..They are clearly in the yard on the house side of the sidewalk..People in the US would freak the fark out if the city tried to tell them they
can't do something with trees that are within the bounds of their property..

I see you're not a homeowner. This is extremely common in the U.S. as well. Those trees don't belong to you, they were planted by the City.


Someone has to speak for the trees.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: Your property line is usually a few feet back from the edge of the sidewalk. If there is a power pole or hydrant in your yard, they are still on city property.


Yes, about the property line (it's typically a foot) but not necessarily correct about power poles. Typically utility companies have blanket easements on all properties to maintain equipment, regardless of where it's located on the property.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

slantsix: Tyrosine: I'm from London so here's some context: nickname is the Forest City and the city has historically tried to protect the urban tree canopy. Starting about 30 years ago...

[snip]

//Not subby.

I'm from London as well and this story checks out. My parents gave lived in this very neighbourhood for almost 40 years. When they moved in to their house, there wasn't a tree on the property so the city sent a crew to plant one. It's been cool to watch it grow from a twig to a mature tree.

I could be wrong but I believe there's a mandate that every home must have a tree on the property. As was said, the residents love it, and why wouldn't they?


Yes, the city tries to plant at least one tree per lot, and requires developers here to do the same. That may not apply in older neighborhoods like OEV, Old North, Wortley Village, etc. because these places were established long before the program.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

slantsix: Tyrosine: I'm from London so here's some context: nickname is the Forest City and the city has historically tried to protect the urban tree canopy. Starting about 30 years ago...

[snip]

//Not subby.

I'm from London as well and this story checks out. My parents gave lived in this very neighbourhood for almost 40 years. When they moved in to their house, there wasn't a tree on the property so the city sent a crew to plant one. It's been cool to watch it grow from a twig to a mature tree.

I could be wrong but I believe there's a mandate that every home must have a tree on the property. As was said, the residents love it, and why wouldn't they?


Trees cool cities, they dramatically reduce the heat island effect.
After Hurricane Juan, Nova Scotia Power proposed a massive tree removal project for Halifax because of the damage the trees did to power lines. There was a near revolt, especially since the reason for a lot of the damage was that NSPC (privatized 2 years earlier) had cut their line maintenance budget by 75%, and their staff of repair crews by 66%.
They didn't get to do it.
Home made maple syrup is the joint, I get what the Dad was trying to do, I grew up on it. But not in a city.
 
rottenbox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: ...The second by-law restricts removal of trees greater than 50cm of trunk diameter without a permit.


I'm in Burlington and our bylaw is a permit that costs $650 for any tree on your property over 20cm unless you can get an arborist to say it's a danger. I've got a birch in my front yard that is leaning over my neighbours that I wish I'd taken out before the bylaw came in. Luckily I know an arborist but I'd be much happier not having to pay him to remove it just to avoid paying the city. I'll probably replace it with a multistem birch but I'll cut it down when it hits 18 cm. Then the cycle repeats. Yes, I am that petty.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

slantsix: Yes, about the property line (it's typically a foot) but not necessarily correct about power poles. Typically utility companies have blanket easements on all properties to maintain equipment, regardless of where it's located on the property.

Yes, about the property line (it's typically a foot) but not necessarily correct about power poles. Typically utility companies have blanket easements on all properties to maintain equipment, regardless of where it's located on the property.


Depends on the municipality, or province I believe.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: Depends on the municipality, or province I believe.

Yes, about the property line (it's typically a foot) but not necessarily correct about power poles. Typically utility companies have blanket easements on all properties to maintain equipment, regardless of where it's located on the property.

Depends on the municipality, or province I believe.


I believe it's 8m from the center of the road here.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Mr. Shabooboo: BigNumber12: Mr. Shabooboo: Seems a little strange that they have over-reach onto trees within the bounds of your property..
It's not like they were in the median on the other side of the sidewalk..They are clearly in the yard on the house side of the sidewalk..People in the US would freak the fark out if the city tried to tell them they
can't do something with trees that are within the bounds of their property..

I see you're not a homeowner. This is extremely common in the U.S. as well. Those trees don't belong to you, they were planted by the City.

Actually..I AM a homeowner..And I have had a tree removed from my front yard because it was hit by
lightening a couple of times and had gotten a split that was decaying and risking damage..I didn't ask
anyone's permission to get it cut down..I just called a tree service and they did it and I paid them..
It was a nice maple, and they took the salvageable part of the trunk to a sawmill..I felt good about that..

Well then, you either live in an area that doesn't have property structured that way, or your city just doesn't give a fark. Many, many cities are very (understandably) touchy about their trees in their easements, since they plant and (at least are supposed to) maintain them.

Out of curiosity, have you ever verified your actual property lines?


My town is touchy about "their" trees, so much so that they made me responsible for maintenance of the one in front of my house and sent me a letter, with a deadline and threat of a fine, about a problem I didn't know existed. Accompanying that letter were directions and another threat that if I trimmed it improperly I was responsible for replacing it.

I have no objection to trees or beautification. I get annoyed when they put their responsibility on me and use threats to make me do it.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

slantsix: Tyrosine: I'm from London so here's some context: nickname is the Forest City and the city has historically tried to protect the urban tree canopy. Starting about 30 years ago...

[snip]

//Not subby.

I'm from London as well and this story checks out. My parents gave lived in this very neighbourhood for almost 40 years. When they moved in to their house, there wasn't a tree on the property so the city sent a crew to plant one. It's been cool to watch it grow from a twig to a mature tree.

I could be wrong but I believe there's a mandate that every home must have a tree on the property. As was said, the residents love it, and why wouldn't they?


I grew up in that neighbourhood.  My parents still live there.

I don't get nostalgic for London, but that picture of the neighoburhood in which I grew up plus not having seen my family for almost two years is making me miss Old North.

Did you go to Central?
 
IDisME
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You need to hire a land surveyor to tell you where your property ends.  They are not all the same, there is no  blanket rule.  The sidewalk or any other thing you see is not any kind of an indicator.  Road allowances are all different widths depending on use and traffic volume (arterial roads, local, whatever.)  There can be monuments (iron bars, plastic, whatever) planted but they may not be at a property corner.  Assume nothing when it comes to property law, get a professional.
 
IDisME
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IDisME: You need to hire a land surveyor to tell you where your property ends.  They are not all the same, there is no  blanket rule.  The sidewalk or any other thing you see is not any kind of an indicator.  Road allowances are all different widths depending on use and traffic volume (arterial roads, local, whatever.)  There can be monuments (iron bars, plastic, whatever) planted but they may not be at a property corner.  Assume nothing when it comes to property law, get a professional.


Yes, in my background is land surveying
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nobody in a Rush for this?
Rush - The Trees (Official Music Video)
Youtube JnC88xBPkkc
 
