(MSN) Boobies The 16 Best shirts for big boobs... with pictures? Is this what counts as journalism today? This is a travesty against the 4th estate and evidence of the ongoing decline of socie...and you already clicked. FML   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Boobies, Neckline, Shirt, Best Shirts, simple terms, Breast, V-neck, string tie, smocked tank  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where are the articles discussing the best pants to wear when you've got a large twig and berries?


farking double standards.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lots of these models have small to medium boobs, but they're all well worth slobbering over looking at.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a fashion slideshow. Don't be such a stick in the mud.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh good, a disappointing slideshow
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those aren't sweater puppies, they're Great Danes!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The correct answer since the 70s had been TUBE TOPS.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is a great article for a Monday afternoon. It is Monday, right?

/time is meaningless now
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Where are the articles discussing the best pants to wear when you've got a large twig and berries?


farking double standards.


It's of no use to Farkers.
 
Snort
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We are in the nadir of journalism.  No one knows how to make any money and anyone who was good at it left for higher paying jobs.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Milk D
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Milk D: [Fark user image image 828x828]


That is a 13 year old boy.  Sick.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was told there would be big tiddies, but there were no big tiddies in the slide show.

Anyways, sweaters are the best tops for endowed gals.
 
Snort
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A slide show?  Go fark yourself subby.

http://deslide.clusterfake.net/?o=htm​l​_table&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.msn.com%2Fe​n-us%2Flifestyle%2Ffashion%2Fthe-16-be​st-shirts-for-big-boobs-and-3-styles-y​ou-ll-want-to-avoid%2Fss-BB1eBXHw
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, 16 pictures of Dolly Parton's wardrobe?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Where are the articles discussing the best pants to wear when you've got a large twig and berries?


farking double standards.


Everyone already knows the answer is assless chaps.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 5 hours ago  
whatever the shirt version of this dress is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Bkwn​G​q2yaA
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was expecting much more boobage based on the link description.

Is the red light button broken and everything gets green-lit these days?
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They must be huge to require this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bow Blouses
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
images.boardriders.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That link was horribly underwhelming.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Snort: A slide show?  Go fark yourself subby.

http://deslide.clusterfake.net/?o=html​_table&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.msn.com%2Fe​n-us%2Flifestyle%2Ffashion%2Fthe-16-be​st-shirts-for-big-boobs-and-3-styles-y​ou-ll-want-to-avoid%2Fss-BB1eBXHw


Not a slideshow in the app...
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [images.boardriders.com image 850x1062]


The ever popular "boob tube"
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Writer's idea of big boobs and mine are completely different.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Milk D: [Fark user image 828x828]


She looks like a prairie desert girl.
 
Abox
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ChrisDe: That link was horribly underwhelming.


Best shirts for big boobs modeled by women with not big boobs.

/or is that the point
//it's possible that was the point
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

allears: Lots of these models have small to medium boobs, but they're all well worth slobbering over looking at.


Worth a look certainly, but there were only 2-3 ladies who could generate cleavage without a push up/together bra.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's with the creepy "We love ..." phrasing?  Like if the reader doesn't love whatever, she isn't part of the Stepford Wives club?  I've noticed this in women's magazines before

/I had a girlfriend who read all those women's magazines
//I got bored waiting for her to get ready and would page through them
///yes we broke up eventually, geez
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't want to get all Studman here but there were like five hot girls and the outfits didn't flatter them.

...now I sound like a gay fashion designer.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 hours ago  
/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ChrisDe: That link was horribly underwhelming.


I'd say Welcome to Fark, but it's not your first rodeo.

It's never about the link. It's always about the comments.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And since I'm in a giving mood, more of the young woman I posted above.

NSFW
 
mjbok
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Milk D: [Fark user image 828x828]


She has no mountains, so I'm guessing she's shaved?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 5 hours ago  
what to wear if you have big boobs modeled by the standard waifish boobless models you're accustomed to.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What ever happened to Sports by Brooks ads here on Fark?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And since I'm in a giving mood, more of the young woman I posted above.

NSFW


God bless you.  Please go on.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And since I'm in a giving mood, more of the young woman I posted above.

NSFW


I love you.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So based on that slideshow, the author believes the best shirts for women with larges is *compiles notes of shirt categories in slideshow*... any old shirt.

Much helpful. Wow. Such useful.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 486x405]


Oh, honestly now ... Who else looked at that and thought '2d representation of gravity wells'?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 hours ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The answer is "button up business shirt."  Like Lily from the AT&T commercials.
 
king of vegas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 5 hours ago  

IANALINFLORIDA: They must be huge to require this
[Fark user image 850x479]


Nah, we can jack it to anything.
 
wage0048
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Milk D: [Fark user image 828x828]


Paging Admiral Akbar.
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wage0048: Milk D: [Fark user image 828x828]

Paging Admiral Akbar.


It's a wrap!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 hours ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 286x382]
Writer's idea of big boobs and mine are completely different.


We can go deeper.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
