(Washingtonian)   Sandwich Nazi actual Nazi
68
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's really gonna love that prison bologna they serve in jail
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"One witness who identified Tanios to the FBI said a tipster was engaged in a "legal dispute with TANIOS where TANIOS reportedly embezzled $435,000 from their former business," according to the warrant."

Why would a guy like that idolize Trump?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

No, because if Donald Trump were a restaurant manager, the place would have gone bankrupt already.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And now he's toast.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NO COUP FOR YOU
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone made a joke about meat stuffed between two buns?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MillionDollarMo: NO COUP FOR YOU


that's a million dollar comment!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Penn State College to State Pen Federal Pen.   Will they be roomies?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MillionDollarMo: NO COUP FOR YOU


i.kym-cdn.com
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He looks kinda middle easterny to me. Let ask Ron Johnson if this is someone to be scared of.
 
ProfessorBling [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know we're not dealing with the brightest bulbs, but wearing your business logo branded clothes??? Farking wow
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Sicknick died January 7 from injuries he sustained while trying to protect the Capitol from fans of President Trump who believed his lies about why he lost reelection last November."

Who the fark wrote this?  This makes it sound like Sicknick was killed at a rock concert or some bullshiat, not during an attempted coup against the United States.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: Authorities have charged two men with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the insurrection attempt at the US Capitol on January 6. George Pierre Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Elie Khater of Pennsylvania are charged with spraying Sicknick and two other officers with bear spray. Sicknick died January 7 from injuries he sustained while trying to protect the Capitol from fans of President Trump who believed his lies about why he lost reelection last November.

So... in my understanding, generally when a police officer dies from injuries sustained by an attack the attackers get charged with murder. I guess I must be missing the text of the law where it says, "Unless the attackers are white, right-wing, Republicans. Then they get charged with assault, not murder."
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: "Sicknick died January 7 from injuries he sustained while trying to protect the Capitol from fans of President Trump who believed his lies about why he lost reelection last November."

Who the fark wrote this?  This makes it sound like Sicknick was killed at a rock concert or some bullshiat, not during an attempted coup against the United States.


On the plus side, they're referring to Trump's lies as such.

/not sure if "too little too late" or "better late than never"
//porquenolosdos.jpg
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ProfessorBling: I know we're not dealing with the brightest bulbs, but wearing your business logo branded clothes??? Farking wow


The really thought that they were going to "win" and that it would all be ok.

Something Southpark said kind of resonated with me. If they really believe they incredibly stupid shiat they say they do, then they would actually be worse people for not standing up for it.

That's not to excuse them, what they believe is obviously, blatantly, stupid, and they're stupid for believing it. And wanting to believe it as bad as they do also makes them terrible people.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.


I like my pedantry focused on intensive purposes.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: Authorities have charged two men with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the insurrection attempt at the US Capitol on January 6. George Pierre Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Elie Khater of Pennsylvania are charged with spraying Sicknick and two other officers with bear spray. Sicknick died January 7 from injuries he sustained while trying to protect the Capitol from fans of President Trump who believed his lies about why he lost reelection last November.

So... in my understanding, generally when a police officer dies from injuries sustained by an attack the attackers get charged with murder. I guess I must be missing the text of the law where it says, "Unless the attackers are white, right-wing, Republicans. Then they get charged with assault, not murder."


Or you just didn't read to this section where they indicate they're following procedure:

Fark user image
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: Authorities have charged two men with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the insurrection attempt at the US Capitol on January 6. George Pierre Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Elie Khater of Pennsylvania are charged with spraying Sicknick and two other officers with bear spray. Sicknick died January 7 from injuries he sustained while trying to protect the Capitol from fans of President Trump who believed his lies about why he lost reelection last November.

So... in my understanding, generally when a police officer dies from injuries sustained by an attack the attackers get charged with murder. I guess I must be missing the text of the law where it says, "Unless the attackers are white, right-wing, Republicans. Then they get charged with assault, not murder."


Apparently they're having a hard time figuring out exactly why the cop died.

But yeah, if these dudes were black, they would have "had a gun" when the police showed up. Instead of probably actually having a gun, which the police politely asked them to set in their child's playpen before coming with with to Burger King the police station.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.


FFS, FTFA: Tanios's Instagram page identifies him as "George Pierre Tanios aka @thesandwichnazi.


THAT IS WHY!
 
pwkpete
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Derp Du Jour: He looks kinda middle easterny to me. Let ask Ron Johnson if this is someone to be scared of.


To get an answer from Ronny, you'd first need to pull Donnies pecker out of his mouth...
 
NobleHam
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: Authorities have charged two men with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the insurrection attempt at the US Capitol on January 6. George Pierre Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Elie Khater of Pennsylvania are charged with spraying Sicknick and two other officers with bear spray. Sicknick died January 7 from injuries he sustained while trying to protect the Capitol from fans of President Trump who believed his lies about why he lost reelection last November.

So... in my understanding, generally when a police officer dies from injuries sustained by an attack the attackers get charged with murder. I guess I must be missing the text of the law where it says, "Unless the attackers are white, right-wing, Republicans. Then they get charged with assault, not murder."


The article explains later that because Sicknick's autopsy isn't available yet, they can't call it homicide. The charges can be upgraded later.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.


The accused, who calls himself @sandwichnazi on social media, is one of those dumbasses you're referring to.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.


i.kym-cdn.com
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mateomaui: mongbiohazard: FTFA: Authorities have charged two men with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the insurrection attempt at the US Capitol on January 6. George Pierre Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Elie Khater of Pennsylvania are charged with spraying Sicknick and two other officers with bear spray. Sicknick died January 7 from injuries he sustained while trying to protect the Capitol from fans of President Trump who believed his lies about why he lost reelection last November.

So... in my understanding, generally when a police officer dies from injuries sustained by an attack the attackers get charged with murder. I guess I must be missing the text of the law where it says, "Unless the attackers are white, right-wing, Republicans. Then they get charged with assault, not murder."

Or you just didn't read to this section where they indicate they're following procedure:

[Fark user image image 425x207]


lol, nice. I literally stopped just before that paragraph. Thanks!

So then, I guess we can assume that once the autopsy results - from the victim's death two months ago - are finally ready that the charges will likely be upgraded to murder.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: mateomaui: mongbiohazard: FTFA: Authorities have charged two men with assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the insurrection attempt at the US Capitol on January 6. George Pierre Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Elie Khater of Pennsylvania are charged with spraying Sicknick and two other officers with bear spray. Sicknick died January 7 from injuries he sustained while trying to protect the Capitol from fans of President Trump who believed his lies about why he lost reelection last November.

So... in my understanding, generally when a police officer dies from injuries sustained by an attack the attackers get charged with murder. I guess I must be missing the text of the law where it says, "Unless the attackers are white, right-wing, Republicans. Then they get charged with assault, not murder."

Or you just didn't read to this section where they indicate they're following procedure:

[Fark user image image 425x207]

lol, nice. I literally stopped just before that paragraph. Thanks!

So then, I guess we can assume that once the autopsy results - from the victim's death two months ago - are finally ready that the charges will likely be upgraded to murder.


Well, I think we can all agree that the insurrectionists are trying hard to paint themselves as just being misunderstood, so proceeding through the process without "jumping to conclusions" before leveling charges will just let the rest of us say "go fark yourselves" even louder when they occur. We can hope anyway.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.


What is an intensive purpose?
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Golly, libs will call anyone with "nazi" in their social media name a Nazi.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Scabbing in her eyes", as someone who has gone through two major eye surgeries that's a frightening phrase! I can't imagine just how much it had to suck to be her, I hope for her sake that there's no lasting damage that requires further intervention. I knew the eye surgery was serious when they asked me what religion I was, I found out at the end why they asked it, they used fentanyl as the general anesthetic during the procedure, they needed to dull all pain while keeping me conscious.
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pert: WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.

FFS, FTFA: Tanios's Instagram page identifies him as "George Pierre Tanios aka @thesandwichnazi.


THAT IS WHY!


How many sandwichpanzers does he command?
Who's his sandwichgruppenfueher?
Does he report to the Geheime Sandwichpolizei?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 2 hours ago  

robodog: "Scabbing in her eyes", as someone who has gone through two major eye surgeries that's a frightening phrase! I can't imagine just how much it had to suck to be her, I hope for her sake that there's no lasting damage that requires further intervention. I knew the eye surgery was serious when they asked me what religion I was, I found out at the end why they asked it, they used fentanyl as the general anesthetic during the procedure, they needed to dull all pain while keeping me conscious.


I wish they used that on me, I had a surgery where they had to cauterize a blood vessel in my eye halfway through the process, which was every bit as painful as you may imagine, through all the anesthetic that seemed to cover everything else pretty well.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mateomaui: robodog: "Scabbing in her eyes", as someone who has gone through two major eye surgeries that's a frightening phrase! I can't imagine just how much it had to suck to be her, I hope for her sake that there's no lasting damage that requires further intervention. I knew the eye surgery was serious when they asked me what religion I was, I found out at the end why they asked it, they used fentanyl as the general anesthetic during the procedure, they needed to dull all pain while keeping me conscious.

I wish they used that on me, I had a surgery where they had to cauterize a blood vessel in my eye halfway through the process, which was every bit as painful as you may imagine, through all the anesthetic that seemed to cover everything else pretty well.


It's was no picnic, despite the anti-nausea drug they gave me I vommited twice on the 25 mile drive home from the hospital.
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.


There are plenty of neo-Nazis running around, complete with actual swastika tats.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.


Hey, while you're at it, go learn what "literally" and "hyperbole" means:

"I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week"

In retrospect that comment was a fairly glorious self own.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.


This qualifies:

logicallyfallacious.com
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

robodog: "Scabbing in her eyes", as someone who has gone through two major eye surgeries that's a frightening phrase! I can't imagine just how much it had to suck to be her, I hope for her sake that there's no lasting damage that requires further intervention. I knew the eye surgery was serious when they asked me what religion I was, I found out at the end why they asked it, they used fentanyl as the general anesthetic during the procedure, they needed to dull all pain while keeping me conscious.


I had fentanyl during a caudal epidural. It decreased the pain, but didn't prevent all of it.

It mostly stops the formation of long-term memories of the event, so while you may have been screaming in pain during the procedure, you just don't remember it.

I was opiate-tolerant, so they didn't give me as much as I needed. At one point, the surgeon injected saline into the spinal cord to try and separate the lining from the nerves. Felt like a vertebrae was simultaneously being crushed and exploding.

I've had 4 ruptured discs and almost 4 dozen kidney stone attacks, but that procedure was the worst pain I ever felt.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pert: FFS, FTFA: Tanios's Instagram page identifies him as "George Pierre Tanios aka @thesandwichnazi.


THAT IS WHY!


mateomaui: The accused, who calls himself @sandwichnazi on social media, is one of those dumbasses you're referring to.


Alright, look at me being wrong. Thanks.

Rapmaster2000: What is an intensive purpose?


An intensive purpose is what I do when I get in my vehicle to go to Taco Bell to wet my appetite because I want some tacos.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mateomaui: WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.

Hey, while you're at it, go learn what "literally" and "hyperbole" means:

"I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week"

In retrospect that comment was a fairly glorious self own.


Also... the phrase is "for all intents and purposes"...
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.

This qualifies:

[logicallyfallacious.com image 850x446]


Except there is a difference here.  The original Nazis had the power of the German state backing them up.  The wannabe-Nazis you see to day couldn't get elected dog-catcher.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TipstersAntifa helped the FBI identify

Fixed
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mateomaui: Hey, while you're at it, go learn what "literally" and "hyperbole" means:

"I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week"

In retrospect that comment was a fairly glorious self own.


Certain forms of what can perhaps generously be referred to as "humor" do not travel well given the medium.

mongbiohazard: WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.

This qualifies:

[logicallyfallacious.com image 850x446]


I disagree, one of the reasons that the charge has power is because of what it means. To misuse something like that is tempting because of the attention it brings while at the same time watering it down for when it is actually needed. Crying wolf, in other words.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.

What is an intensive purpose?


Fark user image
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Begoggle:

TipstersAntifa annoyed family, friends, and community members helped the FBI identify

Fixed
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.


Pedantry that misuses literally in a hyperbolic fashion while complaining about hyperbole?  Impressive.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: mongbiohazard: WoodyHayes: Hey, Subby? Learn the definitions of "actual" and "Nazi."

I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week when there haven't been any Nazis since 1945 when the party was forcibly dissolved. For all intensive purposes, hyperbolic dumbasses have rendered certain items meaningless because they don't understand the words they constantly overuse.

This qualifies:

[logicallyfallacious.com image 850x446]

Except there is a difference here.  The original Nazis had the power of the German state backing them up.  The wannabe-Nazis you see to day couldn't get elected dog-catcher.


1. The Nazis didn't start out day 1 in power
2. Some of ours do get elected
3. THEY WANT THE SAME SHIAT

This is similar to the rule of goats. No matter how ironically someone claims to have farked that goat.... they're still a goat farker in the end.
Similar here. Neo-nazis are nazis. There isn't a meaningful distinction. Being just "kind of a nazi" is still being a nazi.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: mateomaui: Hey, while you're at it, go learn what "literally" and "hyperbole" means:

"I literally hear people refer to neo-Nazis as "Nazis" a trillion times a week"

In retrospect that comment was a fairly glorious self own.

Certain forms of what can perhaps generously be referred to as "humor" do not travel well given the medium.


I'll momentarily consider the possibility all of that was intentional trolling, but I'm not putting much effort into it.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: mateomaui: robodog: "Scabbing in her eyes", as someone who has gone through two major eye surgeries that's a frightening phrase! I can't imagine just how much it had to suck to be her, I hope for her sake that there's no lasting damage that requires further intervention. I knew the eye surgery was serious when they asked me what religion I was, I found out at the end why they asked it, they used fentanyl as the general anesthetic during the procedure, they needed to dull all pain while keeping me conscious.

I wish they used that on me, I had a surgery where they had to cauterize a blood vessel in my eye halfway through the process, which was every bit as painful as you may imagine, through all the anesthetic that seemed to cover everything else pretty well.

It's was no picnic, despite the anti-nausea drug they gave me I vommited twice on the 25 mile drive home from the hospital.


Hmmmmmmmmmm... reconsidering my wish...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: Begoggle:

TipstersAntifa annoyed family, friends, and community membersantifa helped the FBI identify

Fixed


Fixed
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: I'll momentarily consider the possibility all of that was intentional trolling, but I'm not putting much effort into it.


The definition of "trolling" is also being misused here.

The thoughts concerning The Boy Who Cried Wolf and the damage it causes are entirely legitimate, though if you believe deliberately inserting multiple misheard phrases for my own amusement was anything other than that I'm not sure what to tell you.

Me not even reading the article however? Yup, that one is on me.
 
