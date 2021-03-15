 Skip to content
(Vox)   Public health experts now think that in retrospect, we probably didn't need to close all the parks and beaches during the coronavirus pandemic   (vox.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you bet wrong, and you could have kept the beaches and parks open, you inconvenienced a lot of people.

If you bet wrong, and you kept the beaches and parks open but it spread the virus more, you've sickened and killed more people.

The smart thing to do is to take the risk with the less severe downside.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ask people to be careful, not perfect

The problem is that people have proven they won't do what is asked. So you mandate the perfect, knowing that you end up with less than that.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd rather err on the side of "being alive to be able to look back and question whether it was wise to stay away from the beach" than "farking around and finding out."
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RodneyToady: If you bet wrong, and you could have kept the beaches and parks open, you inconvenienced a lot of people.

If you bet wrong, and you kept the beaches and parks open but it spread the virus more, you've sickened and killed more people.

The smart thing to do is to take the risk with the less severe downside.


Yep. When the beaches and parks were closed, we still were not 100% sure how covid spreads or how to protect people. We just knew it passes easily from person to person. Closing all places where people gather made sense then. We now know that indoor spaces are far riskier than outdoor spaces, masks are sufficient to protect someone in a crowd, particularly outdoors, and airflow (whether or not you are downwind of an infected person) is one of the most important things.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Ask people to be careful, not perfect

The problem is that people have proven they won't do what is asked. So you mandate the perfect, knowing that you end up with less than that.


Even if we somehow managed to eradicate Covid tomorrow, I'm still wearing my mask from now on. So many people showed their asses through this pandemic, and they hecking nasty.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We have short memories.

Staying home worked for a lot of countries, but not the United States.  Now, on the one hand, you can attribute that to the specific attitudes of Americans that were not receptive to this sort of mass collaboration.  Or maybe you could attribute it to the fact that outbreaks tended to be more regional, and people who were asked to quarantine when there wasn't much virus activity in their area became resentful.

Or you could attribute it to one guy to whom 25-40% of the country was fanatically, religiously devoted, and who was so scared about losing his economic talking point that he ended up talking out of both sides of his mouth, constantly undercutting his own scientific experts, and promoting dangerous conspiracies, to the point that even fighting the virus at all became a partisan issue.

I don't think you can overstate the amount that Trump could have changed everything just by starting on the side of science and being consistent with his messaging.  MAGAMasks could have been a thing.  Hell, how hard would it seriously have been to sell masks to this crowd:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


It would have been beyond simple.  In a week you'd have 20 million people walking around dressed in Special Operator Chic.  But Trump's anxiety over the economy became gospel to his followers, and from then on, there was no going back.  After things like mask-resistance became a loyalty test for conservatives, I doubt even Trump could have un-rung that bell.  But it's a moot point, because he never tried, and never wanted to.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Obviously our overly intrusive and nationally-coordinated efforts to battle COVID were successful seeing as our cases and deaths were minimal compared to other countries. We really went overboard in our restrictions and it's a good thing we're just re-opening everything now even though most people aren't vaccinated.

No wonder we're teetering on the edge of being a failed state.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
F*ck you, subby, with your stupid f*cking hindsight facepalm.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: GardenWeasel: Ask people to be careful, not perfect

The problem is that people have proven they won't do what is asked. So you mandate the perfect, knowing that you end up with less than that.

Even if we somehow managed to eradicate Covid tomorrow, I'm still wearing my mask from now on. So many people showed their asses through this pandemic, and they hecking nasty.


Pretty much; not only were they nasty, they disregarded your safety for their comfort.

Seriously, I wish someone had been sued for spreading COVID by another and that had spread like wildfire.  These idiots would've started to think twice about not wearing a mask.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Err on the side of caution. Pretty easy decision, when you don't know all the facts.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Ask people to be careful, not perfect

The problem is that people have proven they won't do what is asked. So you mandate the perfect, knowing that you end up with less than that.


Came here for the obvious, still staying at home happily.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The parks around here were all open. And getting absolutely trashed from Jersey assholes. Littering motherfarkers.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I can't wait for the follow-up article, when Texas and Mississippi are used as examples of why, perhaps, harm reduction requires context and that there are some virtues in a binary decision when context cannot be provided or maintained.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Rwa2play: MattytheMouse: GardenWeasel: Ask people to be careful, not perfect

The problem is that people have proven they won't do what is asked. So you mandate the perfect, knowing that you end up with less than that.

Even if we somehow managed to eradicate Covid tomorrow, I'm still wearing my mask from now on. So many people showed their asses through this pandemic, and they hecking nasty.

Pretty much; not only were they nasty, they disregarded your safety for their comfort.

Seriously, I wish someone had been sued for spreading COVID by another and that had spread like wildfire.  These idiots would've started to think twice about not wearing a mask.


What's your best Covid story? Mine is when I went to Buffalo Wild Wings to pick up some food and some guy walked up beside me without a mask and ordered a Corona.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RodneyToady: If you bet wrong, and you could have kept the beaches and parks open, you inconvenienced a lot of people.

If you bet wrong, and you kept the beaches and parks open but it spread the virus more, you've sickened and killed more people.

The smart thing to do is to take the risk with the less severe downside.


Yep. 
"But it didn't do anything!" 

Perhaps, but we didn't know that going in, did we? 

But the selfish whiny assholes found a way to spread it anyway. 

"But if they were open we could have gathered outside!"  

We shouldn't have been gathering anywhere you science-denying simpleton sacks of shiat.

...

"USA!"
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Nuuu: We have short memories.

Staying home worked for a lot of countries, but not the United States.  Now, on the one hand, you can attribute that to the specific attitudes of Americans that were not receptive to this sort of mass collaboration.  Or maybe you could attribute it to the fact that outbreaks tended to be more regional, and people who were asked to quarantine when there wasn't much virus activity in their area became resentful.

Or you could attribute it to one guy to whom 25-40% of the country was fanatically, religiously devoted, and who was so scared about losing his economic talking point that he ended up talking out of both sides of his mouth, constantly undercutting his own scientific experts, and promoting dangerous conspiracies, to the point that even fighting the virus at all became a partisan issue.

I don't think you can overstate the amount that Trump could have changed everything just by starting on the side of science and being consistent with his messaging.  MAGAMasks could have been a thing.  Hell, how hard would it seriously have been to sell masks to this crowd:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 196x196]

It would have been beyond simple.  In a week you'd have 20 million people walking around dressed in Special Operator Chic.  But Trump's anxiety over the economy became gospel to his followers, and from then on, there was no going back.  After things like mask-resistance became a loyalty test for conservatives, I doubt even Trump could have un-rung that bell.  But it's a moot point, because he never tried, and never wanted to.


Staying home worked for other countries and not us because, like so many other things they get right that we don't, we half-assed it.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We tried opening beaches for a while. Caused a spike in new infections. Closed them back down with a quickness. Just because it's open space, doesn't mean people will spread out. Quite the opposite, actually. People clump by nature. As a person who actively puts in effort to stay away from others (pandemic or not), it's a serious pain in the ass. I put my towel down a hundred yards from the main group for a reason. Don't come and place yours ten feet from mine. Find your own spot.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Subtonic: The parks around here were all open. And getting absolutely trashed from Jersey assholes. Littering motherfarkers.


Littering and...?
 
squidloe
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hindsight is 20/20
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't worry, the children are already scarred and will welcome all of the kneejerk missteps of 2020 like a warm blanket in 15 years.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: Rwa2play: MattytheMouse: GardenWeasel: Ask people to be careful, not perfect

The problem is that people have proven they won't do what is asked. So you mandate the perfect, knowing that you end up with less than that.

Even if we somehow managed to eradicate Covid tomorrow, I'm still wearing my mask from now on. So many people showed their asses through this pandemic, and they hecking nasty.

Pretty much; not only were they nasty, they disregarded your safety for their comfort.

Seriously, I wish someone had been sued for spreading COVID by another and that had spread like wildfire.  These idiots would've started to think twice about not wearing a mask.

What's your best Covid story? Mine is when I went to Buffalo Wild Wings to pick up some food and some guy walked up beside me without a mask and ordered a Corona.


Was he glassy-eyed? Would explain everything.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gosh, science is frightening!

/oh no! we're gaining knowledge and acting all bayesian!
//why didn't we just throw caution to the wind and run in head first without even looking?! whyyyyyy??
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeeeah, a pandemic with a new coronavirus that we knew very little about is definitely an 'err on the side of caution' situation.

Of course, a huge chunk of America didn't even do that, because to them, "Freedom" translates to "Only I matter and I must never be inconvenienced"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Nuuu: We have short memories.

Staying home worked for a lot of countries, but not the United States.  Now, on the one hand, you can attribute that to the specific attitudes of Americans that were not receptive to this sort of mass collaboration.  Or maybe you could attribute it to the fact that outbreaks tended to be more regional, and people who were asked to quarantine when there wasn't much virus activity in their area became resentful.

Or you could attribute it to one guy to whom 25-40% of the country was fanatically, religiously devoted, and who was so scared about losing his economic talking point that he ended up talking out of both sides of his mouth, constantly undercutting his own scientific experts, and promoting dangerous conspiracies, to the point that even fighting the virus at all became a partisan issue.

I don't think you can overstate the amount that Trump could have changed everything just by starting on the side of science and being consistent with his messaging.  MAGAMasks could have been a thing.  Hell, how hard would it seriously have been to sell masks to this crowd:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 196x196]

It would have been beyond simple.  In a week you'd have 20 million people walking around dressed in Special Operator Chic.  But Trump's anxiety over the economy became gospel to his followers, and from then on, there was no going back.  After things like mask-resistance became a loyalty test for conservatives, I doubt even Trump could have un-rung that bell.  But it's a moot point, because he never tried, and never wanted to.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
CRTL+F

"freedom"

Not found.

I think Vox missed something.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Subtonic: motherfarkers.


If you don't your mother farked, keep her off the streets.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Reopening schools is a great lesson on why telling Americans about "gray areas" in the rules can backfire. Explain that kids can carry the virus to their parents & teachers, but it's possible to reopen schools safely if you have the money and manpower to keep them sterile as a hospital (hint: you can't). The flyovers only hear the words "you can reopen schools" and run absolutely wild with it, but are more than happy to blame viral upticks on tourists.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wow, today's the anniversary of these comments:

https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-t​a​lk-shows/487639-fauci-if-it-looks-like​-youre-overreacting-youre-probably-doi​ng-the

"Fauci: 'If it looks like you're overreacting, you're probably doing the right thing' "

Fark off with your hindsight, peoples' lives are at stake.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Kuroshin: We tried opening beaches for a while. Caused a spike in new infections. Closed them back down with a quickness. Just because it's open space, doesn't mean people will spread out. Quite the opposite, actually. People clump by nature. As a person who actively puts in effort to stay away from others (pandemic or not), it's a serious pain in the ass. I put my towel down a hundred yards from the main group for a reason. Don't come and place yours ten feet from mine. Find your own spot.


Disneyworld was able to do it by ruthless applications of cast members empowered to throw you out if you didn't get the first hint, but your average beach doesn't have a worker every ten feet (plus cameras) making sure people stay safe.
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Being on the beach is literally the safest place to be during Covid.

Well ventilated, with ocean breezes dispersing any virus particles. Sunlight also deactivates the virus. There is virtually no chance, under any reasonably normal conditions, that someone could get sufficient viral load to get infected if they are merely standing around at the beach.

Since the beaches were closed, people were instead encouraged to isolate together in poorly-ventilated enclosed spaces, which....are the most dangerous and likely conditions to get infected. Great jorb!!
 
Abox
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RodneyToady: If you bet wrong, and you could have kept the beaches and parks open, you inconvenienced a lot of people.

If you bet wrong, and you kept the beaches and parks open but it spread the virus more, you've sickened and killed more people.

The smart thing to do is to take the risk with the less severe downside.


Jesus preachers use that logic.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At first when we knew little about the virus this was a wise thing to do. Now we know more and we can loosen some restrictions and be more vigorous in enforcing others.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RodneyToady: If you bet wrong, and you could have kept the beaches and parks open, you inconvenienced a lot of people.

If you bet wrong, and you kept the beaches and parks open but it spread the virus more, you've sickened and killed more people.

The smart thing to do is to take the risk with the less severe downside.



Problem with that logic is that for far too many people your second scenario is the less severe downside.    Sure maybe a couple 100 people died but thousands will inconvenienced otherwise
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Subtonic: The parks around here were all open. And getting absolutely trashed from Jersey assholes. Littering motherfarkers.


Same thing with Wisconsin State Parks, although some did eventually have to close due to littering motherfarkers.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Ask people to be careful, not perfect

The problem is that people have proven they won't do what is asked. So you mandate the perfect, knowing that you end up with less than that.


But if your regulations are too stringent then people will find them too difficult to comply with and will choose to ignore them or rebel against them. That's what happened and is probably worse than having easier to comply with regulations that people will follow even if the health outcomes are slightly worse than everyone being perfect.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RodneyToady: If you bet wrong, and you could have kept the beaches and parks open, you inconvenienced a lot of people.

If you bet wrong, and you kept the beaches and parks open but it spread the virus more, you've sickened and killed more people.

The smart thing to do is to take the risk with the less severe downside.


5 point harnesses are safer than lap belts in cars, why aren't they mandatory safety measures?

If you mandate them and are wrong, you've inconvenienced alot of people.
If you mandate them and are right, you save 10,000+ lives per year in the US alone.

Cold as it sounds, there IS a limit to the inconvenience people will tolerate to mitigate a given risk level. I'll accept the 0.001% chance of dying in a frontal collision tomorrow against fiddling with a race harness every day for the next 50 years. And I'll accept the 0.001% of catching Covid wandering around 10,000 acres of state forest mostly alone.

/Closing beaches and BBQ gazebos made sense
//Closing state forests was a huge mistake.
///Telling people to walk around the streets of their crowded neighborhoods as an alternative to the closed forests was f*cking stupid. (NJ did this)
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I locked my front door but left my back door open. Someone came in and stole my stuff. Therefore locking your doors doesn't prevent crime and it's stupid to do so.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: What's your best Covid story? Mine is when I went to Buffalo Wild Wings to pick up some food and some guy walked up beside me without a mask and ordered a Corona.


For some reason I reconnected with my youth pastor and his idiot wife on Facebook a few years ago. I'm not even sure why - kind of like, "eh, I'm an adult now, you can't hurt me, and what the hell, it's just Facebook".

He got cancer in late 2019 and around this time last year she decided that masks were a liberal plot of the Antichrist, so she'd be going to the gym without them in witness of Jesus.

I caused a big fight pointing out that it was really unwise and potentially deadly to her immunocompromised husband. She declared, once again, that I am possessed by Satan the lord of lies and so that was the end of that experiment - I unfriended them.

A mutual friend told me a month later they both ended up in the hospital. I don't know if they survived and I don't care.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Corn_Fed: Being on the beach is literally the safest place to be during Covid.

Well ventilated, with ocean breezes dispersing any virus particles. Sunlight also deactivates the virus. There is virtually no chance, under any reasonably normal conditions, that someone could get sufficient viral load to get infected if they are merely standing around at the beach.


That's not entirely true.

You're right, if you're well spaced apart from others, the risk is very low.

However, if you group close together (way less than 6ft apart), then you negate any of the positive benefits of being in an outdoor environment.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: MattytheMouse: What's your best Covid story? Mine is when I went to Buffalo Wild Wings to pick up some food and some guy walked up beside me without a mask and ordered a Corona.

For some reason I reconnected with my youth pastor and his idiot wife on Facebook a few years ago. I'm not even sure why - kind of like, "eh, I'm an adult now, you can't hurt me, and what the hell, it's just Facebook".

He got cancer in late 2019 and around this time last year she decided that masks were a liberal plot of the Antichrist, so she'd be going to the gym without them in witness of Jesus.

I caused a big fight pointing out that it was really unwise and potentially deadly to her immunocompromised husband. She declared, once again, that I am possessed by Satan the lord of lies and so that was the end of that experiment - I unfriended them.

A mutual friend told me a month later they both ended up in the hospital. I don't know if they survived and I don't care.


A shot in the dark: He's possibly dead because he was already ICed and then got the 'Rona. She got it, probably saw her husband die...but won't blame Jesus.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: What's your best Covid story?


I was eating (outside) at a restaurant in California.  The owner comes around with a petition to recall Governor Newsom because of his Coronavirus lockdown measures hurting his business and restricting his freedums.

I explained that I also owned a small business that might not survive the pandemic, but the number of people I thought should die an unnecessary death to preserve my wealth was zero.  I acknowledged that it would suck if I lost my livelihood and had to start over, but that was still preferable to going through life knowing I was a worthless pile of shait.

I said that I understood that not being a self-centered douchebag wasn't an option for some people, so I could understand that his number my be different.  After all, it does make more sense to be a rich asshole that a poor asshole.

I declined to sign his petition and ate elsewhere after that.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MattytheMouse: GardenWeasel: Ask people to be careful, not perfect

The problem is that people have proven they won't do what is asked. So you mandate the perfect, knowing that you end up with less than that.

Even if we somehow managed to eradicate Covid tomorrow, I'm still wearing my mask from now on. So many people showed their asses through this pandemic, and they hecking nasty.


My guess is that about 15-20% of people will stay masked permanently even after the threat has been reduced near zero.
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: Corn_Fed: Being on the beach is literally the safest place to be during Covid.

Well ventilated, with ocean breezes dispersing any virus particles. Sunlight also deactivates the virus. There is virtually no chance, under any reasonably normal conditions, that someone could get sufficient viral load to get infected if they are merely standing around at the beach.

That's not entirely true.

You're right, if you're well spaced apart from others, the risk is very low.

However, if you group close together (way less than 6ft apart), then you negate any of the positive benefits of being in an outdoor environment.


Sure, but then again, what are the alternatives? If you're not at the beach, then you're somewhere else which is likely more dangerous. No one said the risk is 0%, but of all places to be, an uncrowded beach is probably about the safest.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Corn_Fed: Mrtraveler01: Corn_Fed: Being on the beach is literally the safest place to be during Covid.

Well ventilated, with ocean breezes dispersing any virus particles. Sunlight also deactivates the virus. There is virtually no chance, under any reasonably normal conditions, that someone could get sufficient viral load to get infected if they are merely standing around at the beach.

That's not entirely true.

You're right, if you're well spaced apart from others, the risk is very low.

However, if you group close together (way less than 6ft apart), then you negate any of the positive benefits of being in an outdoor environment.

Sure, but then again, what are the alternatives? If you're not at the beach, then you're somewhere else which is likely more dangerous. No one said the risk is 0%, but of all places to be, an uncrowded beach is probably about the safest.


Oh I agree with you there.

Just saying that social distancing is still critical even in outdoor environments like a beach.
 
emtwo
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LoneVVolf: RodneyToady: If you bet wrong, and you could have kept the beaches and parks open, you inconvenienced a lot of people.

If you bet wrong, and you kept the beaches and parks open but it spread the virus more, you've sickened and killed more people.

The smart thing to do is to take the risk with the less severe downside.

5 point harnesses are safer than lap belts in cars, why aren't they mandatory safety measures?

If you mandate them and are wrong, you've inconvenienced alot of people.
If you mandate them and are right, you save 10,000+ lives per year in the US alone.

Cold as it sounds, there IS a limit to the inconvenience people will tolerate to mitigate a given risk level. I'll accept the 0.001% chance of dying in a frontal collision tomorrow against fiddling with a race harness every day for the next 50 years. And I'll accept the 0.001% of catching Covid wandering around 10,000 acres of state forest mostly alone.

/Closing beaches and BBQ gazebos made sense
//Closing state forests was a huge mistake.
///Telling people to walk around the streets of their crowded neighborhoods as an alternative to the closed forests was f*cking stupid. (NJ did this)


You realize that making up a bunch of bullshiat with fabricated figures isn't exactly a good analogy, yeah?
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: Corn_Fed: Mrtraveler01: Corn_Fed: Being on the beach is literally the safest place to be during Covid.

Well ventilated, with ocean breezes dispersing any virus particles. Sunlight also deactivates the virus. There is virtually no chance, under any reasonably normal conditions, that someone could get sufficient viral load to get infected if they are merely standing around at the beach.

That's not entirely true.

You're right, if you're well spaced apart from others, the risk is very low.

However, if you group close together (way less than 6ft apart), then you negate any of the positive benefits of being in an outdoor environment.

Sure, but then again, what are the alternatives? If you're not at the beach, then you're somewhere else which is likely more dangerous. No one said the risk is 0%, but of all places to be, an uncrowded beach is probably about the safest.

Oh I agree with you there.

Just saying that social distancing is still critical even in outdoor environments like a beach.


Definitely true.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 hours ago  

RodneyToady: If you bet wrong, and you could have kept the beaches and parks open, you inconvenienced a lot of people.

If you bet wrong, and you kept the beaches and parks open but it spread the virus more, you've sickened and killed more people.

The smart thing to do is to take the risk with the less severe downside.


That's not how this works.  If you bet wrong and it didn't work out, sure, people are "inconvenienced", but people don't trust you next time.
 
mjbok
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I started wearing a mask as soon as this thing started, even when Fauci was lying about whether or not to.  He did for the greater good, but he absolutely cost lives.

Kuroshin: I put my towel down a hundred yards from the main group for a reason. Don't come and place yours ten feet from mine. Find your own spot.


At a public beach you're lucky to have ten feet between you and the next closest person in a desirable area.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GrinzGrimly: MattytheMouse: GardenWeasel: Ask people to be careful, not perfect

The problem is that people have proven they won't do what is asked. So you mandate the perfect, knowing that you end up with less than that.

Even if we somehow managed to eradicate Covid tomorrow, I'm still wearing my mask from now on. So many people showed their asses through this pandemic, and they hecking nasty.

My guess is that about 15-20% of people will stay masked permanently even after the threat has been reduced near zero.


It will be interesting what flu rates will look like in the near future until people slack off again.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mjbok: I started wearing a mask as soon as this thing started, even when Fauci was lying about whether or not to.  He did for the greater good, but he absolutely cost lives.


I can't get too mad at him about that.

Our stockpile of masks was abysmal and the last thing our hospitals needed was for people to hoard them.
 
