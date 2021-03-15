 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Researchers find century-old "tunnel of death", which can only improve things given the way the 2020s are going so far
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA: Official reluctance to proceed with an investigation is clear. Diane Tempel-Barnett, spokeswoman for the German War Graves Commission (VDK), told German radio "to be honest we are not very excited about the discovery. In fact we find it all most unfortunate".

I find it sad that such a line is Germany's position and hope it is reconsidered. If even remotely reasonable to pursue, the remains of soldiers are owed a proper burial even if they are not repatriated and placed beneath native soil.

Okay, just looked them up and the German War Graves Commission is not an official arm of the German government but is instead a private organization. The details are not entirely clear but it appears that a third of their operating costs in the year cited were funded by grants from the government.

I hope the position of disinterest was solely due to a lack of resources which is something that should be rectifiable as news spreads.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA:  When I visited the spot a few days ago, it was to discover that bounty-hunters had been the night before.

Treasure hunters / looters are not bounty-hunters.

/I thought perhaps there was a different definition in the U.K. or something, but after checking the O.E.D., it turns out the author just used the wrong term.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tunnel of Death is my ex's nickname.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just reverse it, and it can be the tunnel of life
 
orbister
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: FTFA: Official reluctance to proceed with an investigation is clear. Diane Tempel-Barnett, spokeswoman for the German War Graves Commission (VDK), told German radio "to be honest we are not very excited about the discovery. In fact we find it all most unfortunate".

I find it sad that such a line is Germany's position and hope it is reconsidered. If even remotely reasonable to pursue, the remains of soldiers are owed a proper burial even if they are not repatriated and placed beneath native soil.


Time for the US to do something about the USS Arizona then, and all the bodies on board? Or maybe we just accept that some soldiers (and sailors) are best left to rest where they fell.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

orbister: Time for the US to do something about the USS Arizona then, and all the bodies on board? Or maybe we just accept that some soldiers (and sailors) are best left to rest where they fell.

I find it sad that such a line is Germany's position and hope it is reconsidered. If even remotely reasonable to pursue, the remains of soldiers are owed a proper burial even if they are not repatriated and placed beneath native soil.

Time for the US to do something about the USS Arizona then, and all the bodies on board? Or maybe we just accept that some soldiers (and sailors) are best left to rest where they fell.


The USS Arizona is a memorial, and sailors who survived the attack can  request to be interred underwater with their shipmates when they die.  To do the same for this place would mean creating a memorial on the spot and allowing people to visit and pay their respects. Not to completely ignore it as Germany is hoping to do.

Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deploy a platoon or company of soldiers for "extended field training" in the area and have them guard the place.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Into the story stepped his son Pierre Malinowski, at 34 years old a maverick ex-soldier who once worked for Jean-Marie Le Pen and now runs a foundation in Moscow dedicated to tracing war-dead from the Napoleonic and other eras.

Hmm.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

orbister: Time for the US to do something about the USS Arizona then, and all the bodies on board?


Negative, they stay as they lay.

namegoeshere: The USS Arizona is a memorial, and sailors who survived the attack can  request to be interred underwater with their shipmates when they die.


I was unaware that was an option, I think that is great.
 
ifky
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RatMaster999
‘’ 2 hours ago  
xtalman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I found it odd that both the German's and French really just wish it was never "found".   Now that it has been they really need to decide what to do.  I suspect pulling out the bodies and burying them in the closets military cemetery would be the best.  Some families may want the remains others probably not.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

xtalman: and burying them in the closets military cemetery


That would be strange.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That would be a horrible way to go. Having your tunnel shaking under a bombardment, then...

I'd hate to be the guy in the middle.
 
TiredWings
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These groups have been collecting funds probably since 1919 and are too lazy to have the work hired out to have them exhumed or too greedy to let go of a nickle.
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 hours ago  

xtalman: I found it odd that both the German's and French really just wish it was never "found".   Now that it has been they really need to decide what to do.  I suspect pulling out the bodies and burying them in the closets military cemetery would be the best.  Some families may want the remains others probably not.


Seal the tunnel back up and put a marker over it.  It's been a hundred years; that's about all you can do at this point.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Everyone was calling for water, but it was in vain. Death laughed at its harvest and Death stood guard on the barricade, so nobody could escape."

Today it would be "OMG (random emojis) LOL". Attached to a selfie.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought for sure this would be a story about the MTA.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xtalman: I found it odd that both the German's and French really just wish it was never "found".   Now that it has been they really need to decide what to do.  I suspect pulling out the bodies and burying them in the closets military cemetery would be the best.  Some families may want the remains others probably not.


I know they are German, but I don't think we should bury them in a closet.
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Seal the tunnel back up and put a marker over it.  It's been a hundred years; that's about all you can do at this point.

Seal the tunnel back up and put a marker over it.  It's been a hundred years; that's about all you can do at this point.


That was my initial thought also, but you still have to prevent dirt bags from trying to tunnel in and steal stuff.

/Not a closet--closest, stupid small font and crap for eye sight.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entirety of Europe west of the Volga is littered with German dead from the two World Wars. And those of every other nation involved.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The German government doesn't want anything to do with the issue because WW I is not on their radar. Their attention is basically locked on WW II.

The French government wants nothing to do with it, because ... the dead guys are just a bunch of filthy bosch.

Fine. Turn the site over to archaeologists and a war graves recovery team. If the French and Germans aren't willing to be involved, there are private organizations which could step in to help ID the dead and re-inter them with appropriate ceremony- either back in Germany or on-site once the archaeology is done, depending on the wishes of any descendants of those dead soldiers. Build a museum near the site to display some of the artifacts discovered and tell everyone what happened back in the spring of 1917 that led to 270 German soldiers being entombed alive and then left to die.

It is unlikely such would be a popular museum, because ordinary people don't like having to face the brutal reality of war. But, every time we forget just how stupid and wasteful and horrific war is, we end up having another one.

"War's a game, which- were their subjects wise- kings should not play at." -William Cowper
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: The USS Arizona is a memorial, and sailors who survived the attack can request to be interred underwater with their shipmates when they die. To do the same for this place would mean creating a memorial on the spot and allowing people to visit and pay their respects. Not to completely ignore it as Germany is hoping to do.


Perhaps the Arizona was a bad choice, given the US propensity to turn everything into a theme park. The Royal Oak might have been a better one. She's been upside down in Scapa Flow since 1939 with about 800 bodies aboard, designated a war grave and no suggestion that the remains should be removed.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd? No. Ultranationalists ALWAYS have an interest in dredging up old nationalist feelings. It profits them no matter where it comes from. Both France and Germany have been willing to let the past go and cooperate for the common good, and here comes a guy who, at the very least, creates a lot of concern and bad feelings for many young men who died long ago and who have been at rest.

Now that there are so many people "asking questions," people will start caring more about their great grandfathers than the problems of today and the tasks that lie ahead. They will question their governments, their neighbors' commitment to some ideal, etc. They want nationalism and international suspicion and hate to rule the day.

And don't think that they care WHOSE graves they rob. They just want to stir the pot so that some bones float to the top. On my last trip to Guam, I ran into two separate Americans who bragged about combing through WWII battle sites looking for "souvenirs," and of course the Japanese "souvenirs" were bringing top dollar. The WWII museum on Guam has been purchased by a private entity and looks more like a... dusty locker for war afficionadoes than a museum.

If the French and German governments have made it this far, I don't think dredging up a bunch of bones and badges is going to help matters. There has been so little public and family interest up to this point that they are having trouble finding interested family members. That says more than the article can say. War is hell. Leave it where it belongs.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Perhaps the Arizona was a bad choice, given the US propensity to turn everything into a theme park. The Royal Oak might have been a better one. She's been upside down in Scapa Flow since 1939 with about 800 bodies aboard, designated a war grave and no suggestion that the remains should be removed.

Perhaps the Arizona was a bad choice, given the US propensity to turn everything into a theme park. The Royal Oak might have been a better one. She's been upside down in Scapa Flow since 1939 with about 800 bodies aboard, designated a war grave and no suggestion that the remains should be removed.


Aren't warships designated War Graves by a UN protocol?
Maybe designate places like this one, or the Timoshenko bunker, under Mamiyev Kurgan, in Stalingrad, with a similar rule.
 
