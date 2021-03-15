 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kare11)   Karen supporters demand to talk to the managers of the Myanmar Military Coup   (kare11.com) divider line
1
    More: Spiffy, Human rights, Civil disobedience, civil disobedience movement, Sociology, release, ongoing coup, Nonviolence, ethnic minorities  
•       •       •

245 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Mar 2021 at 7:55 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



1 Comment     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
AWESOME. We've got an impressive Karen population in Minnesota, and I've been wondering if there would be any protests at our Capitol.

But yeah, thing are Dire in the country. Keeping them in mind in the coming weeks:

https://www.frontiermyanmar.net/en/a-​s​ea-of-blood-in-the-church-survivors-re​count-myitkyinas-lethal-crackdown/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 1 of 1 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.