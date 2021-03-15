 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   People all over the world are growing in height, may one day be taller than the Dutch   (bbc.com) divider line
1015or50 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What's up with all the Dutch headlines?  Running gag between a popular Dutch hater and a popular Dutch lover?  Get a room somewhere else bigots.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Took a flight on KLM last year. I'm tall and used to everyone being shorter than me, but the heights of the Dutch on that flight including the flight attendants.....DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN. Why are they so tall?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe find a goo that will make all of us grow giant? (No actual nudity, but close.)

Village Of The Giants - Women grow
Youtube WdhIStlwS9U
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Might as well get it out of the way:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 4 hours ago  

1015or50: What's up with all the Dutch headlines?  Running gag between a popular Dutch hater and a popular Dutch lover?  Get a room somewhere else bigots.


This!
 
Inaditch
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If people all over the world are growing, won't the Dutch just stay ahead of the rest of us?
 
schubie
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Walker: Took a flight on KLM last year. I'm tall and used to everyone being shorter than me, but the heights of the Dutch on that flight including the flight attendants.....DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN. Why are they so tall?


Well, if you're from Wisconsin, you're regularly told that the Dutch have a very dairy rich diet which contributes to their height. Could be a tall tale.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Might as well get it out of the way:

[i.pinimg.com image 413x354]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Flapjacks and a Cigarette?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Inaditch: If people all over the world are growing, won't the Dutch just stay ahead of the rest of us?


Regression to the mean seems more likely, In other words, Dutch growth will slow down and other peoples will catch up over time because tall people are more likely to have average or shorter children, while shorter and average people have "growing room", especially if they are held back by health care and other factors..

They very probably won't stand still relatively because chance doesn't respect arbitrary ratios,
 
mstang1988
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Walker: Took a flight on KLM last year. I'm tall and used to everyone being shorter than me, but the heights of the Dutch on that flight including the flight attendants.....DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN. Why are they so tall?


Tall is relative, tall for a female, tall for a male, tall in a specific geography, etc.

I'm 6'4" and while relatively tall and most of the time the tallest person on a plane I regularly see people that are much taller and on occasion 7fters.  I'm located in Texas and cdc guideline puts me around 99.1th percentile.

My wife on the other hand is shorter than me but 6'1".  She's taller than almost every female and something like the 99.9th or 99.99th percentile.

My kiddo is on track to being taller than me but time will tell.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's about time that they got a taste of their own cooking, from their own ovens.

The Dutch will try to steer this topic into different waters, but are their rudders good enough to complete the job?
 
jtown
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Walker: Took a flight on KLM last year. I'm tall and used to everyone being shorter than me, but the heights of the Dutch on that flight including the flight attendants.....DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN. Why are they so tall?


So they don't drown when the dike fails.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I blame the Engineers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is there a shorter transcript instead of a page full of tall videos?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Walker: Took a flight on KLM last year. I'm tall and used to everyone being shorter than me, but the heights of the Dutch on that flight including the flight attendants.....DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN. Why are they so tall?


I spent time there. I'm exactly average in the US; I was tiny there. I'd just come from Japan where I was huge, now the worm had turned and I was looking up at everyone. Even the women....ahhhh.... the tall women....
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Dutch...Again!
Youtube xt49Nphfpug
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 4 hours ago  

1015or50: What's up with all the Dutch headlines?  Running gag between a popular Dutch hater and a popular Dutch lover?  Get a room somewhere else bigots.


I agree.

/It's the Swiss we should all be hating on.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's true Dutch dudes are on average the tallest in the world, with Latvians a close second, and Estonians for the bronze. So here is the actual tallest guy in the world (Turkish, 8'2.5") posing with the smallest woman in the world (Indian) in front of the Egyptian Sphinx for no reason.
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
No-Class Jack
‘’ 4 hours ago  

schubie: Walker: Took a flight on KLM last year. I'm tall and used to everyone being shorter than me, but the heights of the Dutch on that flight including the flight attendants.....DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN. Why are they so tall?

Well, if you're from Wisconsin, you're regularly told that the Dutch have a very dairy rich diet which contributes to their height. Could be a tall tale.


I think it's mostly because Dutch women generally have a preference for tall men. Even if women are tall themselves, they still prefer their partners to be significantly taller. If you go on something like Tinder here you'll see men and women regularly list their height prominently in their profiles. I live in the north where people are taller than the Dutch average, and at 184cm I feel entirely average or sometimes even below average here. 
If you're a short guy here, your chances with tall Dutch women are virtually non existent.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

No-Class Jack: schubie: Walker: Took a flight on KLM last year. I'm tall and used to everyone being shorter than me, but the heights of the Dutch on that flight including the flight attendants.....DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN. Why are they so tall?

Well, if you're from Wisconsin, you're regularly told that the Dutch have a very dairy rich diet which contributes to their height. Could be a tall tale.

I think it's mostly because Dutch women generally have a preference for tall men. Even if women are tall themselves, they still prefer their partners to be significantly taller. If you go on something like Tinder here you'll see men and women regularly list their height prominently in their profiles. I live in the north where people are taller than the Dutch average, and at 184cm I feel entirely average or sometimes even below average here. 
If you're a short guy here, your chances with tall Dutch women are virtually non existent.


They do that in the US too. The listed minimum on women's profiles is usually 6'2" (188cm).

It's hilariously frustrating for short guys  (disclosure: I'm 165cm).
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It'll come in handy, keeping their heads above water
 
Uranus
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dutch
Tall-ish (1.87)
Not tall in Holland
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The O'Jays - Love Train
Youtube 2vTKmVvyNRc
 
Cortina [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Uranus: Dutch
Tall-ish (1.87)
Not tall in Holland


Dutch
Tall (2.00)
Tall in Holland
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x619]


we sell your kind ladders.

muahahahahahaha!
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Walker: Why are they so tall?


If only there were a convenient article that answered this very question. But where would one look?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Uranus: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x619]

we sell your kind ladders.

muahahahahahaha!


I like when I'm at the grocery store and somebody needs help getting something off a high shelf. Nope! Not today little guy I guess you're changing your dinner plans.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The dairy products story is intriguing.  Actually the English and the  Dutch have almost identical DNA.  Welsh, Scots, Irish not so much.

But the real story is that about a decade or two ago, the Chinese government, as a force for change, made drinking milk a patriotic gesture, going against millennia of culture.   Milk had been considered a sour and toxic liquid.  It wasn't uncommon for people to become sick drinking it.

I vividly remember sitting at a small banquet in Beijing with some rather high Chinese officials -- incredible food.  All these big shots have a large glass full of milk in front of them, actually drinking.  I asked why.

They also said that the generational effect of milk produces much taller children.  It is a game changer.

The 6 foot and above Chinese soldiers proved it.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't those recent stats show the average person in the U.S. is now shorter?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dutch-Canadian and 6 foot 5.

Sorry I'm so tall.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x619]


Even Napoleon was 5'6" (which was about 1" shy of the average French height at the time)

I'm 6'1" and 100% Dutch ancestry going back at least 10 generations, and one of the shortest in my family.  My aunt is 6'3".
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is one Dutch generation that's shorter -- anyone who was a teenager during WWII ... like my folks.

Which suggests diet is a huge part of the "height thing."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they can breathe when the dikes fail?
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BitwiseShift: The dairy products story is intriguing.  Actually the English and the  Dutch have almost identical DNA.  Welsh, Scots, Irish not so much.

But the real story is that about a decade or two ago, the Chinese government, as a force for change, made drinking milk a patriotic gesture, going against millennia of culture.   Milk had been considered a sour and toxic liquid.  It wasn't uncommon for people to become sick drinking it.

I vividly remember sitting at a small banquet in Beijing with some rather high Chinese officials -- incredible food.  All these big shots have a large glass full of milk in front of them, actually drinking.  I asked why.

They also said that the generational effect of milk produces much taller children.  It is a game changer.

The 6 foot and above Chinese soldiers proved it.


How do they get around the lactose problem in China?  I could see the restrooms at the state dinner being an absolute disaster if that wasn't enzyme treated first.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was the Danes that were tall...May dad is well over 6 ft. tall, and he said in Denmark he felt
like a dwarf, and most of the women were even as tall as him..

/not the dirty Dutch...
 
