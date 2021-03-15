 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Religious people doubt the efficacy of the COVID vaccine, or simply don't trust them due to some unethical things done over 50 years ago, but prayer always works and you always feel comfortable leaving your children in the care of religious leaders   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
46
    More: Facepalm, Vaccine, John Hagee, African American, Billy Graham, COVID-19 vaccine, Influenza, Pastor Tony Spell, cell lines  
•       •       •

1365 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 1:05 PM (7 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Polio and smallpox send their regards.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

I stood up to the mythical sky wizard because there is no consequence!

You can always play the "God works in mysterious ways " card when things go sideways
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Conservative Christians have spent decades dismissing science because of evolution.

Republicans have spent decades claiming the the government can't do anything right.

Why do we act surprised when conservative Christians don't trust vaccines and the government scientists who say they are okay?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Circusdog320: "We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

I stood up to the mythical sky wizard because there is no consequence!

You can always play the "God works in mysterious ways " card when things go sideways


You're going to stand before God a lot sooner than you think.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Religious people doubt the efficacy of the COVID vaccine, or simply don't trust them due to some unethical things done over 50 years ago, but prayer always works and you always feel comfortable leaving your children in the care of religious leaders


God will save us, God will schedule our lives and protect us. Uh huh. Except these religious morons never recognize the signs that God apparently sends us, as was conveyed so well on The West Wing, in the episode, 'Take This Sabbath Day':

West Wing - Take The Sabbath Day
Youtube 5Dj0nUT8brI
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

enry: Circusdog320: "We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

I stood up to the mythical sky wizard because there is no consequence!

You can always play the "God works in mysterious ways " card when things go sideways

You're going to stand before God a lot sooner than you think.


Do I get 3 wishes?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Prayer and modern medicine "are not mutually exclusive," one pastor says.

Also, you can take actual medicine and a placebo at the same time!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Circusdog320: enry: Circusdog320: "We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

I stood up to the mythical sky wizard because there is no consequence!

You can always play the "God works in mysterious ways " card when things go sideways

You're going to stand before God a lot sooner than you think.

Do I get 3 wishes?


Yes, but you can NOT wish for more wishes or change the past.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Like Arthur Carlson once said "That decision was made by a man."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

enry: You're going to stand before God a lot sooner than you think.


I'm not worried.
I am confident I have picked the correct pile of rocks.
It is indeed fortunate that the right pile of rocks happened to be the one my parents prefer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

Besides, he said, "How can you trust a government who in 1945 purposefully [conducted] the Tuskegee Study?"

------

If you're not willing to use technology that has been used for evil by a corrupt government, I have some bad news about electricity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Prayer and modern medicine "are not mutually exclusive," one pastor says.

Also, you can take actual medicine and a placebo at the same time!


Believing in the flying spaghetti monster and modern medicine "are not mutually exclusive
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 6 hours ago  
if only there was something in that book they (claim) to live by that would help them out....


*cough* faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.*cough*


to put it more bluntly. "Just because you don't understand it doesn't mean it isn't true."
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is very important," he said to one hesitant neighbor as he knocked on doors in Pittsburgh's predominantly African-American Hill District. "Sometimes when we pray, he gives us blessing by way of medicine, by way of vaccines."


This is the message that needs to be repeated
You'll not get everybody but you'll get enough for herd immunity, hopefully
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Circusdog320: enry: Circusdog320: "We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

I stood up to the mythical sky wizard because there is no consequence!

You can always play the "God works in mysterious ways " card when things go sideways

You're going to stand before God a lot sooner than you think.

Do I get 3 wishes?

Yes, but you can NOT wish for more wishes or change the past.


Loophole: Simply wish you could wish for more wishes.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll get the vaccine as soon as it's my turn. The folks in my church have a) eschewed corporate worship for a year now, b) signed up for their vaccines ASAP.

There are lots of non-religious anti-vax assholes. I'd wager more than religious anti-vax assholes.
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I fail to see how this is a problem. It's a feature.
 
MZach42
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was raised Catholic in the US.  Went to Catholic schools.  Have more than a passing knowledge of the theology and organization.  Can someone please explain to me how the diocese of New Orleans can have anything at all to say about the vaccines when both a cardinal and the Pope have already announced that they are morally acceptable?  Does the (arch)bishop of that diocese imagine he can override the Pope?  I actually know the bishop of Shreveport (family had him over to dinner frequently), so I guess I'll go ask him.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

enry: Circusdog320: "We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

I stood up to the mythical sky wizard because there is no consequence!

You can always play the "God works in mysterious ways " card when things go sideways

You're going to stand before God a lot sooner than you think.


But never soon enough
 
Snort
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Traditionally black churches are still churches and bound to have that same magical thinking and patriarchal dominating structure.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The government supported slavery a little over 150 years ago, so how can we trust a damn thing they say today?
Hell, doctors used to drain people's blood and give them mercury to drink, so you'd be stupid to go to a doctor now.
Early refrigerators used ammonia, Sulfur dioxide and methyl formate as coolant which could kill you if they leaked. I hope none of you are using a fridge today.
And electricity....that once killed an elephant.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MythDragon: SpectroBoy: Circusdog320: enry: Circusdog320: "We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

I stood up to the mythical sky wizard because there is no consequence!

You can always play the "God works in mysterious ways " card when things go sideways

You're going to stand before God a lot sooner than you think.

Do I get 3 wishes?

Yes, but you can NOT wish for more wishes or change the past.

Loophole: Simply wish you could wish for more wishes.

"Oh dear,' says God, 'I hadn't thought of that,' and promptly vanishes in a puff of logic."
 
mike_d85
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

That's one hell of a sentence.
 
dougermouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's so easy to solve this issue.  Give them the choice to waive their need for the COVID vaccine.  As part of that waiver, they also waive any medical treatment or governmental assistance for COVID.  Don't allow anybody to get governmental assistance of any kind without the vaccine.  Vaccines are required for society to stay healthy.  Want social security?  Get vaccinated.  Want FHA loan?  Get vaccinated.  If it's good enough for our troops, it's good enough for you!
There are never any ramifications for these asshats because they stupid up the place, get sick, show up to the hospital, get full treatment then go back to living asshat lives.  NO LESSON LEARNED.

Time stupid came with the full understanding that turning you back on society, society will return the favor.
If your under 18, and your parents put you on this road, that is the only exception.  65 and not taking the vaccine because tRump said not to (while getting it himself BTW), then whooosh, exit society!
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Herd immunity has a threshold that has to be reached, and it appears that the vaccine is slightly less effective vs. the main mutant strain that's out there, which means that threshold has increased. If enough anti-vax assholes cause it to not be possible to reach that threshold, then we go from something that will finally end several months from now, to something that's likely to last for many years.

"Your freedumbs" end where they kill other people. At some point, the vaccine needs to be mandatory.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I love how these people say "God will provide a solution." Then a vaccine comes along and they're like "Fark that noise, I'm waiting on a solution from God!"

Like the joke about the old woman in a flood when a truck, a boat, and a helicopter come by to rescue her.

Of course these people never biatch about God releasing the virus in the first place. Or does everything *not* happen according to his will?
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Circusdog320: "We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

I stood up to the mythical sky wizard because there is no consequence!

You can always play the "God works in mysterious ways " card when things go sideways


didn't God also throw plagues at his people and they would have to figure on their own how to solve the issue? Take the shot, solve the issue
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 hours ago  

mike_d85: "We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

That's one hell of a sentence.


And maybe only 0.0001% of pastors/priests/rabbis/imams, etc. should be willing to do that because they made good, ethical, honest advice or decisions for the people they serve.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FreakyBunny: I'll get the vaccine as soon as it's my turn. The folks in my church have a) eschewed corporate worship for a year now, b) signed up for their vaccines ASAP.

There are lots of non-religious anti-vax assholes. I'd wager more than religious anti-vax assholes.


The damndest thing is, still in recovery from cancer treatment I'm probably at the front of the line. But there's no way I'd be able to deal with the immune response right now on top of already feeling like death warmed over.
 
gbv23
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We're still good at the humanistic church of old white liberals:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It took 50 years to admit that it happened and formally apologize. What else happened over that span that's still a "conspiracy theory?"
 
Jz4p
‘’ 6 hours ago  

mrmopar5287: mike_d85: "We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

That's one hell of a sentence.

And maybe only 0.0001% of pastors/priests/rabbis/imams, etc. should be willing to do that because they made good, ethical, honest advice or decisions for the people they serve.


I think he was more pointing out the audacity of this fellow thinking he could make decisions for others.  The bible principle in Romans 14:12 makes it clear that Christians can't offload individual responsibility on their religious leaders, "Each of us will render an account for himself to God."
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Folks were pretty darn Catholic back in the Black Death era.  Prayer didn't stop it from killing 30-80% of the population as it rolled through.

Prayer didn't make a dent in the Plague of Justinian either.

It isn't a knock on your religion to think you're stupid if you think prayer will save you from a plague.  It's you being stupid.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is what I expect from lesser religions. The physics based religions don't tell you what to do, the physics does.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Jz4p: mrmopar5287: mike_d85: "We're anti-vaccine," said Pastor Spell of his flock. "I'm their pastor; I'm willing to stand before God for every decision that I make in people's lives. Every decision. I'm willing to stand before God for them."

That's one hell of a sentence.

And maybe only 0.0001% of pastors/priests/rabbis/imams, etc. should be willing to do that because they made good, ethical, honest advice or decisions for the people they serve.

I think he was more pointing out the audacity of this fellow thinking he could make decisions for others.  The bible principle in Romans 14:12 makes it clear that Christians can't offload individual responsibility on their religious leaders, "Each of us will render an account for himself to God."


Exactly. I think the role of religious leaders is to counsel with advice, not "make decisions."
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You Just Have To Believe.
 
R.A.Danny
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 725x344]


That was over 50 years ago too. Just sayin'.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: It took 50 years to admit that it happened and formally apologize. What else happened over that span that's still a "conspiracy theory?"


MK Ultra?
WMDs in Iraq?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God answers all prayers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jz4p: I think he was more pointing out the audacity of this fellow thinking he could make decisions for others.  The bible principle in Romans 14:12 makes it clear that Christians can't offload individual responsibility on their religious leaders, "Each of us will render an account for himself to God."


I was, although I am nowhere close to being able to cite Romans to put creedance to the offputting nature of the comment so thanks for that.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 4 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: fark'emfeed'emfish: It took 50 years to admit that it happened and formally apologize. What else happened over that span that's still a "conspiracy theory?"

MK Ultra?
WMDs in Iraq?


...erhm, technically no. The apology was actually in the 90s.

The intent is appreciated though!

/ I think...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And i think mk ultra is official now, though it was going on in that span.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, it was impossible not to notice that in the article, the black church profiled was the one saying that vaccines were God's blessing upon you, and the two white churches call turn anyone who gets it into a pariah.

I don't live anywhere near that area, but I do know black communities were hit extra-hard in the early days. It pencils out.

I just don't know why white people want to suffer so much.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.