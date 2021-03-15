 Skip to content
(Modern Farmer)   You've heard of cock fighting, now check out cock stretching   (modernfarmer.com)
39
    Tampa, Florida, first chicken yoga event, Tampa Bay's Ybor City neighborhood  
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The concept of animal yoga is in and of itself utterly stupid, but I would love to watch you attempt this with a cock, subby. After that, sit down and we'll discuss the difference between that and a chicken.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I was skeptical, but yes I can see where these would benefit by the addition of a cock...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


media.tenor.comView Full Size


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
kitco.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Now you can practice yoga AND get crapped on by a dinosaur.
What a time saver?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nice try subs, I'm not falling for that one again.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wait. Cockfighting is with roosters?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: I was skeptical, but yes I can see where these would benefit by the addition of a cock...

[i.pinimg.com image 500x275] [View Full Size image _x_]

[media.tenor.com image 220x119] [View Full Size image _x_]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 340x297] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.pinimg.com image 300x575] [View Full Size image _x_]


The cock is stretching alright
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Big deal. I got ads for cock stretching all the time in my email folder.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Maturin: Wait. Cockfighting is with roosters?


Unlike humans, female chickens rarely fight to the death.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What about cock magic?
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
IDK about chickens, but Owl Stretching Time was one of Monty Python's best episodes.
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I raised chickens for a few years.  It looks cute and all to hold one, and they're very soft and soothing to pet.  But guess what?  They give ZERO warning on pooping and will just poop where ever they are.  Once a chicken unloads on your chest, you stop holding them up like a kitten.

/Or once a cock unloads on your chest?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Jeff5: Maturin: Wait. Cockfighting is with roosters?

Unlike humans, female chickens rarely fight to the death.


Well that explains why I'm not welcomed at the locker room.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ahh the real suckers market.

yoga + _____ = new better version you can't afford not to buy.

I'm holding out for underwater scuba yoga on a live halibut yoga mat.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mmmm, chicken yoga.

/But not KFC
//Give me Del Ray's Chicken Basket!
///Del Ray's is in Willowbook, IL
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

unchellmatt: [Fark user image 588x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's not my bag, baby!
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: I was skeptical, but yes I can see where these would benefit by the addition of a cock...

[i.pinimg.com image 500x275] [View Full Size image _x_]

[media.tenor.com image 220x119] [View Full Size image _x_]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 340x297] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.pinimg.com image 300x575] [View Full Size image _x_]


Aerobicize was all the rage back in the 80s:


Aerobicise - 26 - Thighs Waist and Calves - Showtime (1982)
Youtube a3sL6JFG1r0
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Maturin: Wait. Cockfighting is with roosters?


It's right there in the name

gvimage.zype.comView Full Size


/ sowing his wild Oates
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/white
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Now you can practice yoga AND get crapped on by a dinosaur.
What a time saver?


Actually, the article says they've got chicken diapers.

Yes, that's a thing.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What you thought was a cock was really just a little pecker.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: SpectroBoy: Now you can practice yoga AND get crapped on by a dinosaur.
What a time saver?

Actually, the article says they've got chicken diapers.

Yes, that's a thing.


ive tried but they keep tearing them off with their t-rex arms
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: unchellmatt: [Fark user image 588x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

It's not my bag, baby!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Billy Liar: Maturin: Wait. Cockfighting is with roosters?

It's right there in the name

[gvimage.zype.com image 850x477]

/ sowing his wild Oates


Great movie and book!

Also, live not far from where the article is talking about and if it's getting those chickens off the street that might be a good thing. Getting rich white ladies to pay for their care is even better.

There's chickens all over the place in Ybor.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image 850x568]

Mmmm, chicken yoga.

/But not KFC
//Give me Del Ray's Chicken Basket!
///Del Ray's is in Willowbook, IL


* Del Rhea's
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Furry?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're in Florida. Forget the chickens. Boring. It's time for Python Yoga!

When they squeezes your chakras, it'll really get your prana flowing!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i have been stretching my cock pretty regularly all my life.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have been stretching my cock pretty regularly all my life.


Yea, but now you can do it in front of a bunch of other people and not get a restraining order.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was unfortunate enough to fall into an internet rabbit hole when I ran across the term 'jelqing'. I was searching Amazon for caning supplies and a can lifter is apparently a tool that people use to stretch their peckers.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What? Why?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You're forgetting about cock magic...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I believe the medical term you are searching for is jelqing, subby
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Billy Bathsalt: What? Why?


Step one to making jerk chicken?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This Yoga + _____ (domesticated animal) stuff has gone way too far. Why can't we do it with other exercise endeavors? I,for one, want to introduce Psilocybin Mushroom Luge Sledding with Ring Tailed Lemurs as the coach to the world. The Iditarod has nothing on this
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 hours ago  
as if hot yoga rooms didn't smell bad enough already...
 
