(MSN)   Miami Mayor warns people to stay away from Florida. The Plague Rats have taken control
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It wasn't that long ago people were saying it would be a subdued spring break. I guess they don't know any college kids.

My buddy's granddaughter goes to Alabama where thing have been quite distanced, lots of remote learning. They weren't even having a spring break but then decided to take a few days off after all. Grandkid immediately goes to Florida with friends.

They're immortal at that age.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Once COVID gets into them: their "immortality" all of a sudden disappears.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should I be that guy and point out that Miami and Miami Beach are two different cities?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 hours ago  

We all were.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If they spent half the time studying as they spent in the tanning beds they will all be Doctors one day.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

"Gator out front shoulda told ya."
 
king of vegas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fort Lauderdale yesterday
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Talked to a friend who just got back from Miami (not sure if beach or just city). Said they were really worried that it would be the wild west, coming from our heavily masked and isolated environment. Turns out everywhere they went the mgt, officials, bouncers, what have you were very militant about distancing and masks.

/I resisted the urge to tell her that she was foolish for spring breaking in a pandemic.
//She likely knows that.
///csb
 
pc_gator
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Where the boys are indeed
 
SpshulEd
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some of the Michigan colleges and universities had canceled their spring breaks but did a day or two off.  Eastern did a Wednesday and Thursday off. Which kinda gave you a 5 day weekend if you didn't have a Friday class.
 
Snort
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Idiot college kids causing problems?

Whooda thunk it?!
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Those of us who survived, anyway.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

The Otter oils the Bear?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My plan is working... perfectly.... MWAH HA HA HAAAAA!!!!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 5 hours ago  

If only COVID was as fatal as Fark wishes it was, right?

The vast majority will have no issue. That's why screaming 'they're going to kill grandma' doesn't work, they most likely aren't and they know that by experience.
 
drtgb
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From the article:

"We've come a long way as a community in slowing the spread of the virus," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said on Twitter. "As you enjoy our city and our wonderful weather this weekend, continue your pandemic precautions."

Also from the article:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 hours ago  

That picture is from 2016.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought the douchey baseball-cap-backwards-on-a-dude look was retired in 1993. I was wrong.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 hours ago  
it's just a vigil.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus Christ, people, we have video games, streaming services, streaming video game services, delivery services - everything we could possibly have needed to ride out this thing, but noooo. At least now that pretty much everyone in America has a pre-existing condition we can knock off that nonsense.

/naw
 
drtgb
‘’ 5 hours ago  

UltimaCS
That picture is from 2016.

Taken Saturday:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 hours ago  
zoom compression is a thing.
 
daffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You can't fix stupid.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was a drunken moron in high school and college and this look miserable to me.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jesus christ, that gives an entirely different impression. Spring Break needs to be renamed the Weenie Roast.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This has been an even bigger problem for PR and US Virgin Islands. They can't close their airports to internal American travel. With every other place banning Americans from visiting, and heavily discounted airfares, they are getting a bunch of really shiatty tourists. Not only stupid MAGA hat plague rates but even totally woke folks are showing up and going all Karen on locals for trying to enforce covid prevention measures. They are even getting into fights with security guards and local shop keepers for having the temerity to not make exceptions for visitors. Imagine how dickish regular American aholes are and then multiply it by however entitled you think they can get when they think some uppity second-class citizens from the colonies are disrespecting them during their vacations.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

You think the people who don't die have no issue?  The long term effects of Covid are going to be staggering and will cost our health care system dearly.  Your short term thinking is idiotic.
 
inner ted
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sausage fest and getting some Rona
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn, this man has a magical levitating turquoise hat AND two totally different skin toned hands?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jesus christ, that gives an entirely different impression. Spring Break needs to be renamed the Weenie Roast.


I was wondering if it was a gay beach.  Do they have those?  I live a boring life these days.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 hours ago  
UltimaCS:
Jesus christ, that gives an entirely different impression. Spring Break needs to be renamed the Weenie Roast.

the gay population is rather large.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I didn't even realize it was spring break. Went on a very untraveled state park trail yesterday before dawn on a superb day and didn't see a soul until it reconnected to the areas with road access at noon and suddenly it's a damn stereotypical frat party on a mountain. I didn't expect that and promptly turned around
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I went to the beach yesterday on the other coast for sunset, seemed a very normal amount of crowded, considering it's PEAK season now......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LMAO, you think I was saying that it would be fatal for them?

COVID is no joke; you might, just might, have a chance that your post-COVID life won't be affected much.

There are these people who are "long-haulers"; IOW, COVID might be gone, but the symptoms remain.

Then there was this soul that denied COVID exists, got it and now can't work anymore because COVID screwed his systems up for good.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey dildo tontine sadly you're right, and all we are anymore IS a society of short-term thinking.
Don't see it improving. I just wonder who can tell me what year it was when we finally became a broken society.
 
delta_pwnd [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kbronsito: This has been an even bigger problem for PR and US Virgin Islands. They can't close their airports to internal American travel. With every other place banning Americans from visiting, and heavily discounted airfares, they are getting a bunch of really shiatty tourists. Not only stupid MAGA hat plague rates but even totally woke folks are showing up and going all Karen on locals for trying to enforce covid prevention measures. They are even getting into fights with security guards and local shop keepers for having the temerity to not make exceptions for visitors. Imagine how dickish regular American aholes are and then multiply it by however entitled you think they can get when they think some uppity second-class citizens from the colonies are disrespecting them during their vacations.


I was at a gourmet gilligan's island place in Mexico last month.  Strict everything until you pulled into the jungle and the greeter met you for the tour. No masks anywhere for 2 weeks I was there. Staff nor guests.   People shook my hand. Offered a bite of their guac. ( Small place . 50 people tops over multi acres).
Made me feel reckless like the youths in these pics.

Damn it was nice.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 hours ago  

the gay population is rather large.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

rancher: Hey dildo tontine sadly you're right, and all we are anymore IS a society of short-term thinking.
Don't see it improving. I just wonder who can tell me what year it was when we finally became a broken society.


The weather is supposed to improve dramatically next week in the NY Tri-State Area.  Got a bad feeling we're going to see a spike in cases because people are going to be stupid enough to go out and disregard social distancing, et. al. because "OMG I HAVEN'T BEEN TO MY FAVORITE BAR/SEEN MY PEOPLES FACE-TO-FACE IN A LONG TIME!"

P.S.: Also, those who got vaccinated are getting in on the fun too because they're stupid.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Is that why Donald Trump secretly got vaccinated?

//total beta move on Donny's part
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Is Randy Quaid clean again?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I live in Florida near a big spring break location. I definitely can tell there are more people here right now. It's not as noticeable as a regular spring break but definite increase of people. I don't trust DeSantis's numbers, but I will say that although he opened everything up months ago, for the most part people are being cautious on their own. I ate dinner the other night at a restaurant that has a large outdoor patio. It is a restaurant that would normally be pretty busy on a Saturday night. I was fairly slow and even the indoor tables were spaced out with customers. I think it would be a different story if the restaurants were actually operating at 100 percent capacity.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Apparently the only thing Florida banned from the beaches is women.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"'We've got a problem'"

I have a solution.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I mean, it'd make the sand really hot, right?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

His friend might have something to do with the levitating.
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sausage fest and getting some Rona


I mean, it is the tagline.
/Find your beach!
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ChrisDe: I thought the douchey baseball-cap-backwards-on-a-dude look was retired in 1993. I was wrong.


images.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ChrisDe: I thought the douchey baseball-cap-backwards-on-a-dude look was retired in 1993. I was wrong.


There's a dude?
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are parents that actually paid for their kids to go to Florida, possibly catch this mess,  and then bring it home? Lovely.
 
