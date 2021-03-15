 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Morale improves, beating has stopped   (cbsnews.com) divider line
25
    More: News, United States, Vaccine, President of the United States, Vaccination, Democratic Party, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Economy of the United States  
•       •       •

jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait. Did someone stop beating?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why are people so optimistic? I haven't even gotten one dose of bleach & hydroxychloroquine!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Happy Days are here again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The beating will never stop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Amazing what minuscule amount of leadership will do.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Economy isn't my concern, the amount of pay I and others make, as well as our ability to afford treatment when we get sick or injured is my primary concern. Just because the wealthy are doing well in the economy doesn't necessarily mean it's good for you not I.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Economy isn't my concern, the amount of pay I and others make, as well as our ability to afford treatment when we get sick or injured is my primary concern. Just because the wealthy are doing well in the economy doesn't necessarily mean it's good for you not I.


*you nor I.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Optimism is good.

Don't let it become complacency.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
fark these assholes. Who the hell is answering yes to this. Don't they realize someone is dying out there, or not be a billionaire?

Who the fark let on a positive mod? ARE YOU IN TRUMPS POCKET DREW? ADMIT IT.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: fark these assholes. Who the hell is answering yes to this. Don't they realize someone is dying out there, or not be a billionaire?

Who the fark let on a positive mod? ARE YOU IN TRUMPS POCKET DREW? ADMIT IT.


More drugs or less, can't tell which.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: More drugs or less, can't tell which.


Its fark, so probably a bit of upping column A, and downing column B.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: DarkSoulNoHope: Economy isn't my concern, the amount of pay I and others make, as well as our ability to afford treatment when we get sick or injured is my primary concern. Just because the wealthy are doing well in the economy doesn't necessarily mean it's good for you not I.

*you nor I.


It's not good for I.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's like that episode where Jayne was in charge is finally over

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
parasol
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Why are people so optimistic? I haven't even gotten one dose of bleach & hydroxychloroquine!


Fundamentally?
Spring.

We're hard wired for it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

But  was just starting to enjoy it.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
yeah, not being the subjects of a mad king will do that to ya
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This has me incredibly worried. Too many people are saying things are looking better. That usually is a precursor to everything going to hell in an instant. "Things are looking up" are famous last words for a reason.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump
/runs out of thread
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: This has me incredibly worried. Too many people are saying things are looking better. That usually is a precursor to everything going to hell in an instant. "Things are looking up" are famous last words for a reason.


Let me introduce you to vaccine-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants, and their Hulk-sized distant relative, global climate change.

Oh, also, wealth inequality, and the inexorable descent of the United States into a one-party state under the permanent rule of the Republican Party.

'Things are looking up' is very much a temporary thing indeed.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But whT if I didn't WANT the beatings to stop, Subby? Huh, did you think of that? I don't remember hearing a safe word!
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does anyone actually use the "cbs news" app that they keep shilling?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: But whT if I didn't WANT the beatings to stop, Subby? Huh, did you think of that? I don't remember hearing a safe word!


Au contraire.  I definitely heard the safe word.  It's "keep going!"
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

veale728: Does anyone actually use the "cbs news" app that they keep shilling?


Olds.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pichu0102: This has me incredibly worried. Too many people are saying things are looking better. That usually is a precursor to everything going to hell in an instant. "Things are looking up" are famous last words for a reason.


This always get worse before they get better.

Conversely, they must get better before they can get a whole lot worse.

It's circular. It's like a carousel. You pay the quarter, you get on the horse, it goes up and down, and AROUND. It's circular. Circle, with the music, the flow. All good things.

/Harness. Energy. Block. Bad.
//Feel the flow
 
algman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeehaw!  Third wave, baby!
 
