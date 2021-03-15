 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Sam Kinison would have had an apt suggestion   (yahoo.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This one is or soon will be up to its neck in sunk cost fallacy.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd love to see their collective voting record(s).
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do way too much coke and not be funny?
 
Two16
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe they should take the advice of this town, when the people got tired of the Mississippi flooding it all the time they moved the town to the top of the bluff.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valmeye​r​,_Illinois
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Walker: "MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE!"
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Don't send them food, send them suitcases!
 
Tempted
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pre-emptive Federal Government handout?  That sounds a lot like Socialism.
 
wxboy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Build a seawall and get Mexico to pay for it?
 
Cheron
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reminds me more of the Bill Cosby bit about Noah, how long can you tread water?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Execute the homeless? Write the alphabet?
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is where we go to the beach.  Last year, a big storm washed away the dune in front of our house.  We had to move our cars to the Food Lion parking lot until the water receded.  It is amazing the place is still there.  But the fishing is good, and the wind surfing is world famous.  Can't imagine buying a house there though.  After last year, we are staying on the Sound side of the island.  Lots cheaper and it doesn't wash away
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There was a reason waterfront property used to be predominately poorer residence. Anyone with money knew better than to live there... But then all the cool kids wanted beachfront property so they pushed out all the poors and built condos... SURPRISE!!!! There was a reason why it wasn't a good idea to live right on the water!

What's even more hilarious is these are the SAME MFrs that will fight tooth and nail against the federal government for trying to protect them from their own stupidity and then have the gall to scream for disaster money!

Christ, you saw this A LOT in Jersey right after Sandy. Towns were told REPEATEDLY not to allow building near the water, don't compromise the dunes, ect. Then when Mother Nature comes in and kicks em square in the nuts they immediately start looking for hands out. Hell, one guy even sued (successfully mind you) that the sand dune THAT PROTECTED HIS HOUSE should be removed because it obstructed his view... F ALL of these people. I hope they drown.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Audrey Farrow's son, Matthew, a commercial fisherman, said he worried about the future of the place he grew up in. Between the flooding and the demand for vacation homes, which continues to drive up real estate prices, he said, it was getting harder to make a good life in Avon.

Then sell the house and run, man. If a bunch of idiots want to give you more money than your property on a doomed island is worth, TAKE IT.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gameshowhost: I'd love to see their collective voting record(s).


Coastal vacation town in North Carolina asking for a government bailput? think we already know the answer to that.
 
M-G
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Learn to swim...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Tiny" is giving it too much credit. It's a sand bar off the coast of North Carolina.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just let the sea have it. It's just a matter of time before it's gone.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

shinji3i: gameshowhost: I'd love to see their collective voting record(s).

Coastal vacation town in North Carolina asking for a government bailput? think we already know the answer to that.


yeah i should've marked my comment 'rhetorical'
 
r0rw
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Move to where the food is?

But seriously I'd love to know how the town voted, not because they lose their rights to human decency even if they are all about the 'fema death camp, socialism bad, climate change is a hoax, self reliance, Hurricane Sandy money was wrong, but my emergency is a valid thing that needs your money' party... I do reserve the right to enjoy some schadenfreude.

Real issue is, if this is just going to be a yearly or bi-yearly occurrence, don't throw good money after bad. People don't get the real problem. It's not the flooding itself, it's becoming an intertidal zone and dealing with the tidal push/pull 4x a day, forever. That's... expensive to build for.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Members of Congress are already making plans for another $2 trillion (some want to make it 4) of spending on "infrastructure". With that kind of money sloshing around, they could move the whole island, put it on stilts, or build a fifty-foot seawall around it.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Capt_Clown: There was a reason waterfront property used to be predominately poorer residence. Anyone with money knew better than to live there... But then all the cool kids wanted beachfront property so they pushed out all the poors and built condos... SURPRISE!!!! There was a reason why it wasn't a good idea to live right on the water!

What's even more hilarious is these are the SAME MFrs that will fight tooth and nail against the federal government for trying to protect them from their own stupidity and then have the gall to scream for disaster money!

Christ, you saw this A LOT in Jersey right after Sandy. Towns were told REPEATEDLY not to allow building near the water, don't compromise the dunes, ect. Then when Mother Nature comes in and kicks em square in the nuts they immediately start looking for hands out. Hell, one guy even sued (successfully mind you) that the sand dune THAT PROTECTED HIS HOUSE should be removed because it obstructed his view... F ALL of these people. I hope they drown.


You just described half of New Orleans. No land left other than the most low lying areas. The state let them and then when it floods its all crying and, 'how could you have let us build there?!'
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 hours ago  
moron homeowners : we want you to save our roads.
city council: ok but we'll need to pay people for that so it's going to cost you
moron homeowners : no we want you to save our roads for free.
the entire world :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Venice
New Orleans

Etc and so on...
Move

Your time is up
Tide is coming...

Planet Earth is alive and changing
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who are we kidding, Kinison wouldn't have lasted beyond a single show in today's cultural miasma of the permanently offended.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 4 hours ago  

UltimaCS: "Tiny" is giving it too much credit. It's a sand bar off the coast of North Carolina.
[Fark user image image 425x692]
Just let the sea have it. It's just a matter of time before it's gone.


What do people think barrier islands do?
 
Watubi
‘’ 4 hours ago  

stuhayes2010: Do way too much coke and not be funny?


To be fair, he was pretty funny before the coke
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cheron: Reminds me more of the Bill Cosby bit about Noah, how long can you tread water?


That guy was hilarious!

Wonder what he's upto now?
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We have friends with a vacation house there. They let us have it for a week and we just had to pay the cleaning fees. This was about 6 years ago. Before that contractor accidentally cut the main power line to the island. Nice place. I was stunned at what the houses were going for back then. Houses on that street were listed from the low $400k range to over a million. Their house was on the non beach side of the street, and was in the lower-mid end of the range. Put their house on the other side of the street and it would cost $300k more.

Nice area, but if sea levels rise a bit more, they are farked.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People gave Outten their own ideas about who should pay to protect their town: the federal government. The state government. The rest of the county. Tourists. People who rent to tourists. The view for many seemed to be, anyone but them.

Yeah, go fark yourselves you greedy leaches.
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But I'm rich! Therefore my totally foreseeable and avoidable problem should become everyone's problem!
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gameshowhost: shinji3i: gameshowhost: I'd love to see their collective voting record(s).

Coastal vacation town in North Carolina asking for a government bailput? think we already know the answer to that.

yeah i should've marked my comment 'rhetorical'


We were there last October.  I was really surprised to see a bunch of Biden signs - way more than in times past.  The 'long time residents' however fly the Trump flag with lots of 'get over it, we won' yard signs.  Can't wait to see what signs are up in a couple of weeks when I am down there.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People gave Outten their own ideas about who should pay to protect their town: the federal government. The state government. The rest of the county. Tourists. People who rent to tourists. The view for many seemed to be, anyone but them.

There's that rugged individualism I've come to expect.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ding Dong!  Avon Calling!

Avon calling to the faraway towns
Now war is declared and battle comes down
Avon calling to the underworld
Come out of the cupboard, you boys and girls
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mcreadyblue: Cheron: Reminds me more of the Bill Cosby bit about Noah, how long can you tread water?

That guy was hilarious!

Wonder what he's upto now?


Last I heard he got higher than God.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd never consider living anywhere close to ocean front but it does make me wonder how feasible it would be to create a bunker type non-floodable home underneath the sands that couldn't be washed or blown away. Just a ventilation pipe poking way above surface
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The thing is that climate change is not the problem here. Yes it doesn't help, but it is not the cause of the problem. This is a barrier island and barrier islands move towards the main land. Essentially, the ground rolls from the beach side to the bay side. It is what engineers call a soft structure. When people come and put hard structures that don't move, eventually the island will keep moving up to the point that the hard structures get wrecked.

Sea level rise and increased storms are secondary causes. The primary cause is the moving nature of the barrier island itself.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

CanisNoir: Who are we kidding, Kinison wouldn't have lasted beyond a single show in today's cultural miasma of the permanently offended.


Cultural Miasma of the Permanently Offended is my Fank Zappa, South-Park mashup choir in my church of the same name.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: This one is or soon will be up to its neck in sunk cost fallacy.


Is.

I moved away from the Outer Banks 25 years ago, and even then I knew. I had watched the changes for 15 years before that move. A few years after I moved away, they moved the Cape Hatteras lighthouse 2900 feet inland to protect it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is Kitty Hawk pier in 2021. Before I moved, the high water mark was past the pier house. It was dry sand all the way past that little room that sticks out on the right side.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 4 hours ago  

berylman: I'd never consider living anywhere close to ocean front but it does make me wonder how feasible it would be to create a bunker type non-floodable home underneath the sands that couldn't be washed or blown away. Just a ventilation pipe poking way above surface


The life of the geoduck.

The problem of course is that your non-floodable home underneath the sands is also known as 'very buoyant' and would pop to the surface unless you use some serious ballast weights to keep it below the waterline.  If you are going to do that, you might as well put a prop on the back and call it a submarine.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beautiful area but it's doomed.

It's going to be interesting to see who's left holding the bag when that whole area ends up under water.

Since it's a playground of the rich I imagine some level of the government will pay them to leave eventually.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TheGreatGazoo: berylman: I'd never consider living anywhere close to ocean front but it does make me wonder how feasible it would be to create a bunker type non-floodable home underneath the sands that couldn't be washed or blown away. Just a ventilation pipe poking way above surface

The life of the geoduck.

The problem of course is that your non-floodable home underneath the sands is also known as 'very buoyant' and would pop to the surface unless you use some serious ballast weights to keep it below the waterline.  If you are going to do that, you might as well put a prop on the back and call it a submarine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tom Scott's newest video seems on point.

Why No-One Will Save Covehithe, The Village That Will Soon Crumble Into The Sea
Youtube OW5MlvvqGjM
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Evil Mackerel: TheGreatGazoo: berylman: I'd never consider living anywhere close to ocean front but it does make me wonder how feasible it would be to create a bunker type non-floodable home underneath the sands that couldn't be washed or blown away. Just a ventilation pipe poking way above surface

The life of the geoduck.

The problem of course is that your non-floodable home underneath the sands is also known as 'very buoyant' and would pop to the surface unless you use some serious ballast weights to keep it below the waterline.  If you are going to do that, you might as well put a prop on the back and call it a submarine.

[Fark user image 611x390]


Better pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TheGreatGazoo: The problem of course is that your non-floodable home underneath the sands is also known as 'very buoyant' and would pop to the surface unless you use some serious ballast weights to keep it below the waterline.  If you are going to do that, you might as well put a prop on the back and call it a submarine.


Hehe. Good point. Good thing I was not seriously considering it
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

minus80mon: gameshowhost: shinji3i: gameshowhost: I'd love to see their collective voting record(s).

Coastal vacation town in North Carolina asking for a government bailput? think we already know the answer to that.

yeah i should've marked my comment 'rhetorical'

We were there last October.  I was really surprised to see a bunch of Biden signs - way more than in times past.  The 'long time residents' however fly the Trump flag with lots of 'get over it, we won' yard signs.  Can't wait to see what signs are up in a couple of weeks when I am down there.


That's a good sign... but I'm still far more curious about how their past few decades of collective votes went down.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

zez: Maybe they should take the advice of this town, when the people got tired of the Mississippi flooding it all the time they moved the town to the top of the bluff.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valmeyer​,_Illinois


There is no "bluff" on Hatteras Island, least not one that hasn't already been built upon. Probably no less than 10-12 times a year there's a storm, most not even named, that causes everyone there to head for the bluffs with their vehicles to try to save them from the water.

I've been vacationing in Avon, Buxton or Hatteras for 40 years and maybe 20 years ago I could have afforded a house there. I am SO glad that I chose to just keep renting for my trips there and not have to deal with the issues that are facing owners there now.

Now I go 2-3 times a year to fish and relax on the beach. I pay my few thousand dollars for a week and walk away. It won't get swallowed by the ocean in my lifetime so screw it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

UltimaCS: "Tiny" is giving it too much credit. It's a sand bar off the coast of North Carolina.
[Fark user image 425x692]
Just let the sea have it. It's just a matter of time before it's gone.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/not obscure
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Just move somewhere else." the Fark panacea to all of life's problems.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

zez: Maybe they should take the advice of this town, when the people got tired of the Mississippi flooding it all the time they moved the town to the top of the bluff.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valmeyer​,_Illinois


media0.giphy.comView Full Size



Simpsons did it.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate socialism! (unless it benefits me)
 
