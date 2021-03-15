 Skip to content
 
(Wired)   As The After Times rush towards us it's time to think about what the fark we all just went through. This summer is going to be interesting   (wired.com) divider line
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is a dynamic to seeing and being seen that is going to define this spring and summer.  The old fashioned Promenade, going out just to be seen as the kind of person going out, is coming back.  I can already see it in my neighborhood.  Every day during the warmest and sunniest part of the day there is 45 minutes when suddenly EVERYONE is outside.  I've started making a point of just grabbing the kid and going out when I see it happening because I don't want to be thought of as one of "those people."

I went to the park to meet with 2 old friends last weekend.  It was maybe 50 degrees - too cold but the place was surprisingly busy.  We're 40 yr old dudes, nothing particularly attractive or unattractive about us.  But there was a young lady walking her dog who seemed to make a point to dally and fiddle with the dog across the way from us.  Had we tried to interact with her the whole thing would have turned weird.  But to casually acknowledge other people's existance again, even if you dont speak, is a comfort.  There were other couples there dressed like they were getting thier pic taken for Hipster Monthly - it wasn't just old folks.  Everyone had real clothes on, no pajama pants bullshiat.

So get ready to see some peacocking.  It's been building up for a while.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I expect to spend a lot of time at a lake, cottage, on the trails, lost in the beer garden, exploring the non-busy tourist traps I normally avoid. It should be fun.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like Rumspringa for the entire, socially-deprived country!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TelemonianAjax: There is a dynamic to seeing and being seen that is going to define this spring and summer.  The old fashioned Promenade, going out just to be seen as the kind of person going out, is coming back.  I can already see it in my neighborhood.  Every day during the warmest and sunniest part of the day there is 45 minutes when suddenly EVERYONE is outside.  I've started making a point of just grabbing the kid and going out when I see it happening because I don't want to be thought of as one of "those people."

I went to the park to meet with 2 old friends last weekend.  It was maybe 50 degrees - too cold but the place was surprisingly busy.  We're 40 yr old dudes, nothing particularly attractive or unattractive about us.  But there was a young lady walking her dog who seemed to make a point to dally and fiddle with the dog across the way from us.  Had we tried to interact with her the whole thing would have turned weird.  But to casually acknowledge other people's existance again, even if you dont speak, is a comfort.  There were other couples there dressed like they were getting thier pic taken for Hipster Monthly - it wasn't just old folks.  Everyone had real clothes on, no pajama pants bullshiat.

So get ready to see some peacocking.  It's been building up for a while.


How is this werid? I mean EVERYONE around here has been taking a walk, going around the park, hanging out in their yards and stuff since this started.

Keep some distance, have a mask with you if you need to get close to someone or it starts getting a little crowded, wash your hands, and like....you are safe.

If covid has your number from doing that, it already had it.

I just can't wait to be back in a bouncing restaurant or bar again.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just received an old Ducane Grill from a guy who is moving. Looks like I just need to replace the burners and I'm good to go. The rent and mortgage moratorium expires here in Portland in July. Very interesting summer indeed.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chinese proverb interesting, or the good king of interesting?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Summer? You think this is over by summer?

This is a global pandemic. It doesn't stop at borders. Until we vaccinate a good chunk of the globe, it won't be over. Variants that are resistant to the vaccine can take off and come here and start us all over again.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just watched First Contact
We ain't seen nothin' yet.


/It's a prophecy.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Normal" will be a Friday night minor league game, a local brew and burger indoors, going to church, all without a mask needed.
Then I'll move up a step to a three day roadtrip and a crowded, loud concert.
Then, only then, a trip somewhere where flight is necessary.
Always felt the three best places to catch whatever is going around are hospitals, airports, and Walmart.  I don't know if I'll ever be maskless at a Walmart again.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somaticasual: It's like Rumspringa for the entire, socially-deprived country!


So, casual sex and methamphetamines?

Count me in.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I look forward to the day when I can enjoy a beer in my garden. I don't ask for a lot - just a day when it's warm and sunny.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not letting the nerds at Wired tell me what "normal" is!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha. "Summer."
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I just received an old Ducane Grill from a guy who is moving. Looks like I just need to replace the burners and I'm good to go. The rent and mortgage moratorium expires here in Portland in July. Very interesting summer indeed.


I thought Ducane got bought out by Weber? Can you still get parts for it?
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When you get that vaccine shot in your arm, it's not like some switch will flip and your stress will melt away.

Gonna have to disagree entirely with you there, chief. That's exactly what it'll be like for me.
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I could care less when it's good to bbq with family/friends.  When can I go out and get laid?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Red Shirt Blues: I just received an old Ducane Grill from a guy who is moving. Looks like I just need to replace the burners and I'm good to go. The rent and mortgage moratorium expires here in Portland in July. Very interesting summer indeed.

I thought Ducane got bought out by Weber? Can you still get parts for it?


Yep. Ordered new burners, a starter and a heat shield. So new grill for 80 bucks. Parts are still out there as weber made that model for a few years. And I suspect different grill companies use the same internals.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As Ella Winter remarked to Thomas Wolfe "Don't you know you can't go home again?"
There is no normalcy to return to and the future is in the hands of Paul Blart, mall cop....no scratch that
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's this "went through" shiat? We're still in it, baby!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not sure we're in the After Times yet.

That's part of the problem. People think, "Vaccinations! Spring! Wheeee!"

Meanwhile, only about 10% of the population (mostly the old part of the population) has been vaccinated. And Spring Break is apparently gonna give us another "surge." Yay!
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Skeleton Man: When you get that vaccine shot in your arm, it's not like some switch will flip and your stress will melt away.

Gonna have to disagree entirely with you there, chief. That's exactly what it'll be like for me.


Friend of mine is a pharmacist who's been inoculating pretty much non-stop for the last few weeks.  He says he's had people break down sobbing after receiving the second dose because it's such a relief to them.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Somaticasual: It's like Rumspringa for the entire, socially-deprived country!

So, casual sex and methamphetamines?

Count me in.


Username checks out...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Not sure we're in the After Times yet.

That's part of the problem. People think, "Vaccinations! Spring! Wheeee!"

Meanwhile, only about 10% of the population (mostly the old part of the population) has been vaccinated. And Spring Break is apparently gonna give us another "surge." Yay!


Shiat, The EU is about to have it worse over Easter than it did over Winter.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Summer? You think this is over by summer?

This is a global pandemic. It doesn't stop at borders. Until we vaccinate a good chunk of the globe, it won't be over. Variants that are resistant to the vaccine can take off and come here and start us all over again.


If some dude from kerplakistan wants to come to the US, and get infected because maybe i'm a passive carrier, that's on him. If kerplakistan wants to let me into their country, that is on them.

Domestically, once we have made the vaccine readily available to everyone, everyone has had a couple of weeks to get their shot, there is no wait for it, etc, fark it, i'm done with this.

If you want to roll the dice on it and not get vaccinated, that is on you. You aren't going to spread to anyone i care with any meaningful risk, because they already all had their shot, or plenty of opportunity to get it.

This shiat will never end otherwise if we are waiting for the last uncontacted tribe in brazil to get vaccinated and go 365 days without a new case, which is obviously what some people want, and its annoying we aren't talking about what that will look like now. Might put a little spring in some people's step.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: So, casual sex and methamphetamines?

Count me in.


The thing that pisses me off most about the pandemic was I wasn't say, 20, at the very start of it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Outshined_One: Skeleton Man: When you get that vaccine shot in your arm, it's not like some switch will flip and your stress will melt away.

Gonna have to disagree entirely with you there, chief. That's exactly what it'll be like for me.

Friend of mine is a pharmacist who's been inoculating pretty much non-stop for the last few weeks.  He says he's had people break down sobbing after receiving the second dose because it's such a relief to them.


I had the same experience when I was volunteering to help with vaccinations. The relief was visible and I cheered them on.

I'll be done with my set in 2 weeks. I'll be relieved but not cocky.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Eli WhiskeyDik: Red Shirt Blues: I just received an old Ducane Grill from a guy who is moving. Looks like I just need to replace the burners and I'm good to go. The rent and mortgage moratorium expires here in Portland in July. Very interesting summer indeed.

I thought Ducane got bought out by Weber? Can you still get parts for it?

Yep. Ordered new burners, a starter and a heat shield. So new grill for 80 bucks. Parts are still out there as weber made that model for a few years. And I suspect different grill companies use the same internals.


Ducane was a good grill.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And i'm not really a hugger, but i'm going to become one after this is all said and done, just because i think it would be nice for someone to be, "oh, that is weird, a hug.....BUT IT WONT KILL GRANDMA"
 
comrade
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Orrrrgggyyyyy! (ies)
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 hours ago  
End Times? The Spanish Flu lingered from 1918 into 1920.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a visit this weekend from two peeples, both of whom had just had shots. They had been in their nuclear bubbles all year.

The walkaway lesson from their experience (and I was truly concerned that it might have been mine, but was not,) is that there may be a lot more pressure buildup in your head than you realize and once the dog is off the chain (you) may run into traffic and wake up with a pretty severe head beating.

A word of caution then: Ramp up slowly, don't automatically presume your athletic, social, and/or consumptive skills are what they were in the before-times. Stay Safe out there.
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hammettman: I could care less when it's good to bbq with family/friends.  When can I go out and get laid?


Since this is fark, I'm gonna go with... Never?
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 2 hours ago  
getting the vaccine wont make all the stress go away.. but i got round 1 Friday.. and it does have me feeling a little more optimistic about things.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yakmans_dad: End Times? The Spanish Flu lingered from 1918 into 1920.


How would you rate their vaccination program compared to the one we're doing now?
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Chinese proverb interesting, or the good king of interesting?


Yes.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I just watched First Contact
We ain't seen nothin' yet.


/It's a prophecy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
