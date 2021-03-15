 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Surgeons engage in "Price Is Right" style game of guessing weight of patients' organs they've just removed without going over. Guess weight exactly and you win both kidneys   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
next game up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


AHHHH! MY SPLEEN!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who cares?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So I mean, they have to weigh them. It's a procedural thing that they do. Is the issue that they put it on instagram? or that they made a game of it?

I see it being problematic that they put it on instagram. But the whole "Guess the organ weight" as a game in the OR seems totally benign.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As long as they're not IDing patients who gives a shiat?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You'd think people would have more than enough to be outraged about these days, but I guess you'd be wrong.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is why I refuse to be an organ donor. I'm not putting my life in the hands of some quack who stands to make more money from me being dead than from keeping me alive.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have to believe this has been happening for centuries but I don't know why you'd share it with the world.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I once filmed an enucleation and the surgeon kept referring to the patient as "Borat" on account of his significant body hair.

It seemed insensitive to me, the poor guy was losing his eye and all, but that's doctors for you.
 
JesseL
‘’ 6 hours ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This is why I refuse to be an organ donor. I'm not putting my life in the hands of some quack who stands to make more money from me being dead than from keeping me alive.


Tell me exactly how that's supposed to work?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I am Jack's fat-shamed liver.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you could sneak a recorder in the OR with you when you are having surgery and listened to it later you would be absolutey offended at what they say about you when you are unconscious. Especially if you are fat.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I am not seeing an issue as long as the patients aren't identified and they aren't flatlining waiting for the gameshow to end. Sounds like the folks having a problem aren't normal healthcare workers who I can attest generally have the darkest gallows humor of anyone you will meet as a coping mechanism. This here is sunshine and rainbows by comparison...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Could be worse
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Raider_dad: I have to believe this has been happening for centuries but I don't know why you'd share it with the world.


Otherwise innocent things posted on social media can instantly make you look like a douchebag.

Instagram. Not even once.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Raider_dad: I have to believe this has been happening for centuries but I don't know why you'd share it with the world.


Yup: the only thing that's new about this is that it got posted on social media. Medical students have been engaging in goofball antics for as long as there have been medical students. It may look appalling to outsiders but it's actually a sort of gallows humor that lightens the mood of the grave situations they're actually in.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll bid 1 Pound, Bob.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

question_dj: So I mean, they have to weigh them. It's a procedural thing that they do. Is the issue that they put it on instagram? or that they made a game of it?

I see it being problematic that they put it on instagram. But the whole "Guess the organ weight" as a game in the OR seems totally benign.


It's the Instragram part.

Doctors have always done the goofy teaching moments. That's a part of learning, especially in an incredibly stressful environment.

Putting it on social media is just stupid though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Hallows_Eve: I am not seeing an issue as long as the patients aren't identified and they aren't flatlining waiting for the gameshow to end. Sounds like the folks having a problem aren't normal healthcare workers who I can attest generally have the darkest gallows humor of anyone you will meet as a coping mechanism. This here is sunshine and rainbows by comparison...


Dark humor is like excellent medical care...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 6 hours ago  
People in stressful situations often cope with gallows humor.

/Not news since 1478
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: As long as they're not IDing patients who gives a shiat?


From the liver you'd be able to tell who are the farkers. That's sort of IDing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Everything in life is to be solemn, humorless and devoid of fun.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 6 hours ago  

question_dj: So I mean, they have to weigh them. It's a procedural thing that they do. Is the issue that they put it on instagram? or that they made a game of it?

I see it being problematic that they put it on instagram. But the whole "Guess the organ weight" as a game in the OR seems totally benign.


It's also a game that helps them hone their craft (though only in a small way).  I imagine a surgeon that can tell you how much an organ weighs by looking at it is marginally better than one who can't.

Not how I'm going to decide on who operates on me, but nobody is really getting hurt by this, so who gives a shiat?
 
ace in your face
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I can't imagine caring about this
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've dispensed of a fair number of excess body bits. the only game any doc would be playing is 'guess how many organs are left''.

/not gonna be a great transplant offererer.
//prior to its removal, I nicknamed my gallbladder 'Elvis' because it made for the best 'Elvis has left the building' status on facebook. while the docs have their game - I had mine that day!!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Um... OK?

I'm not sure why I should be offended at this. Tasteless? Sure. But, I don't see this as any different from the "weirdest background noise on a tech support call" or "stupidest ticket for the week" game we used to play in IT.

No PII was revealed. No HIPAA violations occurred. No one was shamed, bullied, exploited, or harassed. At worst, the pictures might have inadvertently revealed PII, hospital procedures, or hospital IP, because the dumb part of this wasn't "screwing around harmlessly at work," but "posting this shiat publicly on social media."

Dopeslap the participants, remind them that they're supposed to be professionals, then let's get on with our lives.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Flashlight: If you could sneak a recorder in the OR with you when you are having surgery and listened to it later you would be absolutey offended at what they say about you when you are unconscious. Especially if you are fat.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

It's true, Frank
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cannibalparrot: question_dj: So I mean, they have to weigh them. It's a procedural thing that they do. Is the issue that they put it on instagram? or that they made a game of it?

I see it being problematic that they put it on instagram. But the whole "Guess the organ weight" as a game in the OR seems totally benign.

It's also a game that helps them hone their craft (though only in a small way).  I imagine a surgeon that can tell you how much an organ weighs by looking at it is marginally better than one who can't.

Not how I'm going to decide on who operates on me, but nobody is really getting hurt by this, so who gives a shiat?


I mean to say the guessing part is not hurting anyone.  The Instagram thing...I don't know.  I couldn't tell my liver from anyone else's, so that's probably not hurting anyone either, and may be educational if it's done right (which it isn't here)
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Flashlight: If you could sneak a recorder in the OR with you when you are having surgery and listened to it later you would be absolutey offended at what they say about you when you are unconscious. Especially if you are fat.


The cool part about being a lawyer is that we do the same thing but get to do it out in the open without getting sued.

Client: "My child support payments are too high, is there anything you can do?"

My buddy's actual response:  "Well condoms are like 50 cents but your not exactly a master of foresight now are you?"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you think that's bad, you should see what I do with the body parts after I pull them out of the medical waste dumpster.

/I've almost got a whole girl at this point
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ya'll ought to give a shiat. You really want somebody operating on you who's fooling around with this instead paying attention to the patient and taking their job seriously?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
EMT will refer to you as a floater if you're unfortunate enough to die while drowning.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 hours ago  

edmo: Ya'll ought to give a shiat. You really want somebody operating on you who's fooling around with this instead paying attention to the patient and taking their job seriously?


...because, clearly, that's what happened.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Zoom traffic court surgeon approves of this.
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Raider_dad: I have to believe this has been happening for centuries but I don't know why you'd share it with the world.


Yes, medical schools have always been known for high jinks.

Frankenstein (1/8) Movie CLIP - Fritz Steals the Brain (1931) HD
Youtube A4Ntv7DJURM
 
pueblonative
‘’ 6 hours ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This is why I refuse to be an organ donor. I'm not putting my life in the hands of some quack who stands to make more money from me being dead than from keeping me alive.


How about an organ renter?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 hours ago  

edmo: Ya'll ought to give a shiat. You really want somebody operating on you who's fooling around with this instead paying attention to the patient and taking their job seriously?


Lol
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 6 hours ago  
On one hand I understand the need for gallows humour to keep the doctors from becoming ultra depressed and not able to handle going to work.

However, don't be dumb enough to play your game on instagram. That's just not right.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Instagram is out of line, but medical people see and do things that desensitize us to what a lot of people would deem traumatic. For instance, the first time a newbie has to help process a patient that died is always fun. If someone from the outside watched the practical jokes we do, they'd be outraged. I'm not talking about abusing corpses, but scaring the shiat out of a 20 year old nursing student is just plain fun.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 6 hours ago  

edmo: Ya'll ought to give a shiat. You really want somebody operating on you who's fooling around with this instead paying attention to the patient and taking their job seriously?


Considering the high suicide rates of health care workers and medical students, one could argue that not having a sense of humor or coping mechanisms to deal with the asshattery that administrations and lawyers throw at them on a regular basis that threatens their livelihood, reputations, and licenses on an hourly basis is more of a problem than ones that can keep their sanity and their hands steady by making the drudgery a little less so.
 
mmojo
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MythDragon: Hallows_Eve: I am not seeing an issue as long as the patients aren't identified and they aren't flatlining waiting for the gameshow to end. Sounds like the folks having a problem aren't normal healthcare workers who I can attest generally have the darkest gallows humor of anyone you will meet as a coping mechanism. This here is sunshine and rainbows by comparison...

Dark humor is like excellent medical care...


Yeah, yeah- only certain people get it...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Flashlight: If you could sneak a recorder in the OR with you when you are having surgery and listened to it later you would be absolutey offended at what they say about you when you are unconscious. Especially if you are fat.


I don't get that. Would they rather only healthy people exist? Wouldn't let Lord of their yearly salary? Somebody should farking punch their farking mouths, speaking figuratively of course
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This is why I refuse to be an organ donor. I'm not putting my life in the hands of some quack who stands to make more money from me being dead than from keeping me alive.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Could be worse
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I found this humerus.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TheGreatGazoo: People in stressful situations often cope with gallows humor.

/Not news since 1478


Yep.  We had a lieutenant running in circles trying to avoid getting bracketed by incoming mortar rounds.

Someone sped up the footage from our embedded reporter and added Yakety Sax.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hallows_Eve: edmo: Ya'll ought to give a shiat. You really want somebody operating on you who's fooling around with this instead paying attention to the patient and taking their job seriously?

Considering the high suicide rates of health care workers and medical students, one could argue that not having a sense of humor or coping mechanisms to deal with the asshattery that administrations and lawyers throw at them on a regular basis that threatens their livelihood, reputations, and licenses on an hourly basis is more of a problem than ones that can keep their sanity and their hands steady by making the drudgery a little less so.


This is more or less my take. Putting it up on Instagram was a bad call for a litany of reasons, but as long as they're not farking around in critical moments and putting people in danger, what's wrong with it?
 
