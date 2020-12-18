 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   On a scale from one-to-ten, Germany determines AstraZeneca's vaccine rates a NEIN   (apnews.com) divider line
48
    More: Followup, World Health Organization, Europe, Vaccination, AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, European countries, Vaccine, France, European Union  
•       •       •

1556 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 5:35 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great.  All we need is something - even an unrelated product - to make folks already nervous about getting vaccinated.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, the clotting incident rate is ~lower~ than what you would expect out of a random selection of 17M+ people, therefore... *oh god we are all being sucked into the void that the massive lack of scientific understanding has created*
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Germany continues to screw the pooch here. And never forget, ant-vaxers are universal.

/The AZ vaccine has been sitting on the shelf anyway.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The furor comes as much of Europe is tightening restrictions on schools and businesses amid surging cases of COVID-19.

Phrasing, dude.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The furor comes as much ......."

THE FUROR

NO WAY that was accidental
 
RiverRat
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RiverRat: "The furor comes as much ......."

THE FUROR

NO WAY that was accidental


Der Fuhrer

(I wish we had an edit button)
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AstraZeneca said there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the 27-country EU and Britain. The drugmaker said there is no evidence the vaccine carries an increased risk of clots.

Let's just assume that all 37 were 100% the fault of the vaccine.

That's five thousand times fewer than Covid would kill, and close to fifty thousand times fewer than it will leave basically disabled for months or years.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sexy Jesus: The furor comes as much of Europe is tightening restrictions on schools and businesses amid surging cases of COVID-19.

Phrasing, dude.


I should really read before I post

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

gimme that sweet, sinful J&J vaccine full of baby blood...
See you all on the 4th Ring, sinners
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's still safer than Moderna's vaccine.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whole buncha anti-vaxxers if you ask me. We better legislatem.
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sexy Jesus: The furor comes as much of Europe is tightening restrictions on schools and businesses amid surging cases of COVID-19.

Phrasing, dude.


Damn, I came here to say this.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If there is anything actually contributing to blood clots I would suspect it to be from binders or stabilizers that are added to the shot and not from the naked immunologic agent itself.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
> 'The EU's drug regulatory agency called a meeting for Thursday to review experts' findings on the AstraZeneca shot and decide whether action needs to be taken. '

Thursday? What, have they got something more important going on?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: It's still safer than Moderna's vaccine.


I was struck (well, tickled more like) before I got the moderna vax. Maybe lightning cccccauses vaccinations?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: It's still safer than Moderna's vaccine.


OMG that is the perfect suicide insurance scam.

Step 1: get the vaccine, proving you planned to live.

Step 2: Friend activates a Tesla coil right outside the vaccine shop, just when you open an unbrella.

Step 3: Insurance money goes to beneficiaries, suicide clause is nullified.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BafflerMeal: Germany continues to screw the pooch here. And never forget, ant-vaxers are universal.

/The AZ vaccine has been sitting on the shelf anyway.


But if you try to touch their homeopathy 'cures', be prepared for an earful...
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gameshowhost: So, the clotting incident rate is ~lower~ than what you would expect out of a random selection of 17M+ people, therefore... *oh god we are all being sucked into the void that the massive lack of scientific understanding has created*


Its the vaccine that is most competing for foreign business with the Russian Sputnik vaccine they are trying to export.
Needless to say, the whole Russian disinformation apparatus rapidly shifted from spreading political nonsense to spreading AstraZeneca-focused anti-vax nonsense pretty quickly.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 2 hours ago  

erik-k: AstraZeneca said there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the 27-country EU and Britain. The drugmaker said there is no evidence the vaccine carries an increased risk of clots.

Let's just assume that all 37 were 100% the fault of the vaccine.

That's five thousand times fewer than Covid would kill, and close to fifty thousand times fewer than it will leave basically disabled for months or years.


Or you could give those people one of the other vaccines, it's not like the choice is AstraZeneca or nothing. The other vaccines actually offer better protection, AZ is just cheap and easy.
 
Hoobajube [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
37 blood clots out of 17 million vaccinations, actually lower than the expected natural rate...

Expected fatalities of 17 million cases of Covid19 with ~1% rate: 170,000 deaths.  Hell, divide by four if you think that's an overestimate: 42,500 deaths.

Expected fatalities of 17 million cases if Covid19 was actually "just the flu" with influenza's estimated 0.1% fatality rate: 17,000 deaths.

Yadda, yadda, in an abundance of caution, yeah ok.  No country wants to take a lone stance and risk making the wrong call and looking bad, but strictly by numbers, many many more people will die without the AZ vaccine right now than those who would die from its side effects.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, a 1 in 2,000,000 chance of potential bloodclots is cause to terminate this vaccine?

What's the death rate per million by those infected with COVID-19 again?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BafflerMeal: And never forget, ant-vaxers are universal.


Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COVID causes brain bleeds. Those are fatal.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: It's still safer than Moderna's vaccine.


Man, those microchips must be really conductive....
 
wademh
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: So, a 1 in 2,000,000 chance of potential bloodclots is cause to terminate this vaccine?

What's the death rate per million by those infected with COVID-19 again?


Math. more like 2 in 1,000,000.  Still insignificant.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Totally spit balling here...
This is likely some disinformation campaign between alliances of the pharma giants to seclude AZ from getting a toe in the door. When you got Merck and J&J collaborating to produce the same thing you just know there is some serious under the table negations and rivalries forgotten that goes unseen
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As someone who has survived five DVTs in the past, all I can say is that 37 blood clots out of 17 million vaccinations is a small price to pay, even if the vaccine caused the problem.

I suspect that the real reason for halting the rollout is purely political.

/now on anticoagulants for life
//waiting for my second AstraZeneca shot - no regrets, no worries.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: gameshowhost: So, the clotting incident rate is ~lower~ than what you would expect out of a random selection of 17M+ people, therefore... *oh god we are all being sucked into the void that the massive lack of scientific understanding has created*

Its the vaccine that is most competing for foreign business with the Russian Sputnik vaccine they are trying to export.
Needless to say, the whole Russian disinformation apparatus rapidly shifted from spreading political nonsense to spreading AstraZeneca-focused anti-vax nonsense pretty quickly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hopes were highest for the AZ vaccine from the beginning because they've been working on it for 20 years since the SARS virus around 2000.

However it's been a shiat show with questionable clinical trials results because of incompetent administrative mistakes during the trials. Here in Switzerland they haven't approved the AZ vaccine because the clinical trials are confusing and appear to show the vaccine is ineffective. We're now trying to find someone to buy the doses.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: When you got Merck and J&J collaborating to produce the same thing you just know there is some serious under the table negations and rivalries forgotten that goes unseen


...oooooooorrrrrrrrrrrrr the Defense Production Act was invoked to roll out vaccines at the fastest rate possible, and the government ordered Merrick to tool up their factories to use the capacity J&J doesn't have.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: > 'The EU's drug regulatory agency called a meeting for Thursday to review experts' findings on the AstraZeneca shot and decide whether action needs to be taken. '

Thursday? What, have they got something more important going on?


This is the EU.  They didn't even order the vaccine until three months after the UK had. They probably had to have several meetings to decide what colour the cover sheet for the report should be before they could then move on to have the actual meeting.

/Once you realise the EU is a giant HOA it all makes sense.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEDM: and the government ordered Merrick to tool up their factories to use the capacity J&J doesn't have.


Yep. That too. I love it when a plan comes together. I may be overly cynical about examining ulterior motives but there is always overlap.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Totally spit balling here...
This is likely some disinformation campaign between alliances of the pharma giants to seclude AZ from getting a toe in the door. When you got Merck and J&J collaborating to produce the same thing you just know there is some serious under the table negations and rivalries forgotten that goes unseen


Especially when it was Merck who were about to sign a deal to produce the Oxford vaccine that AstraZenica make, but the UK health minister was worried that Trump would block exports and asked for guarantees the UK would get deliveries. When he didn't get them he killed the deal and got Oxford to sign a deal with AZ.

So yeah, I can imagine Merck are a but miffed.
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoobajube: 37 blood clots out of 17 million vaccinations, actually lower than the expected natural rate...

Expected fatalities of 17 million cases of Covid19 with ~1% rate: 170,000 deaths.  Hell, divide by four if you think that's an overestimate: 42,500 deaths.

Expected fatalities of 17 million cases if Covid19 was actually "just the flu" with influenza's estimated 0.1% fatality rate: 17,000 deaths.

Yadda, yadda, in an abundance of caution, yeah ok.  No country wants to take a lone stance and risk making the wrong call and looking bad, but strictly by numbers, many many more people will die without the AZ vaccine right now than those who would die from its side effects.


As much as I don't want to give them fodder, this wasn't 17M Covid patients, this was 17M everyday people.

The US currently has a 8% (give or take) infection rate.  Of those 30M infected, about 500,000 died.

So, with your 17M vaccinations, you would expect 1.5M infections, leading to 25000 dead.

Ergo, even chopping the numbers down, it is still about 1000x better odds to get the vaccine.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEDM: berylman: When you got Merck and J&J collaborating to produce the same thing you just know there is some serious under the table negations and rivalries forgotten that goes unseen

...oooooooorrrrrrrrrrrrr the Defense Production Act was invoked to roll out vaccines at the fastest rate possible, and the government ordered Merrick to tool up their factories to use the capacity J&J doesn't have.


Yup. Colt may not have liked it, but during WWII when they couldn't make pistols fast enough, the Defense Production Act ensured that the blueprints to make .45's went out to anyone with the capacity to make small machine parts. Hence why collectors have pistols made by Singer Sewing Machine, several typewriter companies such as IBM, and a host of other companies you never knew made weapons of war.
DPA exists for a reason.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my vaccine and it turned me into a newt.


/I got better.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I got my vaccine and it turned me into a newt.


/I got better.


Yes, it seems being a newt would be an improvement.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: NEDM: berylman: When you got Merck and J&J collaborating to produce the same thing you just know there is some serious under the table negations and rivalries forgotten that goes unseen

...oooooooorrrrrrrrrrrrr the Defense Production Act was invoked to roll out vaccines at the fastest rate possible, and the government ordered Merrick to tool up their factories to use the capacity J&J doesn't have.

Yup. Colt may not have liked it, but during WWII when they couldn't make pistols fast enough, the Defense Production Act ensured that the blueprints to make .45's went out to anyone with the capacity to make small machine parts. Hence why collectors have pistols made by Singer Sewing Machine, several typewriter companies such as IBM, and a host of other companies you never knew made weapons of war.
DPA exists for a reason.


There was a thread a couple of days ago where someone bought up the Type 14 torpedo and what an utter shiatshow that was. Someone posted a video about it and that said that they were getting torpedoes made by Pontiac, a canning company and combine harvester manufacturers....
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: Carter Pewterschmidt: I got my vaccine and it turned me into a newt.


/I got better.

Yes, it seems being a newt would be an improvement.


Says the guy spreading misinformation like "the UK isn't keeping enough vaccines for the second dose so people aren't getting their shots...."
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: Here in Switzerland they haven't approved the AZ vaccine because the clinical trials are confusing and appear to show the vaccine is ineffective. We're now trying to find someone to buy the doses.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't talk about the spore!
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: comrade: Carter Pewterschmidt: I got my vaccine and it turned me into a newt.


/I got better.

Yes, it seems being a newt would be an improvement.

Says the guy spreading misinformation like "the UK isn't keeping enough vaccines for the second dose so people aren't getting their shots...."


Oh for goodness sake, Carter and Orbister.

FFS you should be spreading misinformation and gibberish like the rest of the clan here. Trying to actually inform people, as you are doing, is a pointless task. It is like rowing against the tide. You feel like you are gaining ground but in fact you are getting nowhere.

I am getting stabbed in a few days and happy to do so. I encourage all here to do the same when they can.

Anyone who says different is an idiot and not worthy of my time.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MrBeetle: Hoobajube: 37 blood clots out of 17 million vaccinations, actually lower than the expected natural rate...

Expected fatalities of 17 million cases of Covid19 with ~1% rate: 170,000 deaths.  Hell, divide by four if you think that's an overestimate: 42,500 deaths.

Expected fatalities of 17 million cases if Covid19 was actually "just the flu" with influenza's estimated 0.1% fatality rate: 17,000 deaths.

Yadda, yadda, in an abundance of caution, yeah ok.  No country wants to take a lone stance and risk making the wrong call and looking bad, but strictly by numbers, many many more people will die without the AZ vaccine right now than those who would die from its side effects.

As much as I don't want to give them fodder, this wasn't 17M Covid patients, this was 17M everyday people.

The US currently has a 8% (give or take) infection rate.  Of those 30M infected, about 500,000 died.

So, with your 17M vaccinations, you would expect 1.5M infections, leading to 25000 dead.

Ergo, even chopping the numbers down, it is still about 1000x better odds to get the vaccine.



1 in 4.6 (95% UI* 4.0 - 5.4) total COVID-19 infections were reported 30 million were reported with Covid in the US.  This means that about 138 million have been infected, or 42% of the population.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Arleth: Carter Pewterschmidt: comrade: Carter Pewterschmidt: I got my vaccine and it turned me into a newt.


/I got better.

Yes, it seems being a newt would be an improvement.

Says the guy spreading misinformation like "the UK isn't keeping enough vaccines for the second dose so people aren't getting their shots...."

Oh for goodness sake, Carter and Orbister.

FFS you should be spreading misinformation and gibberish like the rest of the clan here. Trying to actually inform people, as you are doing, is a pointless task. It is like rowing against the tide. You feel like you are gaining ground but in fact you are getting nowhere.

I am getting stabbed in a few days and happy to do so. I encourage all here to do the same when they can.

Anyone who says different is an idiot and not worthy of my time.


I'll see what they stab me with on Thursday. I assume it will be AZ. That's the one with the Bill Gates microchip, right? At least it will pester me to get the booster shot...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I'll see what they stab me with on Thursday. I assume it will be AZ. That's the one with the Bill Gates microchip, right? At least it will pester me to get the booster shot...


Nope. Clive Sinclair designed the chips for that one.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I'll see what they stab me with on Thursday. I assume it will be AZ. That's the one with the Bill Gates microchip, right? At least it will pester me to get the booster shot...


I got AZ. Completely painless injection, grotty flu the next day. Office 365 looks tempting.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Carter Pewterschmidt: I'll see what they stab me with on Thursday. I assume it will be AZ. That's the one with the Bill Gates microchip, right? At least it will pester me to get the booster shot...

Nope. Clive Sinclair designed the chips for that one.


Could be worse. Could be Amstrad.

orbister: Carter Pewterschmidt: I'll see what they stab me with on Thursday. I assume it will be AZ. That's the one with the Bill Gates microchip, right? At least it will pester me to get the booster shot...

I got AZ. Completely painless injection, grotty flu the next day. Office 365 looks tempting.


I had a flu shot years ago. At least I think I did. The nurse had me roll my sleeve up, then about five seconds later said "Okay, you're done". For all I know she never did anything.

/I think it's because they're into muscle, rather than having to find a vein.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.