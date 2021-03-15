 Skip to content
(Futurism)   "That groinal attachment is supposed to have a lifetime guarantee. You've worn it out in three weeks"   (futurism.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Virtual reality, Pornographic film, affordable Titan VR Experience, Pornography, virtual reality sex, Titan, VR sex, adult content  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That includes the Titan stroker itself as well as a pair VR goggles that can work with virtually any standard smartphone,

Pass.  Immersion from smartphone-VR pales in comparison to wired (or with recent updates, some wireless) headsets.  Try a VR roller coaster using a smartphone VR and then a standalone/wired VR, and it's easy to tell which is better.  Get this thing to pair with a Quest and (provided it works well) you'll never keep up with demand.

Also, you can't claim "And now anyone can explore VR sex to the fullest " unless you're also making dildos/vibrators as well as strokers.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's not news, it's F**k.com
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Futurism fans: To create this content, a non-editorial team worked with an affiliate partner. We may collect a small commission on items purchased through this page."

Oh god oh god oh god.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Gah, my groinal!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.com
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Titan stroker?

Do they make a smaller version?

/asking for a friend.
//it's cold where the friend lives, I've heard.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.makeagif.com
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yes, that was certainly a detailed advertisement.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RodneyToady: That includes the Titan stroker itself as well as a pair VR goggles that can work with virtually any standard smartphone,

Pass.  Immersion from smartphone-VR pales in comparison to wired (or with recent updates, some wireless) headsets.  Try a VR roller coaster using a smartphone VR and then a standalone/wired VR, and it's easy to tell which is better.  Get this thing to pair with a Quest and (provided it works well) you'll never keep up with demand.

Also, you can't claim "And now anyone can explore VR sex to the fullest " unless you're also making dildos/vibrators as well as strokers.


"Porter's Piston Powered Pounder. For the lady...or guy, we don't judge...who's to busy to look for love. And for the more experienced among you, look for Sullivan's Super Sized Scream Shaker."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But should I make sure my students/city council/clients Zoom conference is over and completely shut down before using it?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Perfect, I just ordered a Reverb G2....
 
fasahd
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think I'll just wait out the pandemic.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTA: "handheld stroker"

Yeah, I've already got two for free.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I get the appeal for some people, but as somebody who actually has had sex with other humans, I'm more interested in the omnidirectional treadmill setups, like Kat VR or Omni One.
 
pintoboy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But does it stimulate my scrotum?  I need someone to cradle my balls and work the shaft...Can I install an anal stimulator as well?  I need something with the force of a pile driver in there.    I also need to know if the device will work in tune to episodes of the Golden Girls?
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds like a "Denver Jockstrap"
Fark user image
 
Snort
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This paired with the emerging teledildonics market is really make waves crash over the market and release loads of cash for lucky investors.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is a groinal attachment anything like a mammalian protuberance?

Home is where the heart is ..... On the bus.

Frank Zappa - On The Bus
Youtube dcN89Xd2lPY
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
meh. Let me know when we get this
lh3.googleusercontent.com


/and that is the last time anyone ever saw MythDragon
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

maxandgrinch: But should I make sure my students/city council/clients Zoom conference is over and completely shut down before using it?


There is no reason you shouldn't do all kinds of sexual activities in front of your computer. It's your house.

/IANAL
 
kore
‘’ 6 hours ago  

New Rising Sun: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 380x171] [View Full Size image _x_]


Second time in a week someone referenced this movie...

THX Sound Effect Remastered HD (Warning Huge Bass)
Youtube i43WNXnlGMs
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"..add to cart"
I mean.. I would never!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came here for Loretta, leaving happily.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And be inundated with incessant advertising?

No thanks.
 
mallorn
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"I was thinkin' we could do it the old-fashioned way."

"You mean... fluid transfer?"
 
Spego
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"...and this knob goes to 11. If you know what I mean".
They need farkers to do the ad copy. I don't want to get paid in popeil pocket pussies, though.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nicely paired with the "cock stretching" thread immediately adjacent on mainpage.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"hair-trigger level of sensitivity"

*snert*
 
40 degree day
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Prof. Frink: Nicely paired with the "cock stretching" thread immediately adjacent on mainpage.


Classic Fark is back, baby!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 5 hours ago  

RodneyToady: Get this thing to pair with a Quest and (provided it works well) you'll never keep up with demand.


What could be better than streaming your porn habits directly to Facebook?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Enhance...enhance...enhance
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just when you thought they couldn't invent anything less sexy than a RealDoll.
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 5 hours ago  
should have opted for the baby elephant trunk.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LoneVVolf: RodneyToady: Get this thing to pair with a Quest and (provided it works well) you'll never keep up with demand.

What could be better than streaming your porn habits directly to Facebook?


Not ideal, but at these price points (assume $150 for the Titan if they don't include the headset) and the Quest 2 for $300 for the low-storage option, people will buy it like crazy.

And at least thus far, I haven't seen Facebook do anything with my Quest data. Once I get a notification from a friend saying "how can you still suck this bad at Beat Saber?" I'll know they're posting my data.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
[brainstorm-movie-sex-tape-loop.mp4]
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can it sync to those late night ads for chat services hosted by Gilbert Godfried?  I uh, developed a think for that a long time ago so that's pretty important to me.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image

ayy lmao

/got nothin, will not RTFA
 
crackpancake
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cannot wait to bed my favorite crushes and give them 20 seconds they will forget almost immediately.
 
calufrax
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She's not jail bait - she's 17...
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thorpe: "Futurism fans: To create this content, a non-editorial team worked with an affiliate partner. We may collect a small commission emission on items purchased through this page."

Oh god oh god oh god.


///fixed for ya
 
dyhchong
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never trust anything that bills itself as being affordable, let alone 'ridiculously affordable' but won't tell you the price.

If you're going to sell me price as a benefit, then the price better be the first thing out of your mouth.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yuthinasia: "...and this knob goes to 11. If you know what I mean".
They need farkers to do the ad copy. I don't want to get paid in popeil pocket pussies, though.


Not entirely in popeil pocket pussies, anyway.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That link is sticky. Not in a good way. Ew.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: [Fark user image 334x251] [View Full Size image _x_]


No vacuum cleaner should give a human being a double polaroid!
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll wait until I can get a used one on Craigslist or eBay.
 
