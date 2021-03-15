 Skip to content
 
(Euro Weekly News)   Brazilian politician who proposed a bill against mandatory vaccination against covid dies. Betcha can't guess what he died from. Go on, guess (Hint: there are several new vaccines against the disease)   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Problem solved.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh, look...Darwin decided to show up for work today.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

italie: Oh, look...Darwin decided to show up for work today.


From the image, it looks like he's procreated at least once, so Darwin showed up late and drunk again.

/At least he was a problem that was good enough to self-correct.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How many is that?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a lot of politicians
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good riddance, antivax moron.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
LOL. It's the best thing he could do for society.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stupidity has a vaccine now?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At least his freedumbs were pretected!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: Stupidity has a vaccine now?


Even if there was one, the people who needed it the worse wouldn't take it.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Got mauled by a face leopard, did he?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Only 54. Wow, he must have had some kind of comorbidity such as HBP, diabetes, or karma.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: Stupidity has a vaccine now?


Holy shiat, that will be life changing. It's a good thing my insurance covers my kids.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: Stupidity has a vaccine now?


If it does, the Republican party will cease to exist.

/Can we get on that, like, yesterday?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Was it shingles? I bet it was shingles.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I do not approve of this politician's stance against mandatory vaccinations.

All people should be vaccinated for all things no matter...
1. The stage of development of the "vaccine."
2. The efficacy of the vaccine.
3. The individual's risk of being exposed to the pathogen.
4. The risk to the individual due to weakened immune system.
5. The availability of the vaccine.
6. The availability of medical staff to administer the vaccine.

Anything less is anti-vax.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We have a Darwinner!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He died of irony poisoning.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Probably some weird Brazilian rain forest disease that scientists don't know about yet. If you want to die from something you've never heard of, take a vacation to the rain forest.
 
EL EM
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Chagas disease? That's my go to guess for disease in South America.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: I do not approve of this politician's stance against mandatory vaccinations.

All people should be vaccinated for all things no matter...
1. The stage of development of the "vaccine."
2. The efficacy of the vaccine.
3. The individual's risk of being exposed to the pathogen.
4. The risk to the individual due to weakened immune system.
5. The availability of the vaccine.
6. The availability of medical staff to administer the vaccine.

Anything less is anti-vax.


Well, you sure gave that strawman a good whacking.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's downright sad. Oh well, some of us are here to serve as example for others.

/feeling superior, got the J&J single stick yesterday.
//JK, feel fortunate
///Seriously, get those farking vaccs in arms.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am a cynical, spiteful, bitter old man.

This brings warmth to my tiny, shriveled heart.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: I do not approve of this politician's stance against mandatory vaccinations.

All people should be vaccinated for all things no matter...
1. The stage of development of the "vaccine."
2. The efficacy of the vaccine.
3. The individual's risk of being exposed to the pathogen.
4. The risk to the individual due to weakened immune system.
5. The availability of the vaccine.
6. The availability of medical staff to administer the vaccine.

Anything less is anti-vax.


Exactly.  Since items 1 through 6 are considered before the vaccine is mandated.
 
wantingout
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LOL did they use the PCR test to determine it was COVID that he died from?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hobnail: Was it shingles? I bet it was shingles.


It's usually lupus.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: That's a lot of politicians


Goddammit.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wantingout: LOL did they use the PCR test to determine it was COVID that he died from?


Are you really laughing out loud about PCR tests? Honestly that is very strange.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

40 degree day: wantingout: LOL did they use the PCR test to determine it was COVID that he died from?

Are you really laughing out loud about PCR tests? Honestly that is very strange.


He's a known covidiot.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NM Volunteer: 40 degree day: wantingout: LOL did they use the PCR test to determine it was COVID that he died from?

Are you really laughing out loud about PCR tests? Honestly that is very strange.

He's a known covidiot.


I have him farkied as supporting traitors, but I suppose those go hand in hand.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay now do The one about the 39 year old healthy pro vaxxer who dropped dead after her second dose.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hyperbole: Okay now do The one about the 39 year old healthy pro vaxxer who dropped dead after her second dose.


I don't know if this is true or not, but I do know it doesn't matter.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remnants of Santa: hyperbole: Okay now do The one about the 39 year old healthy pro vaxxer who dropped dead after her second dose.

I don't know if this is true or not, but I do know it doesn't matter.


He's just overexaggerating
 
