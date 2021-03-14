 Skip to content
(CNN)   And that's a BIG if   (cnn.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We'll figure out some way to cock it up.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also:

Fark user image

/that's a pretty big if
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Outdoor bbq, outdoor fireworks should be totally fine. Just don't mingle with vulnerable people indoors without a mask.

This shiat should be easy but we make it difficult.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've told a lot of women in my day that I have a BIG if.  Yeah, I'm single.  How you doin'?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm licking doorknobs in anticipation!
 
jtown
‘’ 3 hours ago  
is interactive fiction making a comeback?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DeSantis at biker week in Florida: lolwut
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With the rate at which shots are going into arms, I think it's quite probable.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about this: once everyone has the option of being vaccinated (likely June), 100% of the guidelines go away and people just start using their own judgment on the risks they want to take with their health.

Once we all have the option to protect ourselves (whether taken or not), this becomes a lot more like heart disease. It's a personal decision how much risk you want to take with your health.
 
wage0048
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: With the rate at which shots are going into arms, I think it's quite probable.


My wife got her 1st shot today (Pfizer) and is scehduled for her 2nd on April 5.

I went to make my appointment immediately after hers and it errored out, all appointments taken about 3 minutes after I got the confirmation email for her appt.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrinzGrimly: How about this: once everyone has the option of being vaccinated (likely June), 100% of the guidelines go away and people just start using their own judgment on the risks they want to take with their health.

Once we all have the option to protect ourselves (whether taken or not), this becomes a lot more like heart disease. It's a personal decision how much risk you want to take with your health.


Going vaccinated on purpose still risks the health of those who haven't yet been vaccinated or can't be. The start of the next school year is going to be fun once the Magas can't send their spawn to school without proof of microchipping.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrinzGrimly: How about this: once everyone has the option of being vaccinated (likely June), 100% of the guidelines go away and people just start using their own judgment on the risks they want to take with their health.

Once we all have the option to protect ourselves (whether taken or not), this becomes a lot more like heart disease. It's a personal decision how much risk you want to take with your health.


25% of the population won't even have a vaccine approved for them until fall at the very earliest.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I'm understanding this correctly, Dr. Fauci says we have to act like adults with a minimal grasp on consequences of actions.  Then we can party on the 4th of July.
For the second year in a row, I will spend the 4th away from the maskless covidiot plague rats as the nation tries to come off the latest surge.  Despite having been shot twice by early April.
Like the t-shirt says, I used to be a people person.  Then people ruined it.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Republicans everywhere:
YEA, THOSE DAMN LIBERAL GUIDELINES ARE KILLING MURICA! NO MORE LIBERAL GUIDELINES!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GrinzGrimly: How about this: once everyone has the option of being vaccinated (likely June), 100% of the guidelines go away and people just start using their own judgment on the risks they want to take with their health.

Once we all have the option to protect ourselves (whether taken or not), this becomes a lot more like heart disease. It's a personal decision how much risk you want to take with your health.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 553x800]

DeSantis at biker week in Florida: lolwut


I hope he gets COVID before he kills more of his constituents.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bike Week in Daytona, just ended. Give it about two weeks before Dr. Fauci moves that back to Thanksgiving.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And not be in the spotlight any longer?

I'm sure he will spread it as long as possible.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't need Fauci"s or Grandpa teleprompters permission to do anything.

Oooohhhh! If you're really good, you might be able to do stuff on the 4th of July.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm smelling a lot of "if" coming off of this plan.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Republicans everywhere:
YEA, THOSE DAMN LIBERAL GUIDELINES ARE KILLING MURICA! NO MORE LIBERAL GUIDELINES!


This will absolutely happen. Playing dumb for the base is one of their trademarks.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If is the biggest word in any language.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, it's a certainty.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-20​21-who-information-notice-for-ivd-user​s-2020-05


Unless we've got some real rebels who love to "manually adjust positivity thresholds without reporting.


/ Also won't be counting preliminary positives over the threshold
// Also won't be counting untested contacts of positive s


///Plus the vaccines, which at least minimize panicked testing.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: people just start using their own judgment on the risks they want to take with their health.


The gov't gonna pay for the restaurant workers who don't wanna die?  No of course not.  So no.  Your idea sucks.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like the language. Freedom is liberal. Make the MAGAs choke on freedom.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If = Subby's mom?
 
