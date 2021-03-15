 Skip to content
 
Pope Still Catholic
67
    More: PSA, Homosexuality, Same-sex marriage, LGBT, Catholic Church, Civil union, sex unions, gay unions, German church  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Did anyone really expect anything different?  Pope Francis is only progressive compared to previous posts. The Catholic Church will never approve gay marriages. You might as well move on from that belief.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I know it's hard, but stay with me here: Just because a religious leader says nice but vague things about "Trying to love everyone" or "God wanting us to be more accepting" doesn't actually mean they love everyone or are accepting.

This unfortunately applies to a lot of religious teachers other than the pope, too.

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The Catholic Church will never approve gay marriages.


I dunno, they might, but it could take another 400 years or so. (Provided, of course, that society doesn't collapse into some sort of regressive neo-feudalistic society, which is by no means certain.)
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I know it's hard, but stay with me here: Just because a religious leader says nice but vague things about "Trying to love everyone" or "God wanting us to be more accepting" doesn't actually mean they love everyone or are accepting.

This unfortunately applies to a lot of religious teachers other than the pope, too.

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The Catholic Church will never approve gay marriages.

I dunno, they might, but it could take another 400 years or so. (Provided, of course, that society doesn't collapse into some sort of regressive neo-feudalistic society, which is by no means certain.)


The CC will run out of priests before then.  The number of people who want to be associated with the Church and take a vow of celibacy is dropping rapidly, probably faster than congregations are leaving.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

enry: Martian_Astronomer: I know it's hard, but stay with me here: Just because a religious leader says nice but vague things about "Trying to love everyone" or "God wanting us to be more accepting" doesn't actually mean they love everyone or are accepting.

This unfortunately applies to a lot of religious teachers other than the pope, too.

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The Catholic Church will never approve gay marriages.

I dunno, they might, but it could take another 400 years or so. (Provided, of course, that society doesn't collapse into some sort of regressive neo-feudalistic society, which is by no means certain.)

The CC will run out of priests before then.  The number of people who want to be associated with the Church and take a vow of celibacy is dropping rapidly, probably faster than congregations are leaving.


Oh, sure, but massive loss of priests and cultural cachet in North America and parts of Europe doesn't mean the Church will cease to exist any time soon. I would certainly bet on them lasting for a few more centuries.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Hypocrites. all of them. I'm starting to see where the ones in the US learned their shiatty ways.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Truly, all religions suck.
THE DEAD KENNEDYS Religious Vomit
Youtube qHtqVttBGkY
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

enry: The CC will run out of priests before then.  The number of people who want to be associated with the Church and take a vow of celibacy is dropping rapidly, probably faster than congregations are leaving.


Ireland went from being gay was illegal to closing down most of the monasteries in a few years. I wonder how those two things were related.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

DON.MAC: enry: The CC will run out of priests before then.  The number of people who want to be associated with the Church and take a vow of celibacy is dropping rapidly, probably faster than congregations are leaving.

Ireland went from being gay was illegal to closing down most of the monasteries in a few years. I wonder how those two things were related.


I blame Father Ted.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why would the approve of gay marriage?  Theres plenty altar boys for their priests to molest, no need to openly accept gay marriages.
 
Gig103
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This feels like one of those times where the "Vatican" changes what the Pope says to fit their narrative. It's like the boss says "I think you're great, but HR won't let me give you just a warning."
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 7 hours ago  
For Catholic leaders, keeping gay men from marrying is a way to ensure that there is always a swath of closeted gay men to assault. For them, being a top is a very small club, and you're not invited. #thegaypipe
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 7 hours ago  
An outdated religion fails to notice it's 2021? Not news :-P
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Did anyone really expect anything different?  Pope Francis is only progressive compared to previous posts. The Catholic Church will never approve gay marriages. You might as well move on from that belief.


Counterpoint:  The only reason this is true now is that most Catholics today don't support gay marriage either.  As attitudes change, as they have been for decades now, people will start leaving the Catholic church because of this stance.  That is the point that the Pope will suddenly accept it.

But you are correct enough for the foreseeable future, at least.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yabbut...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Apparently, God can bless treating certain people as second-class Citizens.

(They have a lot of practice from the way they treat women.)
 
wage0048
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: Yabbut...

[Fark user image 750x452]


I told you: stop asking me that, Holmes!
 
LL316
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Call me a sucker.  I'm unpleasantly surprised by this.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's a grift. When it stops paying, the grift will change.
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: Yabbut...

[Fark user image image 750x452]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"God can't bless sin" is a perfect description of the Catholic Church. Thanks, Pope!
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Protestant (Presbyterian) pastor here.

Some denominations are fortunate -- like mine, the Presbyterian Church (USA) -- in that they're a nationwide denomination, not worldwide. So we can make rulings that reflect our country's thinking, laws, etc. LGBTQ are 100% equal here -- ordained a trans woman in our church 4 years ago, and I marry same-sex couples all the time. We have LGBTQ ordained ministers, all that.

BUT if you're in a denomination that's worldwide, or if you're Catholic (which is obviously worldwide), it's harder to make that kind of change. Most countries in the world aren't where we are, human rights-wise. U.S. tends to expect everyone to fall in step with us when, truth be told, on some other issues we're actually behind some other countries.

Anyway, if you're pro-equality, especially in the LGBTQ arena, most mainline denominations welcome you. Here's a list.  Be aware some denominations claim to be "open and affirming," but won't marry or ordain you, but they'll happily let you be a member and donate. (I'm looking at you, United Methodist Church.)

Anyway, the list of Christian churches that welcome LGBTQ:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​Christian_denominations_affirming_LGBT​

Evangelicals (Baptist, Pentecostal, Assemblies of God, etc.) are less likely to do so.

Yes, I'm prepared for all the usual "imaginary sky fairy" comments. Let 'em fly.
 
Taming of the shoe
‘’ 7 hours ago  
QI | Is The Pope Catholic?
Youtube RMf4OtC7SXY
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ostman
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Did anyone really expect anything different?  Pope Francis is only progressive compared to previous posts. The Catholic Church will never approve gay marriages. You might as well move on from that belief.


The only reason witch burnings aren't still practiced by the church in western countries is that the culture changed around them, and then told them to go fark themselves and their medieval attitudes about this. And the only reason Islam seems a little more hard core than western religious sects is that the West has been undermining less developed parts of the world, where it's more prominent, since colonialism. More desperate / underserved people = more religious influence = worse church practices.

As the culture keeps changing the church will change too, because their main motivation is power and wealth. If they're turning away too many people, and they don't think they can drag us all backwards with them, then hey presto! We've conveniently re-interpreted a passage in our vague mistranslated book of nonsensical bullshiat that says it's OK now! Or they'll just stop banging the drum and ignore the issue.

Religion changes all the time, particularly when it doesn't have a lock on power like it used to. Look at the way Ireland went from no divorces, no abortions, and no gays (and threats of damnation for all) in 1990 to allowing divorce, gay marriage, and abortion today. Because the church got a collective middle finger from the population when all the abuses were dragged into the light of day. Now they generally don't say a lot that most people hear, which is the ideal attitude for religious organisations*, but the culture had to change before the church lost its grip on power and started being ignored or mocked. If we keep moving left so will they. We just have to resist their attempts to poison the discourse with their backwards, stupid, malignant rubbish.

* other than not existing at all, of course.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ProbablyDrunk: For Catholic leaders, keeping gay men from marrying is a way to ensure that there is always a swath of closeted gay men to assault. For them, being a top is a very small club, and you're not invited. #thegaypipe


That's not how rape and sexual assault work. If a non-violent person is sexually repressed, they masturbate, not assault someone.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ugh. I need to find a better employer. Admittedly I'm not directly employed by the Vatican, but a catholic healthcare organization. My other option would be Rick Scott grifter INC healthcare company. No one wins.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Who cares?

Each supernatural club can determine who gets what according to their mythical rules. It's sad, but it's their problem if they don't want to give a blessing or whatever to a thing.

However, civil marriage contractual legalities about healthcare policy dependents, property ownership, parenting rights, inheritance, end of life care, tax breaks, and a host of other legal perks of tying the knot - that's what marriage is really about and should be available to all.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They care more about preventing gay men from marrying than they do about stopping priests from diddling little boys. Okay, then.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Headline "God can't bless sin"

Alternate headline "Pope proclaims that God is not all powerful"
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
 This isn't even about being allowed to marry. It is about blessing a union. Basically, anyone biatching about this is complaining that the Catholic Church won't bless unions that they won't perform in the first place. Looks like the Church got wise to this issue being used to backdoor the gays on them.
 
Bicep Magnum
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So the pope is effectively saying that people created by god who love other people of the same sex are not worthy of being treated equally to people who love other people of a different sex (also created by god).

Or do they subscribe to the ridiculous 'it's a choice' fallacy?

I honestly cannot understand why any LGBTQ person, or anyone else for that matter, would give a shiat about what the pope has to say about anything. But I'm not xtian or LGBTQ.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Catholic people recognize the holiness of the love between committed same-sex couples and recognize this love as divinely inspired and divinely supported and thus meets the standard to be blessed," he said in a statement.

The only catholic people I have ever met who believe this are gay Catholics.


Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Did anyone really expect anything different?  Pope Francis is only progressive compared to previous posts. The Catholic Church will never approve gay marriages. You might as well move on from that belief.


Oh they will, in a few hundred years, when they absolutely must or fall into oblivion, even in poverty-stricken post-colonial nations with no hope other than their clinging to a Church.  And then they'll preach that the Church never opposed same-sex marriage, it was all misinterpretation from local priests.

Some things never change.  The corruption of religion, and Catholicism in particular, is one of those things.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 hours ago  
fark that guy, his fake populism, and his mountains of farking gold
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But who is the space pope and what about his hat?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Hankie Fest: ProbablyDrunk: For Catholic leaders, keeping gay men from marrying is a way to ensure that there is always a swath of closeted gay men to assault. For them, being a top is a very small club, and you're not invited. #thegaypipe

That's not how rape and sexual assault work. If a non-violent person is sexually repressed, they masturbate, not assault someone.


Username checks out
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bicep Magnum: So the pope is effectively saying that people created by god who love other people of the same sex are not worthy of being treated equally to people who love other people of a different sex (also created by god).

Or do they subscribe to the ridiculous 'it's a choice' fallacy?

I honestly cannot understand why any LGBTQ person, or anyone else for that matter, would give a shiat about what the pope has to say about anything. But I'm not xtian or LGBTQ.


The Catechism of the Catholic Church is quite clear - all gay people are called by God to celibacy.  This is why, in my experience living in a monastery for nearly a year, I'd estimate at least 75% of the nuns were gay.  And 90% of the brothers I met during that time.  Condemning healthy homosexual relationships has been the Catholic Church's means of providing a hiring pool for celibate priests for centuries.  Although only recently have they changed their teaching from "being gay is a sin" to "being gay is how you are born, acting on it is a sin".  Eventually it will become something on the order of "being gay is how you were born and acting on it is healthy, but you can't get married."  And then "We never said you couldn't get married, that was a misinterpretation, of course you can, but it's a special kind of marriage" to something else.  They only change their bullshiat when absolutely necessary - when it's obvious the money is going away permanently.  Right now they have enough income from exploiting the desperate in Africa, Asia (especially the poorer parts of India) and Latin America, so they can afford to be bigots.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Newsflash, Captain Silly Hat: God doesn't bless things, humans do. "God bless you", or any other version, is a request, not a command. Pretentious twits.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I knew a couple, she was raised Catholic, but not very devout, he was some other faith. He knocked her up ,and her scandalized socialite mom wanted a shotgun church wedding.  They got a hard pass on that but for a small donation, the Monsignor arranged to have a "nuptial blessing ceremony" in the chapel of a near-defunct Catholic Community college nearby.  They wore a wedding dress and a tux. Looked like a church wedding - wasn't, - but close enough for mom.

Why can't they do that for gay couples if they can do it for this couple?
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 6 hours ago  

enry: Martian_Astronomer: I know it's hard, but stay with me here: Just because a religious leader says nice but vague things about "Trying to love everyone" or "God wanting us to be more accepting" doesn't actually mean they love everyone or are accepting.

This unfortunately applies to a lot of religious teachers other than the pope, too.

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The Catholic Church will never approve gay marriages.

I dunno, they might, but it could take another 400 years or so. (Provided, of course, that society doesn't collapse into some sort of regressive neo-feudalistic society, which is by no means certain.)

The CC will run out of priests before then.  The number of people who want to be associated with the Church and take a vow of celibacy is dropping rapidly, probably faster than congregations are leaving.


Hey, catholic priests have plenty if sex
 
EyeForgot
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have heard from my extremely Catholic relatives that the current pope is not really the pope. The current pope is Trump. Yes... seriously

/facepalm
 
Robinfro
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Hankie Fest: Yes, I'm prepared for all the usual "imaginary sky fairy" comments. Let 'em fly.


Why shouldn't imaginary sky fairies fly, anyway?

/in a Dad joke mood
//was hoping you'd pop in
///agnostic but have you farkied as "intelligent & pretty cool pastor
 
R.A.Danny
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Will people change their faiths because their faiths didn't change?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's nice when people read the good book, and not just thump folks with it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The reality is that even a liberal Pope can do so much in one lifetime. Let's not forget the conservative, and the ultra-conservative cardinals.... For doing what he can, I'm amazed at what he's done.

ObDisclaimer: I am not now, nor have I ever been a Christian. (A good friend, however, works for him directly.)
 
M-G
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hankie Fest: Some denominations are fortunate -- like mine, the Presbyterian Church (USA) -- in that they're a nationwide denomination, not worldwide. So we can make rulings that reflect our country's thinking, laws, etc.


Good point about the organizational structure.  But it seems interesting that something important enough for a church body to have an opinion on is so flexible based on local ideas.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cheap_thoughts: Ugh. I need to find a better employer. Admittedly I'm not directly employed by the Vatican, but a catholic healthcare organization. My other option would be Rick Scott grifter INC healthcare company. No one wins.


Religion-based healthcare sucks. Buddy of mine found out on his 21st that he's allergic to sulfites in dark liquor & ended up in the ER. His insurance company was fighting to not pay because it was alcohol related. It eventually actually took the attending ER Dr. to call & biatch them out & explain that had he been Catholic (which the ins. co. was based on) he would've ended up in the ER had he taken Communion, from the sulfites in the wine. Would they have paid then?

They covered his bills.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not really surprised by this, but what I am surprised by is the lack of 'Frankie Leaves Hollywood' jokes.  Maybe it's just my weird humor.
 
AeAe
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Funny how Catholic priests will only stop raping children just long enough to condemn homosexuality. Then it's back to raping children. These scumbag priests should be thrown to sharks.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

EnderWiggnz: enry: Martian_Astronomer: I know it's hard, but stay with me here: Just because a religious leader says nice but vague things about "Trying to love everyone" or "God wanting us to be more accepting" doesn't actually mean they love everyone or are accepting.

This unfortunately applies to a lot of religious teachers other than the pope, too.

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The Catholic Church will never approve gay marriages.

I dunno, they might, but it could take another 400 years or so. (Provided, of course, that society doesn't collapse into some sort of regressive neo-feudalistic society, which is by no means certain.)

The CC will run out of priests before then.  The number of people who want to be associated with the Church and take a vow of celibacy is dropping rapidly, probably faster than congregations are leaving.

Hey, catholic priests have plenty if sex


Given the priest we had in Catholic Schoolhad a secret family of his own that he abused you're not wrong.
 
