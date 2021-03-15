 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh) Weeners Beaver family nudist park at Whitethorn Lodge to reopen. What a bunch of pricks   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Western Pennsylvania nudists?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I wore a mask and concealed my identity/shame I'd consider it. Just not during the cold weather.
 
alice_600
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Family Nudist park? is that even legal these days?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet you'll see a lot of white thorns there.

/it sounds cold
 
ifky
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I imagine you would see lots of beaver at a nudist park.
 
BraFish
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think as long as they are paying attention to attention to local trim trends, it should be fine.  If circumcisions circumstances change, I'm sure they will adapt.  As long as they don't beat around the bush bush.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of pricks. Wouldn't that be Porcupine Family Nudist Park?
 
A_fuente
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccine and eye bleach mandatory.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gee Wally...will there really be naked people there?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the place i fish has a nudist beach next door. Its apparently a big deal, like, there are ferrys from NYC to it and shiat......

ANYWAY, to each their own, I mean to each their own, I don't have a desire to swing it around, won't assume you want to see it, but sure if its your thing on either side, good place to do it.

But what made this general beach particularly cool was it was one of the few local places that booze was cool at. Not just keep it on the down low, but, hey, enjoy your beer, screw some stupid coozie or cup.

3 years ago they banned booze. Apparently, according to the rangers, the nudists were going overboard. As in, drag actual bars out onto the beach overboard. They wanted to ban drinking just on that beach, realized it was going to be a headache if they did so, so just said fark it, ban it everywhere. They are still kind of cool with us with it on the fishing beach, but everything has to be on the DL now.

What really got me though was sometimes you would have to cut through the nudie part at different parts of the season or you didn't get there early enough and grab parking, and it would be like, early march, you would have a 25mph breeze off the ocean that was maybe 45 degrees, and there would always be a bunch of folks out there just letting their shiat hang loose while i was freezing my ass off in foul weather gear. Like, at SUNRISE.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[oblig]
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: Family Nudist park? is that even legal these days?


"You must be this tall to be nude"
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pure Nudism

*smokebomb*
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to the beach, kids! Don't pack your swimsuit

Mooooom nooooo *cries*
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just find nudists coarse, irritating, and they get everywhere.
 
Fiction Fan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a nudist, I can tell you that most of "us" are laid-back, semi-relaxed, comfortable with life and not really giving much of a damn. I grew up so shy that I couldn't even change with the other boys in gym class during middle and high school. Barely passed the damn thing to graduate.

It took until my early 20s until I started deciding to try to "get over myself" and tackle the self-issues I had with body acceptance, shyness and even self-esteem. Becoming "nudist" helped me with all of that. Years later I have a more positive body image toward myself and others, am more relaxed and open-minded in life and just could care much less about the idea of being seen naked by the same sex or the opposite sex.

We're born naked and it's our natural state as a species. Several reasons brought us to the wearing of clothing but everybody is naked underneath it no matter who you are or how much you make in life. Which is one reason that nudists are so accepting of themselves or others -- when everyone else is naked it becomes an equalizer. Difficult to tell who makes $150,000 a year and who barely gets above the poverty line. No way of really knowing who does what or who is who, it's all about being in your birthday suit.

It basically comes down to the shared and equal idea of maturity and acceptance. You as a naked person accept that other people are going to see what you normally hide underneath your clothes. BUT you accept (or at least hope) that the other person or persons are going to be mature about it, not ogle, snicker, make fun, ignore you, whatever, based on how you look without your clothes on. In turn, that person or persons is going to quietly accept the same respect and maturity from you. Sure, we "see" each other. But you quickly learn to make it as non-sexual and "not a big deal". Whether it's with everyone from the same sex, such as a locker room setting or communal shower, or both sexes such as a clothing optional or nudist resort or facility.

TLDR, it makes it a little easier in life because there is less to give a crap about and you get comfortable with yourself, allowing self-acceptance to dominate doubt and maturity, reasoning and respect to dominate immaturity, self-consciousness, judgment or personal attacks.

I've been seen naked by both sexes and have seen both sexes of all ages naked. I don't really care. It's not because I am getting older in life, although that's a part of it. It's that I have a lot more to worry about in life than someone seeing me in my skivvies or less. Love, family, finances, retirement, future, etc. etc. etc. so the idea of possibly being embarrassed if someone sees my penis...way down on the list.
 
Fiction Fan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 276x183]
Gee Wally...will there really be naked people there?



The Brady Bunch actually had an episode where Cindy and Bobby were invited by the new neighbors down the block to go skinny-dipping with them. Alice the maid found out / caught them wearing nothing but robes and opening them up, quickly saw what makes Cindy a girl and Bobby a boy.

The hilarious part?

All she did was tell them to go put their suits on before going over there. Nothing was addressed about the idea of skinny dipping or the neighbors being nudist or Bobby and Cindy, both around age seven and eight, going naked in front of adults that Alice had never met up to that point.

Bobby even says in the episode "They swim without clothes there!"

Then again this was the era of the 1950s when YMCAs had men and boys swimming naked together, or sometimes just boys and just men, but basically if you went to a YMCA you didn't need to bring a swimsuit. The same era that Hank Ketchum began drawing Dennis the Menace and wow did he make that kid a part-time nudist. Different times, I guess.

Brady Bunch Deleted Scene Skinny Dipping
Youtube pa2BxE0Xq3Y
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I played some nude piano one time at the Oregon Country Fair

Let's just say there were a few extra 'Middle-C's that weren't in the key-signature

/ from my giant BONER
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

alice_600: Family Nudist park? is that even legal these days?


Yes, or at least a family I knew mentioned attending one a few years ago. If the kids grow up without body image issues, that's not a bad thing.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gbv23: I played some nude piano one time at the Oregon Country Fair

Let's just say there were a few extra 'Middle-C's that weren't in the key-signature

/ from my giant BONER


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: alice_600: Family Nudist park? is that even legal these days?

Yes, or at least a family I knew mentioned attending one a few years ago. If the kids grow up without body image issues, that's not a bad thing.


Brushwood in NY, just over the PA border from Erie, is a clothing optional pagan family camp. Weird, but fun place, you are going for the atmosphere not the sights.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alice_600: Family Nudist park? is that even legal these days?


Provided you don't bring a camera when visiting.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Snow blindness in the summer?
 
