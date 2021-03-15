 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Dear Miss Manners: I was eating at a buffet and someone told a funny joke, which caused me to spray red wine on the food. People who eat at buffets deserve this, right?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why the fark were you drinking in the buffet line you filthy animal?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and with shiatty manners like that, what were you doing at a buffet that serves wine?
Money can't buy class.


//I can't read the article because it's behind a paywall
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If anyone sneezes out a farking Merlot, I'm leaving.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: If anyone sneezes out a farking Merlot, I'm leaving.


If somebody's serving merlot I'm leaving
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a co-worker used to supply running dialogue as Talking Plate carried by fat man when we ate Chinese buffet.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who eat at buffets during a pandemic are pretty much asking for a merlot bath.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate buffets.  I feel like I have to get my money's worth, so I eat as much as possible, but it's a buffet, so the food sucks.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: People who eat at buffets during a pandemic are pretty much asking for a merlot bath.


Paywall-blocked, are we?

/TFA specifies it was pre-pandemic
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: a co-worker used to supply running dialogue as Talking Plate carried by fat man when we ate Chinese buffet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a dinner party, at the kitchen island. Not Golden Corral.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a Chinese buffet with a very minimal sneeze guard. Like enough to catch and deflect ceiling bugs, but that's it.

I had gotten one plate (of a normal amount of food, not a 3lb plate some people make) and had just sat down when this gross looking lady walks up and starts coughing all over the food. Like a serious deep hacking cough.
And this wasn't "deliberate" like you see with anti masker trying to make some stupid point. No, it some seriously sick woman leaning way over to get a good look at everything while not even attempting to cover her mouth or turn her head.

I was like "Well I guess this is all I get to eat for lunch."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bank loan pitch: a buffet where the people sit around a baggage carousel so the food comes to them and they don't have to walk to the food.

I'm also working on something with a food platform that moves vertically, but I haven't worked out the kinks yet.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I was at a Chinese buffet with a very minimal sneeze guard. Like enough to catch and deflect ceiling bugs, but that's it.

I had gotten one plate (of a normal amount of food, not a 3lb plate some people make) and had just sat down when this gross looking lady walks up and starts coughing all over the food. Like a serious deep hacking cough.
And this wasn't "deliberate" like you see with anti masker trying to make some stupid point. No, it some seriously sick woman leaning way over to get a good look at everything while not even attempting to cover her mouth or turn her head.

I was like "Well I guess this is all I get to eat for lunch."


When I used to go out with my coworkers to the Chinese buffet for lunch, I would always order a fresh dish off the menu instead. One coworker actually found a cigarette butt in one of his plates.

/I'll never eat from any buffet. You get what you pay for.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x477]


A friend who is a chef/professional cook years ago first heard the words Golden Corral and he thought it was a term for some sexual activities.

After he learned what it was he said his idea was better.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Must have been this guy
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a solution...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have warned them. By now everyone should have heard of Warned Buffet.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Bank loan pitch: a buffet where the people sit around a baggage carousel so the food comes to them and they don't have to walk to the food.

I'm also working on something with a food platform that moves vertically, but I haven't worked out the kinks yet.


Already exists, at least for sushi and other Chinese foods. And not just in China:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: big pig peaches: Bank loan pitch: a buffet where the people sit around a baggage carousel so the food comes to them and they don't have to walk to the food.

I'm also working on something with a food platform that moves vertically, but I haven't worked out the kinks yet.

Already exists, at least for sushi and other Chinese foods. And not just in China:

[Fark user image image 425x283]

[Fark user image image 425x323]


As soon as I hit "Add Comment" I remembered that sushi was Japanese.

I'm sure that my saying this now will stop 500 Farkers from correcting me.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Probably one of these two...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: NikolaiFarkoff: If anyone sneezes out a farking Merlot, I'm leaving.

If somebody's serving merlot I'm leaving


There are some fantastic merlots out there - like the Right Bank merlot dominant Bordeaux, and some really good Merlots out of Napa..... there's also a lot of crap
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: big pig peaches: Bank loan pitch: a buffet where the people sit around a baggage carousel so the food comes to them and they don't have to walk to the food.

I'm also working on something with a food platform that moves vertically, but I haven't worked out the kinks yet.

Already exists, at least for sushi and other Chinese foods. And not just in China:

[Fark user image 425x283]

[Fark user image 425x323]


It's a common thing with dim sum and hot pot options. I do not remember seeing it with sushi but it may very well exist.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I was at a Chinese buffet with a very minimal sneeze guard. Like enough to catch and deflect ceiling bugs, but that's it.

I had gotten one plate (of a normal amount of food, not a 3lb plate some people make) and had just sat down when this gross looking lady walks up and starts coughing all over the food. Like a serious deep hacking cough.
And this wasn't "deliberate" like you see with anti masker trying to make some stupid point. No, it some seriously sick woman leaning way over to get a good look at everything while not even attempting to cover her mouth or turn her head.

I was like "Well I guess this is all I get to eat for lunch."


Narrator:  "That was her third trip through the line."
 
quizzical
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Bank loan pitch: a buffet where the people sit around a baggage carousel so the food comes to them and they don't have to walk to the food.

I'm also working on something with a food platform that moves vertically, but I haven't worked out the kinks yet.


Like a conveyor belt sushi restaurant but with wider range of food?
 
khatores
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Why the fark were you drinking in the buffet line you filthy animal?


Because they were there...
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: snowybunting: People who eat at buffets during a pandemic are pretty much asking for a merlot bath.

Paywall-blocked, are we?

/TFA specifies it was pre-pandemic



Presume much? It just so happens I DIDN'T READ THE ARTICLE!

/who has merlot on their face now?
//I guess it's still me.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: ...gross looking lady walks up and starts coughing all over the food. Like a serious deep hacking cough...

I was like "Well I guess this is all I get to eat for lunch."


Why do you assume that was her first plate?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

khatores: Fireproof: big pig peaches: Bank loan pitch: a buffet where the people sit around a baggage carousel so the food comes to them and they don't have to walk to the food.

I'm also working on something with a food platform that moves vertically, but I haven't worked out the kinks yet.

Already exists, at least for sushi and other Chinese foods. And not just in China:

[Fark user image 425x283]

[Fark user image 425x323]

It's a common thing with dim sum and hot pot options. I do not remember seeing it with sushi but it may very well exist.


I had it once about 15 years ago and it was mostly Chinese food, hence the mistake about sushi in my post.

/We were a bunch of American college boys hitting a place in Germany. They didn't know what hit them.
//They had to rush out and quickly refill the circular conveyor belt.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fireproof: big pig peaches: Bank loan pitch: a buffet where the people sit around a baggage carousel so the food comes to them and they don't have to walk to the food.

I'm also working on something with a food platform that moves vertically, but I haven't worked out the kinks yet.

Already exists, at least for sushi and other Chinese foods. And not just in China:

[Fark user image image 425x283]

[Fark user image image 425x323]


Sort of, but with troughs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: MythDragon: I was at a Chinese buffet with a very minimal sneeze guard. Like enough to catch and deflect ceiling bugs, but that's it.

I had gotten one plate (of a normal amount of food, not a 3lb plate some people make) and had just sat down when this gross looking lady walks up and starts coughing all over the food. Like a serious deep hacking cough.
And this wasn't "deliberate" like you see with anti masker trying to make some stupid point. No, it some seriously sick woman leaning way over to get a good look at everything while not even attempting to cover her mouth or turn her head.

I was like "Well I guess this is all I get to eat for lunch."

Narrator:  "That was her third trip through the line."


Thankfully I watched her come in.
So glad I didn't have to wonder about it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, I've eaten at buffets and they're fine, the variety is the point, you don't go to get a bunch of one thing, you go to get a little of a bunch of things. But I'm height/weight proportionate, so your mileage may vary.

I guess the idea of filthy assholes (like the coughing asshole someone mentioned above) coughing all over the food just didn't bother me or I didn't think about it.

But in the age of 'rona, that's kinda stupid. Will probably be a long time before I ever venture near a buffet or salad bar again. People are goddam filthy, inconsiderate, stupid assholes. Well, at least 30% of them are, and I don't like those odds.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hated buffets before it was cool.
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khatores: Fireproof: big pig peaches: Bank loan pitch: a buffet where the people sit around a baggage carousel so the food comes to them and they don't have to walk to the food.

I'm also working on something with a food platform that moves vertically, but I haven't worked out the kinks yet.

Already exists, at least for sushi and other Chinese foods. And not just in China:

[Fark user image 425x283]

[Fark user image 425x323]

It's a common thing with dim sum and hot pot options. I do not remember seeing it with sushi but it may very well exist.


http://www.todai.com/new_todai/menu/s​u​shi.php

I've been to the ones in Honolulu and Chicago for sushi. Not for a couple years, but the SO is planning on revisiting the one in HI when we go this summer.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hate buffets.  I feel like I have to get my money's worth, so I eat as much as possible, but it's a buffet, so the food sucks.


crab legs, plates and plates of crab legs.....is how I do it.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Red wine? Oh, come on! You are supposed to have Pinot Gris with salad.
 
