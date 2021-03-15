 Skip to content
 
"What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Right, Covid?" Covid: "Ha ha, no"
    Las Vegas Strip, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Nevada, influx of visitors, Nevada health officials, additional COVID-19 cases, Las Vegas Review-Journal, social distancing  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I just booked a trip to Vegas last night.

/vaccinated
//need to go the fark somewhere
///still going to play it as safe as possible
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
We're thinking of doing the same thing next week.  It's a 7 hour drive and we need a roadtrip in the wife's car she bought right before everything shut down.  Thinking of going to the new Meow there - https://meowwolf.com/visit/las-vegas
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
Yeah, Vaccines have been hitting first responders/docs/nurses since late December. It's now mid-march. We should have some good data on resilience, and I may be wrong be I don't see a lot of alarm bells showing people who were vaccinated getting infected in high numbers. Yes, you gotta be smarter than "normal," but we have to celebrate accomplishments little by little when we can.
 
zappadog
"PLEASE TAKE MY MONEY. I will literally die to give it to the casino"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I might actually open the curtains for a minute or two this week.
 
Rapmaster2000
Sorry, losers, but rather than cower in our basements forever and ever, some of us want to LIVE OUR LIVES by pulling a slot handle for 3 hours.  You haven't truly lived until you've had several complimentary well drinks at a slot machine in a dark casino.
 
akya [OhFark]
You can come to my place.  I'm taking beats on if you can correctly guess the number I'm thinking of.
 
reaperducer
Las Vegas has been one big superspreader since the beginning of all this, because of the rules the states agreed to when the lockdowns first started.

If 10,000 people from 30 states get COVID in Las Vegas, the official number of cases in Nevada goes up by ZERO.  That's because those 10,000 cases are counted against the newly diseased person's home state.

If the COVID numbers were based on where people got the disease, then Nevada would be off the charts.
 
LessO2
Hard to believe it has been 11 months since Anderson Cooper interviewed Mayor Dingbat (I-diot).

(Even though she has no say in whether the Strip is open or not).
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
Vaccinated or not, that's a hard no from me.

I hate crowds like that even when there isn't a pandemic.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
That's called a "lottery" and that idea has been taken.They even used proper spelling.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
I have come to be sceptical of my previous servings of Louis the 18th.
 
stevesporn2000
Sounds like Nevada was doing the right thing then? They were supporting their economy and they had very few CV cases. Not sure why you are agitated.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
reaperducer: Las Vegas has been one big superspreader since the beginning of all this...
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
Many people are so eager to get back to normal that they'll do so right before they could have been vaccinated, just because the government allows it. Doing the right thing on their own was never an option for the plague rats.
 
Stud Gerbil
Randall Flagg has the best floor of the hotel.
 
Kyle Butler
The jackass in the center right.

nypost.com
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
On the one hand, I am looking forward to getting to a baseball game for the first time in a couple years once my vaccine's immunity has set in, which should be in about five weeks (two more before second dose, then I'm giving it three more to be safe).

On the other hand, I'm not going to say I wholly trust the vaccine so much that I'm looking to rush straight back to the most super-crowded places immediately. Just going to a restaurant and/or a ballpark that will probably have 15-20,000 people spread out in a space intended for 45,000 will be enough for me.

I now understand why so many people in America have credit card problems. We're too impatient to wait for a damn thing, including actually having the money to spend on stuff or for immunity to mean something, as I'm willing to bet a lot of these people crowding in haven't gotten a single dose.
 
valenumr
That's not how you win in Vegas. Gotta bet big and roll the dice!
 
valenumr
Three fully vaccinated healthcare workers tested positive here. I haven't followed up, but they were asymptomatic last I checked.

It's well within expectations of the vaccine efficacy though.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
The New York Post?  Did they blame Biden for this?
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
My brother-in-law went to Vegas in summer 2020 and brought Covid19 home with him. He was in the ICU for 20 days, avoided a ventilator by one day because they were all in use until someone died and it became available. Someone else got worse, so they vented the other person. He spent 10 more (non-ICU) days in the hospital and still has complications. He infected everyone in his house. 3 of 4 had serious, but non-hospitalized flu like symptoms and one tested positive but was asymptomatic.

I'm OK without Vegas for a while.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dpcotta
We deserve to die.
 
Erma Gerdd
More than one.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I like this game.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
I was planning on going to Vegas once I got vaccinated. That's gonna be a "no" from me now, dawg. The number of plague rats is too damn high.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
People really think the vaccine means you can't get it?
Good lord.

The vaccine means your aren't going to DIE from it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
Here comes the vaccine resistant 5th wave.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
brace yourself
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
/I like this game.


"Where's Waldumb?"?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
Exactly, it means the risk has been mitigated, but still requires minor precautions to ensure you aren't spreading to others until the R0 decline is achieved...

It'll be an endemic virus, we'll need shots for awhile to prevent hospitals from getting full and death, but light is at the end of the tunnel.
 
ABQGOD
I used to go to Vegas an average of twice a year, but I know a couple that used to go about 5 or 6 times. When I hear that they've decided to return is when I'll know we've reached the light at the end of the tunnel.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I'm hoping to go in August, love me some Meow Wolf. Maybe the Denver one will be open around the same time? I wouldn't mind driving over... Of course, then I may as well go through Santa Fe on the way, and do House of Eternal Return again. Hmm.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
It never ceases to amaze me how many people turned "we have not studied prevention of transmission because it is very difficult to prove the chain of transmission in any case, let alone when the number of symptomatic cases drops from 60% to about 5%" into "OMG you can 100% for sure still get it and spread it, maybe even worse!"

The data is in from Israel and it's definitive: The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are only slightly less effective at preventing transmission than they are at preventing symptoms.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I've bee in Vegas several times in the last few years.  Luckily, I always had enough gas and didn't have to stop.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
On the one hand, I haven't been to the Strip in over a year. On the other hand I live here, and like a lot of locals, I tend to avoid the strip. Still waiting for all of the Station casinos to open back up.
 
valenumr
The data is in from Israel and it's definitive: The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are only slightly less effective at preventing transmission than they are at preventing symptoms.


It's almost as if we don't have 100 years of understanding how vaccines and immunity tend work.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
What is that supposed to mean when 40-80% of cases are asymptomatic or over-amplified pcr results?
 
