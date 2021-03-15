 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   62-acre private Island off the coast of Ireland that has its own microclimate is being offered for sale. No word if purchase would allow you to declare yourself Lord of this summery isle   (independent.ie) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does Britt Eckland come with the island Subby?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A bit of a fixer upper

privateislandsonline.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Microclimate of storms?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: A bit of a fixer upper

[privateislandsonline.com image 850x539]


Spot of paint, a little shiplap, and giant wicker statue, and it 'll look good as new
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it certified to be free of The Crossed?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, is it called "Summerisle"?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big grassy rock in the North Atlantic has its own microclimate, just not the microclimate you hoped for.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it *had* a microclimate.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases​/​2021/02/210225113357.htm
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they have bees?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Allow or not, I'm declaring myself Lord.

/not buying the island, just declaring it
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

spongeboob: Does Britt Eckland come with the island Subby?


Ingrid Pitt > Britt Ekland
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the maximum elevation on that?

Pic looks like a storm surge would run right over it
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bogs for trotting?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Magorn: GardenWeasel: A bit of a fixer upper

[privateislandsonline.com image 850x539]

Lick o' paint Spot of paint, a little shiplap, and giant wicker statue, and it 'll look good as new


FTFO'Reilly

Fawlty Towers: The Good Lord
Youtube Zngxa8X6ggs
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better link

West Calf Island - Ireland, Europe - Private Islands for Sale
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is making me think about how the island of Niihau was sold to a wealthy family who thought it was a steal for agricultural when they bought it during an unseasonably wet period, only to find out later that it's in the rain shadow of Kauai, typically goes through long droughts, and the former inhabitants had escaped to Kauai for better conditions long ago.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High point 28 meters. Unclear if that spot is buildable or built. That spot is safe against any plausible storm. I don't know if a giant landslide could create a big enough tsunami to submerge the island.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: High point 28 meters. Unclear if that spot is buildable or built. That spot is safe against any plausible storm. I don't know if a giant landslide could create a big enough tsunami to submerge the island.


I don't think that's a problem. Drunken meandering in the middle of the night, on the other hand....

privateislandsonline.comView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd do it and set up a walrus colony. Name it, "Tusken Raters"
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not living on a deserted island unless it includes Ginger and Mary Ann. Ok I'll settle for just Mary Ann.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything to get away from HOAs.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: ZAZ: High point 28 meters. Unclear if that spot is buildable or built. That spot is safe against any plausible storm. I don't know if a giant landslide could create a big enough tsunami to submerge the island.

I don't think that's a problem. Drunken meandering in the middle of the night, on the other hand....

[privateislandsonline.com image 850x568]


Perfect spot for the submarine base.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uninhabited cliffside island = cheap
Unlimited wind & solar power = cheap
Having all your building supplies delivered by helicopter = not very cheap at all.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erma Gerdd: Allow or not, I'm declaring myself Lord.

/not buying the island, just declaring it


You forgot the 'hereby.'
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: High point 28 meters. Unclear if that spot is buildable or built. That spot is safe against any plausible storm. I don't know if a giant landslide could create a big enough tsunami to submerge the island.


You wouldn't want to build on a high point, you'd be exposed to some very serious weather conditions out there.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pleasant micro-climate!
Translation
All of the weather All of the time
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be pretty cool having Fastenet as your neighbour.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*fastnet
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always thought living on a (tropical) island would be kind of cool.

But I'd want decent Internet.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has to be a reason it is uninhabited. It is probably infested with leprechauns.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: Pleasant micro-climate!
Translation
All of the weather All of the time


MOIST
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: I've always thought living on a (tropical) island would be kind of cool.

But I'd want decent Internet.


Starlink will give you that.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I-K-Rumba: There has to be a reason it is uninhabited. It is probably infested with leprechauns.


Sexy leprechauns?
 
Zonker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: ZAZ: High point 28 meters. Unclear if that spot is buildable or built. That spot is safe against any plausible storm. I don't know if a giant landslide could create a big enough tsunami to submerge the island.

You wouldn't want to build on a high point, you'd be exposed to some very serious weather conditions out there.


there is a at least one week every year where the island is paradise.  The other 51 weeks are also paradise, if large volumes of sea water travelling horizontally at ~100km/h directly into your face is your idea of paradise.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: I-K-Rumba: There has to be a reason it is uninhabited. It is probably infested with leprechauns.

Sexy leprechauns?


After a few months anything moving will start to look sexy. A good argument against raising alpacas...
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Zonker: Cormee: ZAZ: High point 28 meters. Unclear if that spot is buildable or built. That spot is safe against any plausible storm. I don't know if a giant landslide could create a big enough tsunami to submerge the island.

You wouldn't want to build on a high point, you'd be exposed to some very serious weather conditions out there.

there is a at least one week every year where the island is paradise.  The other 51 weeks are also paradise, if large volumes of sea water travelling horizontally at ~100km/h directly into your face is your idea of paradise.


It kind of is.  Sign me right the f*ck up.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thepoke.co.ukView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Laird?
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ComaToast: I'm not living on a deserted island unless it includes Ginger and Mary Ann. Ok I'll settle for just Mary Ann.


"Settle"?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: spongeboob: Does Britt Eckland come with the island Subby?

Ingrid Pitt > Britt Ekland


Meh. No competition at all to classical and classy Diana Rigg.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thosw: Laird?


Emperor ?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Thosw: Laird?

Emperor ?


Legate?
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks pretty windy and cold.  Is there potable water on the island? Details are scant, water is a must but you could set up a catchment.  It looks pretty damp there.  I usually browse islands I can't buy in warmer climes.  It's actually amazing what is it there for sale.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Looks pretty windy and cold.  Is there potable water on the island? Details are scant, water is a must but you could set up a catchment.  It looks pretty damp there.  I usually browse islands I can't buy in warmer climes.  It's actually amazing what is it there for sale.


I put a better link in the comments but. I agree it needs trees.

/Not subby.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does it come with its own car or do we have to provide that?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Looks pretty windy and cold.  Is there potable water on the island? Details are scant, water is a must but you could set up a catchment.  It looks pretty damp there.  I usually browse islands I can't buy in warmer climes.  It's actually amazing what is it there for sale.


There is a fresh water pond already..The biggest thing would be lack of internet..You could create power..
I would guess there is a constant wind..A couple of even fairly small turbines could power you up with
a few solar panels too...But lack or intertubes..that's a prob..Getting an old landing craft type boat
would be perfect for that place..Lots of work though..gotta build a sewage system too..I'm not pooping over a cliff..I need a proper potty and proper shower facility for long term living..
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Blackjack and Hookers.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Does it come with its own car or do we have to provide that?
[Fark user image 425x346]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sovereign island territory trifecta in play?
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Death by Spaghettification: Looks pretty windy and cold.  Is there potable water on the island? Details are scant, water is a must but you could set up a catchment.  It looks pretty damp there.  I usually browse islands I can't buy in warmer climes.  It's actually amazing what is it there for sale.

There is a fresh water pond already..The biggest thing would be lack of internet..You could create power..
I would guess there is a constant wind..A couple of even fairly small turbines could power you up with
a few solar panels too...But lack or intertubes..that's a prob..Getting an old landing craft type boat
would be perfect for that place..Lots of work though..gotta build a sewage system too..I'm not pooping over a cliff..I need a proper potty and proper shower facility for long term living..


Cliff pooping is right out.  The problems are not insurmountable but internet and potties are a must.  It still looks pretty chilly though.  I'd love to live on my own island.  A nice sunny warm one.
 
