 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Argus (UK))   Stonemason downs 14 beers and a bottle of vodka before trying to bite a police officer. According to the article, this is what happens when you don't go to college   (theargus.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: PSA, Brighton and Hove, Criminal law, Misdemeanor, Brighton Magistrates' Court, mental health, Brighton, school Williams, Ed Fish  
•       •       •

578 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 15 Mar 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He could have spent a year in college if he had gotten a horse.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I fully expect the The Rotschilds and The Illuminati, plus maybe Skull & Bones, to issue statements distancing themselves from this guy.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Attach the Stone of Shame!"
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decent masonry lasts a hell of a lot longer than most software.
And is far more useful.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, you don't want to bite one sober. Have you ever tasted one of those things??
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah it would be weird if he did it afterward
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this part of the investment ceremony when you get to the mythical "Level 33" in masonry?
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, that's pretty light weight for a mason.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amused by the pic they used. Kinda gave up after they found 90 potential Brandon Williamses in the area.
theargus.co.ukView Full Size

For our illiterate visitors: HOVE PARK + ARREST
The still image version of the "(dramatization)" scenes from true crime tv shows.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you see what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps?
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: Huh, that's pretty light weight for a mason.


This is why i never joined.  I wanted to still have a liver when i turned 50.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Decent masonry lasts a hell of a lot longer than most software.


Fark user imageView Full Size

One Of These Days...
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...this is what happens when you don't go to college."

Meanwhile, in college:

Fark user image
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vodak
 
Lagaidh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked construction when I was a kid. All through high school and half-way through college I worked summers, Christmas breaks and the like; mostly electrical work. I did a little framing too.

It didn't matter where or on what kind of job... the brick-layers... they were the toughest esohbees and it was often not a joke to be able to honestly ask, "When'd you get out?" Of course I never did, hehe.

I know I was young and flighty, but my spidey sense... was always on near a group of rock layers.

Roofers seemed crazy too, but I think it's from working on tar paper in the Virginia heat for 20 years... turns them into weird piece of sentient jerky of a sort. You see a miasma of melanomas and you hear a voice call out from inside, "How'y'doon't'day?" It was a friendly sort of crazy...
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is 19.  He is not a stone mason.  He is an alcoholic construction jobsite helper.   And very likely not a useful one, what with the alcoholism.
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, the Stonemason does all the work.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark em, they made Steve Gutenberg a star.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: He is 19.  He is not a stone mason.  He is an alcoholic construction jobsite helper.   And very likely not a useful one, what with the alcoholism.


Probably.. but I started my 4 year apprenticeship at 15 and was done when 19... so it's possible.

/I also haven't touched a stone, brick or block in 15 years... it's a tough trade, I'm glad I got out of it.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Once you go stone you don't ... actually you just drink way too much and bite cops.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stay strong!!!
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sozzled Stonemason is the name of my Keith Richards themed home improvement store.
 
Lagaidh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: He is not a stone mason.  He is an alcoholic construction jobsite helper.


In my experience, an alcoholic jobsite helper often WAS a stone mason! Not everyone on the crew is a master.

/teeHee

(I know what you mean though. A true stone mason with experience is a clever person; with piles of experience.)
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm impressed.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Life imitates art?


Bonzo Dog Band - Rhinocratic Oaths
Youtube qmKPRRNBero


Sometimes you just can't win.
 
MayoBoy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We were rehabbing a house and working with a 3rd or 4th generation mason on replacing the lintels over the windows.  He was telling us all sorts of stories about when his grandfather was a mason.  The best was that it was written into the union contract that they could drink up to 6 beers when working outside if the temperature was over 80 degrees.  When rebuilding chimneys he often comes across cavities full of Budweiser bottles.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only 1 bottle of vodka?! Pffssshhhh, amateur.
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stonemason soon to be not free mason.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, here's the sad bit...

"Williams, of Nevill Avenue, Hove, has felt suicidal, and has struggled with his relationship with his parents who adopted him."

Adopted children have a terrible struggle though childhood, trying to make sense of their life story. Makes me wonder how much local social services and his schools missed.

I hope he gets the support he needs now.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Yeah, because everyone who goes to college is a model citizen.

/sarcasm
//obviously
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.