(Independent)   Man claims sovereignty of his 150 by 50 ft property, declares himself king, in attempt to circumvent planning regulations. So far, so....oh. Right. As you were   (independent.co.uk)
58
    More: Asinine, Sovereign state, United Kingdom, Micronation, rural part of the island of Guernsey, permanent population, Bunker, Guernsey's Royal Court, long dirt track  
•       •       •

UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, he hasn't got shiat all over him.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Family Guy did it
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing that the land was dirt cheap since you're not allowed to build on it. He bought it then decided to build on it and has been having a hissy fit since his cunning plan didnt work out like he thought
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, he's got a flag. Looks like everything is in order then. Carry on.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just adding on the pile.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
isn't this what the pilgrims did?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Taxes are illegal in the U.S., you know. Read my blog.
 
chewd
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well if he's an independent country, then what he's doing is an invasion.

Send out the tanks & bombers.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Easy solution. Marry his daughter into the royal family. They did it all the time back in the day.

This could be how we get Prince Andrew.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Came for the Family Guy references, leaving satisfied.

Also, let this king know that we do not have a trade agreement and that there needs to be constant custom officials denying unauthorized imports (and exports). Hope his country issues legitimate passports.

/Grandstanding
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ChrisDe: Taxes are illegal in the U.S., you know. Read my blog.


This is about one of the English Channel Islands.  Read the article.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

chewd: Well if he's an independent country, then what he's doing is an invasion.

Send out the tanks & bombers.


Or just send some border patrol to haul him into a cage if he attempts to enter the United States of America illegally. Because he will...he has no choice, his country lacks infrastructure needed to produce goods and economy to sustain it.
 
EL EM
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In a purely technical sense he'd probably need a grant from his overlord, the Duke of Normandy. Good luck with that, Steve-o.
 
genner
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
what a sad, ugly flag his "country" flies....

Fark user imageView Full Size


and rather ugly castle too.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 hours ago  

twonky: I'm guessing that the land was dirt cheap since you're not allowed to build on it. He bought it then decided to build on it and has been having a hissy fit since his cunning plan didnt work out like he thought


Every six months the idiots come out to buy up useless wetlands and steep slopes from the repository sale. Then get pissy when the land won't perc. There's a reason your land cost only $100.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he either farked up and didn't know he couldn't build, or did know and thought he could get away with it

either way he only has himself to blame for wasting his and his daughter's life on such small time bullshiat and is just looking for attention now
 
chewd
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: he either farked up and didn't know he couldn't build, or did know and thought he could get away with it

either way he only has himself to blame for wasting his and his daughter's life on such small time bullshiat and is just looking for attention now


Yeah these little channel islands like Guernsey are kinda loosely controlled on the local level. He probably thought he'd just go ahead and build anyway & nothing would come of it.

Also, since there are WW2 bunkers on the site, i'd guess that its shorefront property. They probably prohibited building on the land because of erosion issues... if they did let5 him build there, ten years from now he'd be petitioning the local govt to spend millions of dollars to save his house from sliding into the sea.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is always some bald white middle age cuck with a goatee?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Why is always some bald white middle age cuck with a goatee?


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Ouch"
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 hours ago  
youveenteredlawland.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It worked for a certain 13 colonies some time ago.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the solution is to put a customs office at the end of his drive and then refuse access in or out of his "sovereign state."  also since there is no agreement in place for international utility usage shut off his gas, electrical and water.   when he decides he does want to rejoin let him know that there is a $100K filing fee and a 6 month backlog.
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, so he's accepted a title of nobility from a foreign land.  As such, he should automatically forfeit his US citizenship.  Therefore, he will need to obtain a visa any time he wishes to travel from his shiatty little tract of land to the US.  In addition, he will need to negotiate trade agreements with the State Department before any goods or services can be exported from the US to his shiatty little tract of land.

He gets cut off from all utilities - water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable.

Since he is no longer a US citizen, it is illegal for his employer (assuming he actually has a job) to continue to keep him on payroll - so now he has no source of income and no healthcare coverage.  If he ever gets sick or has any sort of emergency, he has no access to the police, fire department, medical care.  He can't just run to the grocery store anymore, so he's going to have to find some way to grow food on that shiatty little tract of his.

Let him try to eek out a living, let him fail and die, and then annex the land and sell it to the highest bidder.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reminds me of this film I caught over the weekend.  Very funny (and quite bloody):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"So can everybody understand the baby, or what?"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Mr Ogier could be given a maximum of two years in prison and an unlimited fine"

Unlimited fine, how the hell do you pay that off??
Guy: Here's $5000 (or whatever in English money). How much more do I owe?
Clerk: All of it.
Guy: All my money?
Clerk: All the money everywhere. If you gathered all the money in the world. Brought it here, then somehow earned it all back, and brought it here again, you still wouldn't be done paying the fine.  It's unlimited. Did you not read the court documents?
Guy:
Clerk: ...so....see you next month?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: what a sad, ugly flag his "country" flies....

[Fark user image 465x484]

and rather ugly castle too.....

[Fark user image 462x495]


Of course his castle looks like crap - they wouldn't give him build permits.  Sheesh.  Now he's got to do material imports - and you know how that goes... Especially "post" BREXIT.

Also, to the peanut gallery - the island is between UK and France. I doubt he would be trying to ship to/from the US that much.  Especially if he clears the UK prior ownership.  France would be easier for Him to trade with than the UK can right now... Maybe that's why they are salty.

I would say he should arm up though, it's how the Bates kept their site.
 
morg
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ChrisDe: Taxes are illegal in the U.S., you know. Read my blog.


I will subscribe to your Admiralty.

A friend in the military somehow got to corresponding with one of these guys and it was a really weird vibe, like pedophile grooming a victim.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get the hate for sovereign citizens, I mean that's almost a fark trope, and not without good reasons.  I would like to know more about why he can't be allowed to build an underground house on his property.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wage0048: Okay, so he's accepted a title of nobility from a foreign land.  As such, he should automatically forfeit his US citizenship.  Therefore, he will need to obtain a visa any time he wishes to travel from his shiatty little tract of land to the US.  In addition, he will need to negotiate trade agreements with the State Department before any goods or services can be exported from the US to his shiatty little tract of land.

He gets cut off from all utilities - water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable.

Since he is no longer a US citizen, it is illegal for his employer (assuming he actually has a job) to continue to keep him on payroll - so now he has no source of income and no healthcare coverage.  If he ever gets sick or has any sort of emergency, he has no access to the police, fire department, medical care.  He can't just run to the grocery store anymore, so he's going to have to find some way to grow food on that shiatty little tract of his.

Let him try to eek out a living, let him fail and die, and then annex the land and sell it to the highest bidder.


He's never been a US citizen. He's from Guernsey.
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The court rejected his sovereignty claim because of population?  How about sedition and rebellion?  Why aren't they drawing and quartering him?  England, you got soft.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: wage0048: Okay, so he's accepted a title of nobility from a foreign land.  As such, he should automatically forfeit his US citizenship.  Therefore, he will need to obtain a visa any time he wishes to travel from his shiatty little tract of land to the US.  In addition, he will need to negotiate trade agreements with the State Department before any goods or services can be exported from the US to his shiatty little tract of land.

He gets cut off from all utilities - water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable.

Since he is no longer a US citizen, it is illegal for his employer (assuming he actually has a job) to continue to keep him on payroll - so now he has no source of income and no healthcare coverage.  If he ever gets sick or has any sort of emergency, he has no access to the police, fire department, medical care.  He can't just run to the grocery store anymore, so he's going to have to find some way to grow food on that shiatty little tract of his.

Let him try to eek out a living, let him fail and die, and then annex the land and sell it to the highest bidder.

He's never been a US citizen. He's from Guernsey.


Details, details...
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He isn't wrong. If he were rich he could do it
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: He isn't wrong. If he were rich he could do it


Eddie Izzard "Do You Have a Flag?" Sketch From "Dress to Kill"
Youtube _9W1zTEuKLY
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Also, since there are WW2 bunkers on the site, i'd guess that its shorefront property. They probably prohibited building on the land because of erosion issues


I'd wager it's more of a sanitation issue.  A proper septic field would require much of the land.  How does he get water?  Rain?

Most of these islands are chalk and slate, just like much of England and Ireland, so erosion isn't that big of a problem (the Cliffs of Moher and the Cliffs of Dover have been facing Atlantic waves for eons, and they're still there).  The problem is that water doesn't percolate down.  If he built a house there, in 6 months, he'd be in the middle of an open sewer, since little of the water could disperse.  No doubt the lads manning those bunkers found that out back in WW2, and I'm sure the Planning Commission has records of dozens of folks who have tried to build on such land and failed quickly because of the sanitation issue.

Just let him stock up, then fence it off, and let him enjoy his "kingdom" that has no trade treaties with any other country.  He'll be begging for help in 2-3 months.  Invade, claim the land for Guernsey, and put his silly ass in jail.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, another weirdo blowing through his life savings trying to make his daughter a princess?

https://time.com/2982905/jeremiah-hea​t​on-bir-tawil-north-sudan/
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: chewd: Also, since there are WW2 bunkers on the site, i'd guess that its shorefront property. They probably prohibited building on the land because of erosion issues

I'd wager it's more of a sanitation issue.  A proper septic field would require much of the land.  How does he get water?  Rain?

Most of these islands are chalk and slate, just like much of England and Ireland, so erosion isn't that big of a problem (the Cliffs of Moher and the Cliffs of Dover have been facing Atlantic waves for eons, and they're still there).


umm  https://weather.com/science/envi​ronmen​t/news/england-dover-cliffs-erosion

& looking at the Guernsey pics from TFA... it looks like pretty sandy soil. Not something you'd want to build on if theres any kind of slope.
But you could be right... it could be a sanitation & infrastructure issue.
Either way, its not his call to make.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone put a long handle on their flag.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't really "own" property in the US, you just rent it from the government. Just see what happens when you don't pay your property tax.
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fzumrk: You don't really "own" property in the US, you just rent it from the government. Just see what happens when you don't pay your property tax.


Literally nothing at all will happen if he ignores/doesn't pay U.S. taxes.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: fzumrk: You don't really "own" property in the US, you just rent it from the government. Just see what happens when you don't pay your property tax.

Literally nothing at all will happen if he ignores/doesn't pay U.S. taxes.


Am I expected to do even a cursory review of the article beyond reading the headline?
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: fzumrk: You don't really "own" property in the US, you just rent it from the government. Just see what happens when you don't pay your property tax.

Literally nothing at all will happen if he ignores/doesn't pay U.S. taxes.



Why in the world would a guy in the English Channel be paying US taxes?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chewd: indy_kid: chewd: Also, since there are WW2 bunkers on the site, i'd guess that its shorefront property. They probably prohibited building on the land because of erosion issues

I'd wager it's more of a sanitation issue.  A proper septic field would require much of the land.  How does he get water?  Rain?

Most of these islands are chalk and slate, just like much of England and Ireland, so erosion isn't that big of a problem (the Cliffs of Moher and the Cliffs of Dover have been facing Atlantic waves for eons, and they're still there).

umm  https://weather.com/science/envir​onment/news/england-dover-cliffs-erosi​on

& looking at the Guernsey pics from TFA... it looks like pretty sandy soil. Not something you'd want to build on if theres any kind of slope.
But you could be right... it could be a sanitation & infrastructure issue.
Either way, its not his call to make.


Monty Python - Swamp Castle.wmv
Youtube aNaXdLWt17A
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xander_CDN: zeroflight222: fzumrk: You don't really "own" property in the US, you just rent it from the government. Just see what happens when you don't pay your property tax.

Literally nothing at all will happen if he ignores/doesn't pay U.S. taxes.


Why in the world would a guy in the English Channel be paying US taxes?


That's the point.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stray_capts: I get the hate for sovereign citizens, I mean that's almost a fark trope, and not without good reasons.  I would like to know more about why he can't be allowed to build an underground house on his property.


It seems to be a zoning issue:

FTA: He was told permission would be refused because the site is located in an area where new housing development is not allowed.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: It worked for a certain 13 colonies some time ago.


So you think the guy should get some slaves?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

luna1580: and rather ugly castle too.....


It's only a model
 
