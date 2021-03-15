 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why you're not allowed to be annoyed by vaccine selfies. Tomorrow's Slatesplanation: Why vaccine selfies are the worst thing to ever happen to humanity   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Vaccination, Vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, vax-positive culture, previous pro-vax culture, last frame, polar bear picture, Carole King  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those are still a thing? I've moved onto emergency appendectomy selfies. They're much more ephemeral and it's hard to hold the phone still enough, even with EIS enabled.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today's Slatesplanation: Why you're not allowed to be annoyed by vaccine selfies. Tomorrow's Slatesplanation: Why vaccine selfies are the worst thing to ever happen to humanity

Day after tomorrow... subby submits yet another slate link completing the cycle.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was "because nobody is requiring you to be on social media" on the list?

Because nobody is forcing you to scroll through Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Really*.

*unless your work requires you to utilize social media.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Vasectomy selfies are where it's at.
 
Watubi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Always get a kick when people are annoyed or offended by a social media feed that they created.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gotta use a light ring to keep the shadows down -- it makes a vas deferens in the quality.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In other news, there are Sikhs living in Yukon...
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Turn your head and cough selfies.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For those of you who didn't read TFA it shows a Canadian Sikh guy doing a banghra dance in the snow.  He's dancing because he's happpy he got vaccinated.  It's harmless and upbeat.

I thought it was going to be about people who take selfies while actually getting the shot - which would slow down the queue - and be truly annoying.  Somebody dancing with joy is not annoying.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

awruk!: In other news, there are Sikhs living in Yukon...


Also, that guy's awesome and I want to be him.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Isn't a colonoscopy really just one, extended selfie?
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I kinda like gluteal vaccination selfies.

/farkisnotyourpersonaleroticasite.txt
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I had my first vaccination, right before I got up I did my habitual check to make sure I wasn't forgetting my phone. The nurse asked if I wanted to take a selfie or if I wanted her to take it.

It confused the hell out of me.

/I confused her for a minute when I asked if I needed to install drivers or would the chip auto update over wifi.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have to admit, those gleeful announcements kind of ticked me off as I was trying to schedule appointments for my parents.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Psh, everyone knows the real hot thing is funeral selfies. It's getting the corpse to make ducklips that's the real challenge.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

For when you want to look at you from inside as well.

Turning...what?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The upside: You can show off how you looked from before you grew a flipper.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just don't understand the compulsion to not only document everything one does, but to then share it with the world.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kinda this: I don't follow anybody vapid enough to take them...so no worries.

///If I was giving shots I'd smack the phone out of their hands while yelling "HIPA Violation!" as loud as I could.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can we all just agree at this point  the the whole internet thing didn't work out and start over?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Well yes but also no.png
 
Advernaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Remember back when we took selfies with film cameras? Ha ha...we didn't. Selfies usually are a symptom of people who do phone; what we call phonies. Phone is the most damaging of all the drugs and the leading cause of death on our highways and roads. At least crack users don't do it in the elevator or while I'm speaking to them or every single fuqing place they can.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Oh dear lord....

sutured.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

(Oops, forgot...)

"Surgeons suspended over mid-surgery selfies"

http://sutured.com/surgeons-suspended​-​over-mid-surgery-selfies/
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People taking pictures of themselves being responsible adults? I' a bit torn on this one.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the amount of ineligible persons posting they have received the vax is a bad look when others who are eligible are struggling to get appointments. 

in Philly you have to be 1A or 1B to get the vax.  30 somethings have lied to get the vax so they can all start partying again.  meanwhile 70 year olds can't get appointments because the 30 somethings have figured out a loop hole and are exploiting the internet appointment system.

posting you got a vax is the height of selfishness..

i'll wait my farking turn.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just had my 2nd vaccine shot, the elderly around me were having selfish taken in the waiting area to send to family and friends to comfort them and encourage them to get the vaccine.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Right? What in the world was Kodak thinking? And omg what was with slide shows? And omg why have a family album? And omg year books. And why do we snap pictures at milestones? Why? WTF? Seriously 40 years from now no one will even give a single fark, right?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Oh, the vaccination site I went to actually had a selfie station with signs that you hold up saying "I got the shot."  I thought they were talking about stuff like that.

/Signs that were not cleaned between photos.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw multiple people take selfies of themselves dropping their ballots in the drop boxes this year. Also multiple people looking at them like they were stupid.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
mike_d85:

Oh, the vaccination site I went to actually had a selfie station with signs that you hold up saying "I got the shot."  I thought they were talking about stuff like that.

/Signs that were not cleaned between photos.

What?!? They didn't sanitize the photons?
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's surprising to me that people feel the need to broadcast their medical status to the world. But hey, it allows anyone to track the time line of your foray into the world of medical research.

The effects of these drugs won't be known for years. Fortunately, anyone seriously injured by them is just a coincidence.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The only "vaccine selfie" I've got is 2 pics (front and back) of my CDC card on my phone, so i can leave my card at home.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The vaccination scheduling program is kind of a psycho-social experiment writ large in full display. You've got young entitled people falsifying credentials to skip the line and elders who deserve it who can't get an appointment due to lack of internet access or help. I'm in the last group which I'm fine with and everyone is supposed to be eligible by May 1st. I estimate it'll be July or later before I actually receive it
 
asciibaron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

"but i want to get on with my life" is the rebuttal when i call out the selfish.
 
Brofar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

When my first shot was done, I asked, "So when does Bill Gates start controlling me, after the first or second shot?" and she laughed pretty hard so I followed it up with, "Suddenly I love Microsoft Windows!"
 
