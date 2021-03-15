 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   It's not only epic levels of smugness we all have to deal because of the proliferation of electric vehicles. We're also losing out on gasoline taxes, which pay for roads. The solution? Start taxing drivers by the mile they drive. Way to go, guys   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
137
    More: Facepalm, Fuel economy in automobiles, Tax, Taxation in the United States, Federal government of the United States, state's roads, Fuel tax, gas taxes, State  
•       •       •

1164 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 7:54 AM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



137 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Along with real time tracking - and not just Google / Apple now.
 
bthom37
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My god, I'd forgotten that stupid South Park episode.

It took me a couple years to realize the smugness was coming from inside Stone & Parker all along.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That'll teach 'em.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Congrats libertarians. You got what you wanted.
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or maybe find something else to tax. Assholes.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is not a difficult problem to solve.
 
bthom37
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrparks: Or maybe find something else to tax. Assholes.


Good luck getting a higher tax on private airplanes through Congress.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did you guys ever see that episode of South Park where the guy with the Prius was smug?  It's hard to believe that was only 15 years ago.  Have there been any jokes since then?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrparks: Or maybe find something else to tax. Assholes.


That's right, each and every road needs to be privatized. The free hand of the market will sort it out. Instead of taxes we will have profits and we can 'retire' unprofitable roads.
/Sarcasm
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bthom37: mrparks: Or maybe find something else to tax. Assholes.

Good luck getting a higher tax on private airplanes through Congress.


How about a tax only on car owners who make more than 250,000 a year? They'd blow a gasket running over each other to denounce such a travesty.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vehicles have to be registered, so assess a road use fee when registering.

/smug tesla owner
//even smugger solar panel owner
///fight me in the 3's
 
Uranus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In time there will simply be additional electricity taxes, as well as gas taxes, so you get screwed over on your home consumption as well. The eco motive that governments claim to have in promoting electric vehicles will never trump their need for revenue.

You didn't really think these electric cars would make things cheaper, did you?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Uranus: In time there will simply be additional electricity taxes, as well as gas taxes, so you get screwed over on your home consumption as well. The eco motive that governments claim to have in promoting electric vehicles will never trump their need for revenue.

You didn't really think these electric cars would make things cheaper, did you?


The point isn't to make it cheaper, the point is to make it not destroy the planet
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FarkaDark: mrparks: Or maybe find something else to tax. Assholes.

That's right, each and every road needs to be privatized. The free hand of the market will sort it out. Instead of taxes we will have profits and we can 'retire' unprofitable roads.
/Sarcasm


You've been holding that in allll day huh?

Feel better.
 
sleze
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This actually makes more sense.  The gas tax is to pay for roads.  A fuel efficient car driving on the roads tears it up the same amount as a comparable car with shiatty gas mileage.

That being said, will this result in people being more successful in evading taxes?  What about states where a significant % of drivers are from out of state (Pennsylvania)?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FarkaDark: mrparks: Or maybe find something else to tax. Assholes.

That's right, each and every road needs to be privatized. The free hand of the market will sort it out. Instead of taxes we will have profits and we can 'retire' unprofitable roads.
/Sarcasm


That's how you get pockets of these...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe the car companies should pay.  They've been getting free use for years now.

Now, ya take the Ford 407 nort ta da innesection of Mitsubishi 12 anna Plymouth 90.  You'll see a Circle K dere or maybe a QuikTrippy.  Toin on da Mitsubishi anna you go bout 30 miles to Chebby05 - ya can't miss it - dere's a guy dere.  He kin tell ya how ta get ta Chicaga.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine still doing the "electric car drivers are smug" joke in 2021. That South Park episode aired 15 years ago. Are you still doing philosoraptor memes?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sleze: This actually makes more sense.  The gas tax is to pay for roads.  A fuel efficient car driving on the roads tears it up the same amount as a comparable car with shiatty gas mileage.

That being said, will this result in people being more successful in evading taxes?  What about states where a significant % of drivers are from out of state (Pennsylvania)?


How about simply taxing on the basis of roads being a necessary public benefit, which is how it should have been done from the start?
 
wetrat
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm fine with this. Of course, I seldom drive very far. I can't remember the last time I filled my gas tank, so I'm already not paying much road tax.

Switching to a flat user fee on the other hand would be an outrage.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, ok.  Factor in the vehicle weight, too.  Get rid of those godamn toll roads and HOVUnlessYouPay lanes while your at it.
 
gyruss
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Uranus: In time there will simply be additional electricity taxes, as well as gas taxes, so you get screwed over on your home consumption as well. The eco motive that governments claim to have in promoting electric vehicles will never trump their need for revenue.

You didn't really think these electric cars would make things cheaper, did you?

The point isn't to make it cheaper, the point is to make it not destroy the planet


One must enable the other, or the Tragedy of the Commons guarantees that the planet is "destroyed" anyway.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All in all this is really the smartest way to fund the building and maintenance of roads - based on how much you drive on them. An all-electric vehicle of a given size and weight causes roughly the same wear and rear on the roads that an ICE vehicle does per mile and should pay roughly the same amount in tax. In a hypothetical future (which some states and nations are trying to get to) where almost all vehicles are electric, we have almost nothing going into the road maintenance fund. That's obviously unsustainable.

Tie it to the size/weight of the vehicle as well (or at least some classes of vehicle). An 18 wheeler should pay more per mile than an F350 which should pay more per mile than a Kia Soul.

You already pay more for car insurance based on how many miles are driven. This doesn't really seem that different. The tax could be calculated yearly as part of registration.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FarkaDark: mrparks: Or maybe find something else to tax. Assholes.

That's right, each and every road needs to be privatized. The free hand of the market will sort it out. Instead of taxes we will have profits and we can 'retire' unprofitable roads.
/Sarcasm


Lose the sarcasm

The free marketers assume that the market fixes all. Make every road toll, and let's see which roads pay for themselves. They keep yelling about how mass transit doesn't pay it's own way, let's make the roads pay for their costs, 100%.
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Congrats libertarians. You got what you wanted.


Yes, we were the only ones that wanted maintained infrastructure. Think about that next time you vote, because where you're going, you'll need roads.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bthom37: My god, I'd forgotten that stupid South Park episode.

It took me a couple years to realize the smugness was coming from inside Stone & Parker all along.


The point wasn't that hybrid cars were bad but that drivers of hybrid cars were being dicks about it. People wanted to be seen as special for buying a hybrid it's known as "conspicuous conservation" which is why the Prius was designed to look different and why it outsold other hybrid models at the time. What good is your saving the world with a hybrid car if nobody knows about it?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RTOGUY: bthom37: My god, I'd forgotten that stupid South Park episode.

It took me a couple years to realize the smugness was coming from inside Stone & Parker all along.

The point wasn't that hybrid cars were bad but that drivers of hybrid cars were being dicks about it. People wanted to be seen as special for buying a hybrid it's known as "conspicuous conservation" which is why the Prius was designed to look different and why it outsold other hybrid models at the time. What good is your saving the world with a hybrid car if nobody knows about it?


Yes. We should definitely stop liking what you don't like.
 
keldaria
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SecondaryControl: Sure, ok.  Factor in the vehicle weight, too.  Get rid of those godamn toll roads and HOVUnlessYouPay lanes while your at it.


Heavy highway tax is a thing for commercial vehicles above a certain GVW. It would just be a matter of making it apply to all vehicles and adjusting the cost to match non commercial use
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was focused on trying to reset a dysfunctional clock (I threw the instructions away because they are unmistakably wrong; only slow the process)  that I don't have the lines quite right, but heard a comedian last night say that hybrid owners are so smug that they drive slowly so everyone will see them, and are so serious about conserving energy that they won't use their turn signals.
 
bthom37
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RTOGUY: bthom37: My god, I'd forgotten that stupid South Park episode.

It took me a couple years to realize the smugness was coming from inside Stone & Parker all along.

The point wasn't that hybrid cars were bad but that drivers of hybrid cars were being dicks about it. People wanted to be seen as special for buying a hybrid it's known as "conspicuous conservation" which is why the Prius was designed to look different and why it outsold other hybrid models at the time. What good is your saving the world with a hybrid car if nobody knows about it?


Yes, if there was one group in the early 2000s that needed taking down a peg, it was definitely the people who drove a hybrid.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is America, no body expects to get a free ride. Unless they are democrats.
 
Uranus
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Uranus: In time there will simply be additional electricity taxes, as well as gas taxes, so you get screwed over on your home consumption as well. The eco motive that governments claim to have in promoting electric vehicles will never trump their need for revenue.

You didn't really think these electric cars would make things cheaper, did you?

The point isn't to make it cheaper, the point is to make it not destroy the planet



If that were strictly true they'd be pushing hydrogen fuel cells.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RTOGUY: bthom37: My god, I'd forgotten that stupid South Park episode.

It took me a couple years to realize the smugness was coming from inside Stone & Parker all along.

The point wasn't that hybrid cars were bad but that drivers of hybrid cars were being dicks about it. People wanted to be seen as special for buying a hybrid it's known as "conspicuous conservation" which is why the Prius was designed to look different and why it outsold other hybrid models at the time. What good is your saving the world with a hybrid car if nobody knows about it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrparks: FarkaDark: mrparks: Or maybe find something else to tax. Assholes.

That's right, each and every road needs to be privatized. The free hand of the market will sort it out. Instead of taxes we will have profits and we can 'retire' unprofitable roads.
/Sarcasm

You've been holding that in allll day huh?

Feel better.


The day's early and I am sleep deprived. How about you?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
User taxes (as opposed to the general fund) are not only regressive, but dampen economic activity. They make some sense if you're actively trying to discourage that activity, like smoking. But not for transportation.
 
6655321
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lawmakers are taxaholics. They change the laws to suit themselves and their big contributors. When will Congress make the American citizen a "special interest" group?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sleze: This actually makes more sense.  The gas tax is to pay for roads.  A fuel efficient car driving on the roads tears it up the same amount as a comparable car with shiatty gas mileage.

That being said, will this result in people being more successful in evading taxes?  What about states where a significant % of drivers are from out of state (Pennsylvania)?


So you're telling me that a relatively lightweight Prius does as much damage to the roads as a fully-loaded F250 towing a 25-foot trailer?  I don't think so.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Last July, Virginia implemented a new reg fee for exactly this.

If your car gets more than 25MPG (combined), or is electric, there is an additional fee tacked on to the yearly registration.

My Mini Cooper now costs more to register than my F-150 because of this.
Even though the truck is much heavier and does more damage to the roads.
 
paswa17
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sleze: This actually makes more sense.  The gas tax is to pay for roads.  A fuel efficient car driving on the roads tears it up the same amount as a comparable car with shiatty gas mileage.

That being said, will this result in people being more successful in evading taxes?  What about states where a significant % of drivers are from out of state (Pennsylvania)?


The damage to a road by a vehicle can be calculated based on the weight of the vehicle. In the equation, the weight and damage aren't linear. You don't square the weight. Or cube it. You take the weight raised to the fourth power as the base value.
All the family and individual cars on the road combined cause less than 5% of the damage. It's the buses, dump trucks, delivery trucks, and other heavy vehicles that are doing all the road damage.
Now, if they purpose taxing by the mile multiplied by the weight of the vehicle ^4, I'm all for it.
 
cleek
‘’ 3 hours ago  
a tax directly related to resource usage is bad?

YouPeopleAreCrazy:
My Mini Cooper now costs more to register than my F-150 because of this.
Even though the truck is much heavier and does more damage to the roads.

it would be a trivial change to add a weight factor to a miles-driven calculation:

rate x miles x (weight / average weight) x (axles / 2) = Tax You Pay

and Tax You Pay isn't going to be much more than what you already pay in gas taxes at the pump.
 
LL316
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we actually complaining about giving less money to terroristic states like Saudi Arabia and Texas?  Fark off, subby.
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dumbest goddamn thing of all time. Lower gas consumption should be a good thing and not punished. Also states should have seen this coming 30+ years ago and started funding road work out of the general fund instead of tying it to gas tax revenues.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrparks: Or maybe find something else to tax. Assholes.


Leave my asshole out this and don't give them any ideas!
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 3 hours ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Last July, Virginia implemented a new reg fee for exactly this.

If your car gets more than 25MPG (combined), or is electric, there is an additional fee tacked on to the yearly registration.

My Mini Cooper now costs more to register than my F-150 because of this.
Even though the truck is much heavier and does more damage to the roads.


Yep, my 8-year-old Prius V* still costs $300 in annual car taxes because of this.

*Not a smug liberal. I traded in my Caravan for my Prius back when gas was $4.10 a gallon and it cost me $88 to fill up. (A Prius V can haul a family of four comfortably plus groceries and luggage and still get 35+ mpg.)
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cleek: a tax directly related to resource usage is bad?

YouPeopleAreCrazy:
My Mini Cooper now costs more to register than my F-150 because of this.
Even though the truck is much heavier and does more damage to the roads.

it would be a trivial change to add a weight factor to a miles-driven calculation:

rate x miles x (weight / average weight) x (axles / 2) = Tax You Pay

and Tax You Pay isn't going to be much more than what you already pay in gas taxes at the pump.


They're not counting your mileage. Rather, "the average number of miles traveled by a passenger vehicle in Virginia "

Fark regards the .asp as Unfetchable, so google for Virginia "Highway Use Fee" to read the thing.

Va. Code §§ 46.2-770, § 46.2-771, and § 46.2-772
"The purpose of the highway use fee is to ensure a more fair contribution to the Commonwealth Transportation Fund from fuel-efficient and electric vehicles using highways in the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth Transportation Fund is funded, in part, by motor fuels taxes. The highway use fee is effective July 1, 2020 and will be updated on a yearly basis. "
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A quick search shows that less than 2% of vehicles in the US are electric. This doesn't include PHEV versions, from my understanding of the articles that I'm reading-side note, is it hard for articles talking about electric vehicles to say X percent are all electric, Y percent are plug in hybrids and Z percent are plain hybrids? Most of the articles about how many of what type of vehicles are currently on the road in the US are not very clear to put it mildly.

Yes, we are going to have to come up with a new way of paying for roads and road maintenance  in the US. And people need to realize that they benefit from the existence of roads that they personally will never drive on. But I don't know how you convince people of that.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or you could just tell Apple google and FB they can skip the taxes if they agree to fund all roadwork across the country for the next 100 years
 
Thenixon
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Congrats libertarians. You got what you wanted.


And now they are stuck commuting hundreds of miles from New Hampshire to places with jobs.
 
sleze
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EasilyDistracted: sleze: This actually makes more sense.  The gas tax is to pay for roads.  A fuel efficient car driving on the roads tears it up the same amount as a comparable car with shiatty gas mileage.

That being said, will this result in people being more successful in evading taxes?  What about states where a significant % of drivers are from out of state (Pennsylvania)?

So you're telling me that a relatively lightweight Prius does as much damage to the roads as a fully-loaded F250 towing a 25-foot trailer?  I don't think so.


No, I'm not.  I said "comparable."  I will embolden for you.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FarkaDark: mrparks: Or maybe find something else to tax. Assholes.

That's right, each and every road needs to be privatized. The free hand of the market will sort it out. Instead of taxes we will have profits and we can 'retire' unprofitable roads.
/Sarcasm


/
Yeah I've seen roads that have signed to say maintenance ends here

Eeeeek
 
Displayed 50 of 137 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.