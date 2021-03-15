 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Stop. Hammer, barbecue sauce, and whipped cream time   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Battery, Assault, Vandalism, Domestic violence, Violence, Beth Bianca Bruna, Arson, Barbecue sauce  
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Peanut Butter Jelly Time
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who puts whipped cream on their hammers?

/I mean
//really
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't cream them, hammer.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/deep in the Shelly Gillespie zone
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The man admitted to police that he got out of his vehicle and hit Bruna with an open hand "with enough force to drop her to the ground. "

This guy think he's Glenn Ford or something?
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The BBQ sauce was an inspired weapon choice too.  Nice touch. Very Dada.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Time for a car-b-que!

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 5 hours ago  
she took the hammer and hit him above his eye
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: she took the hammer and hit him above his eye
[Fark user image image 233x216]


Hey now, I got strong armed into my relationship after a couple of dates. It's worked out pretty well tbh.
 
rogue49
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kinky...
 
