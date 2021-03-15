 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   The UK is selling phone boxes for $2 in case you need to live out that Doctor Who fantasy   (metro.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: PSA, Mobile phone, Red telephone box, Telephone booth, mobile phone use, red phone boxes, local communities, James Browne of BT, Kiosk scheme  
•       •       •

1428 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 8:50 AM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not the right police box.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why don't they turn them into sleep stations for the homeless?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah Subby, I think you mean Inspector Spacetime.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And shipping may be a bit of an issue
British Telephone Box
Youtube OC-xwvpjG5g
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sex booths.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's my $2.  Please send it to me in 1975.  I'm on planet Virga 7 of the Derisen system.  I seem to be having a problem with my quantum generatoria.  It's like nano-monsters are consuming the power outputs and it's affecting my planetary gravitron stabilizers.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My Doctor Who fantasy does not involve a call box.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: Sex booths.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy might be interested in picking up a beater...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Red Box Resident]


Good on you, mate, and good timing.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smells like pee.
 
Road_King
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, no.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hook-up the phone to a recorder with the message, "Please stay on the line for the next available assistant" at 25¢ for 5 mins. Charitable contribution, of course.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


open up a coffee shop
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a rip-off. In Italy that will get you a whole house and leave you 17 pence for furnishings!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 419x521]

open up a coffee shop


That looks bigger on the inside than it does on the outside.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like a half dozen to use as miniature greenhouses, but the shipping to Oregon, USA  would be a killer.
 
Cormee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aquariums. Lots of them
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x478]

My Doctor Who fantasy does not involve a call box.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

My fantasy is close enough
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

/wants to buy a phone box
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I doin' this right?

unisonsgb.comView Full Size


\it still needs a dongle
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the tardis is a police box. nerds.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: It's not the right police box.


This, also I'd hate to see the bill to ship one to the US.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
liveforfilm.comView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x478]

My Doctor Who fantasy does not involve a call box.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x355]
My fantasy is close enough


The Colombian one was much better.  Prepago in spanish means "prepaid".

I was actually in a bar in Bogota and it was crowded and a girl bumped into my wife. I was not paying attention cause I was gabbing and I hear my wife "Oh my god, you are that actress in that show my husband watched, every ep, the one where you were the whore".  I turned around and lost the ability to speak because she is stunning in person and my wife had just called her a whore and told her that I as a grown man watched an entire telenovella.  She was actually cordial and cool and chatted with us.  My wife was like "she is so nice, but I heard she is bisexual". Which grosses the wife out....

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

alchetron.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x478]

My Doctor Who fantasy does not involve a call box.


I'm still waiting for someone to greenlight the "Jenna Coleman Cosplay Hour."
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's just her trying on outfits.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why don't they turn them into sleep stations for the homeless?


I am no expert on the homeless, but i did literally stay at a holiday inn express last night, so i will offer my expert opinion.

here goes (and forgive, im  new at being an authority on anything, there is lots of pressure)

I dont think homeless people like sleeping standing up.
 
boohyah
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Why don't they turn them into sleep stations for the homeless?


Because a 30x30 inch space isn't exactly conducive to comfortable sleep...
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.