(Real Simple)   Here are five things that can help you adjust to Daylight Saving Time. Never getting out of bed strangely not on the list   (realsimple.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Daylight saving time, Sleep, Melatonin, Circadian rhythm, hour of precious sleep, Better Sleep Councilfinds, morning of March, enough sleep  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When it comes to jet lag, it takes one day per hour of time difference to recover. Congrats, it's Monday morning, you're all better now.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, a list of things that I've heard forever that can help you sleep better without any relation to a time change? Thanks, "Real Simple".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Actually, make it a four day weekend holiday.  Done.
 
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just about everyone has cell phones.  Just change the time every saturday night in March by 15 minutes.

Fark DST.
 
wild9
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just wished we did away with the time change.

As I get older, takes an extra day or two for the body to adjust.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Get rid of all the clocks in your bedroom. Then install a mirror outside the bedroom window to concentrate the sunlight on you when the sun rises. When you smell burning hair in the morning get up.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have no need for an adjustment because I always get up at the crack of noon.
 
70Ford
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While I think we should just pick one time and go with it, I don't understand all the hubbub. It's only an hour, get over it, jebus cripes.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Take off shoes and socks, squeeze the carpet with your toes, shoot the glass
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: When it comes to jet lag, it takes one day per hour of time difference to recover. Congrats, it's Monday morning, you're all better now.


Moving the time the sun rises and sets isn't the same as jet lag.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: While I think we should just pick one time and go with it, I don't understand all the hubbub. It's only an hour, get over it, jebus cripes.


It's like being given a government-mandated buttplug. Some people might like it, but it doesn't serve a purpose and it's just giving everyone ass pain for the sake of it.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Moved to Arizona. Don't notice anymore.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To the morons who think a one hour time change destroys their 'rhythm': fark right off with that bullshiat.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why, but for some reason that article made me feel stabby.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Get rid of all the clocks in your bedroom. Then install a mirror outside the bedroom window to concentrate the sunlight on you when the sun rises. When you smell burning hair in the morning get up.


Waking up to a "face full of sunshine" is not as pleasant as it sounds.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man up and deal with it strangely absent from list.  Is it that hard to adjust to one hour adjustment?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's an hour. You'll get it back in the fall.

I know this isn't Fark Safe, but I quit drinking a while back and it had an extremely positive effect on my sleeping. I used to have a hard time falling asleep then a tough time getting up. Now I get 7-8 hours and I get up ready to go. Some days I even forget to have coffee until I get into the office.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1 Al
2 Co
3 Hol
4 Cof
5 Fee
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

clovercat: Moved to Arizona. Don't notice anymore.


I'm so very sorry
 
