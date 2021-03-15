 Skip to content
(PR Newswire)   Do you still have a moment when you're walking through a store and see a fully-stocked toilet paper aisle where you think, "Oh my God I need to buy ALL of it"? 1) You're not alone. And 2) You need to stop that. Now
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was never a toilet paper shortage in my area. Paper towels, yes for some reason.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah. Last year at this time, TP could not be found anywhere near me. The only TP we could find was a giant case from an office supply distributor. It lasted us almost eight months. We decided to just reorder the case. I'm good on TP for another four months at least.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other thing I have noticed in stock is hand sanitizers (the major brands, like Purel), and disinfectant wipes, both store brands and the major brands (e.g, Clorox).
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There were a few dark days during the initial run on TP. I had to get pretty creative, and the cat still doesn't trust me.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was at Costco the other day.  The entire back wall was filled with TP.  And not just the Costco brand they usually sell but a ton of other brands as well.

Seems like they are overcompensating at this point.

/During the worst of it, Perkins (which is basically a slightly fancier Denny's) had a thing where you could buy off some of their commercial 1-ply with a take out order.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The other thing I have noticed in stock is hand sanitizers (the major brands, like Purel), and disinfectant wipes, both store brands and the major brands (e.g, Clorox).


Lucky you. Finding PL & GemX is like finding a twenty on the ground, in my neck of the woods. It's still made and sold. But can't find it. I can only find one of the million ugly brands that suddenly appeared in March of 2020
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We have a rental unit next door that is on AirBnB and VRBO.  We stocked up on CLOROX brand disinfecting wipes every time I could find them so we could always have one on the counter in the unit.

We figured people would use them or even take the entire dispenser because EVERYONE was looking for Clorox Wipes.

The same Clorox Wipes dispenser has been on the kitchen counter now for about 9 months.
No one seems to actually use it and no one swiped it.   Same with the hand sanitizer we leave out.  No one touches it!

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sixty Percent of Americans Report That the Pandemic Year Forever Changed How They Budget and Spend Their Money

The only thing I'm comfortable predicting "forever" is that Americans won't change their behavior "forever."
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love how everyone panic bought toilet paper but didn't touch real emergency stuff. If society truly collapsed, I'd be sitting pretty on my canned and dried foods while my neighbors quickly realized they can't eat toilet paper.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just saw the toilet paper isle looking stocked yesterday. On close inspection, it was a case or two spread out on the shelves to occupy as much space as possible just like everything else in the store. My area is a long way from fully stocked anything.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No, I don't think like that. What I was thinking was that since I scavenge so much toilet paper from work, I'll never need to buy toilet paper again. And you think that housekeepers don't have any perks. Well, you won't see me at the Big Toilet Paper Blowout, next pandemic. I'll be looking at my hoard and thinking, Haha! I not only have toilet paper for years, I recycled and did a good deed.

But you just go and buy it. Feeble.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Gleewoman is still stockpiling TP and canned food, both of which were in short supply for a while around here last spring.

I've tried using the "but why" line, but she thinks the anti vaccers are still going to mess things up somehow.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Still have rolls from the last big pack I bought at the end of 2019.
At least 2, maybe 3.
 
Trik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I love how everyone panic bought toilet paper but didn't touch real emergency stuff. If society truly collapsed, I'd be sitting pretty on my canned and dried foods while my neighbors quickly realized they can't eat toilet paper.


They'll kill and eat you and your emergency supplies and still feel fresh and clean.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

They're mine, all mine.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I love how everyone panic bought toilet paper but didn't touch real emergency stuff. If society truly collapsed, I'd be sitting pretty on my canned and dried foods while my neighbors quickly realized they can't eat toilet paper.


This.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I am finally seeing Formula 409 in stores again and you can get non-healthcare N95 masks through Amazon.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had one of those massive 300 roll boxes at the office.  I just divided up based on how many people were in everyone's household.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I love how everyone panic bought toilet paper but didn't touch real emergency stuff. If society truly collapsed, I'd be sitting pretty on my canned and dried foods while my neighbors quickly realized they can't eat toilet paper.


Same, I stocked up on food, not TP.

Although now I'm looking at an entire shelf of food in my basement that I should probably start using...

/semi-hoarder I guess
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nice try, subby.

I'm not falling for your tricks though.
Next time I see it, I shall buy it all. Before someone like you does.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: There were a few dark days during the initial run on TP. I had to get pretty creative, and the cat still doesn't trust me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can't say that I've seen a shortage in about 10 months.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trik: Herr Morgenstern: I love how everyone panic bought toilet paper but didn't touch real emergency stuff. If society truly collapsed, I'd be sitting pretty on my canned and dried foods while my neighbors quickly realized they can't eat toilet paper.

They'll kill and eat you and your emergency supplies and still feel fresh and clean.


Yep that's why I stocked up on ammo and HP sauce.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I love how everyone panic bought toilet paper but didn't touch real emergency stuff. If society truly collapsed, I'd be sitting pretty on my canned and dried foods while my neighbors quickly realized they can't eat toilet paper.


I'm not sure where you are, but the hoard-idiots cleaned out most of the baking stuff, beans, and canned food in every store I went to.  Our Costco looked like a bomb had gone off in it and they put cases of water into many places so the store wouldn't look so empty.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
14% of those surveyed still buy toilet paper more than before the pandemic.

That could be less of a panic buying thing and more of a no longer shiatting at the office thing.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Before the pandemic I bought toilet paper when I was on my last roll. Now I buy some when I'm on my last few rolls. The quantity I buy at a time has not changed, one to two 6 to 18 rolls' packages depending on sales.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
TP is plentiful here. The thing that everyone seems to be hoarding is ammunition. At this point, I expect there are unlicenced ammo dumps scattered all across middle America.
 
wild9
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Nah. Last year at this time, TP could not be found anywhere near me. The only TP we could find was a giant case from an office supply distributor. It lasted us almost eight months. We decided to just reorder the case. I'm good on TP for another four months at least.


Damn...that's almost verbatim what I was going to type.
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was lucky to have bought a new pack before the hoarding hit and when it was almost out I was lucky to find a single roll of flimsy camping-bin grade TP that held me over til my usual brand was back on the shelves in a 12 pack a week later.  I'll admit it was kind of fun to buy off-brands and weird varieties of stuff I'd been buying the same version of for decades, not just TP but scarce groceries in general.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Back in early '80s (another time, another world...) I lived through a several years where I had the TP rationed, so I was really getting a kick of the last year's TP panic... never had problem last year - the local Loblaws shelves were less full, but I could always buy the it when I needed.
 
70Ford
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember seeing the TP shelves completely wiped yet the tissues, paper towels and napkins fully stocked.

It was at that moment it dawned on me just how stupid people are.

I bought a couple packs of napkins to wipe my ass with until I was low again knowing a.majority would never grasp the concept it's all the same
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
3) get help with your fixation on butt stuff.

/or not, depending on the circumstances.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Supernatural did it.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everyone knows there a coffee filter shortage going on right now, yes?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a person with severe food aversion, this pandemic has been really difficult for me -- it seemed all of my favorite little calorie boosts were out of stock.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I love how everyone panic bought toilet paper but didn't touch real emergency stuff. If society truly collapsed, I'd be sitting pretty on my canned and dried foods while my neighbors quickly realized they can't eat toilet paper.


I noticed canned foods were in short supply, but there were plenty of frozen, microwaved food.  The pandemic was never going to cause the power to go out, so I thought this was strange.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
fark Cushelle. Anyone involved in making and selling it should be forced to eat shiat.

Luckily my normal brand was only temporarily unavailable here.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We moved the weekend that IL went into lockdown. Lucky us the new place has a bidet so TP use for myself and missus Fritz is way, way down.

The boys on the other hand....

That all said TP has been easy enough to come by here. Can even get the good stuff.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We still have enough tissue packets to open a Kleenex store
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Add 2020 to the list.  Old people still get all the bread and milk when someone hints at snow.  And even older people still go looking for their government issued cheese.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bought a bidet attachment for my toilet, was roughly $25 or so bucks a few years back.  I use maybe one roll a month AND have a clean asshole. Unlike all you monsters who think the way to go about cleaning peanut butter off a shag rug is to smear it around with paper. It's okay I was once like you too. The only unforgivable part is that crapping at work while on the clock is no longer fun.
All joking aside start cleaning your asses properly people, not to mention that over time you're using less resources.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nothing is over. Stop writing articles that attempt to frame the pandemic as over. Even when it is over that's just the beginning of dealing with the fallout of the pandemic, which will continue to have an effect for decades to come.

/dnrtfa
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I am finally seeing Formula 409 in stores again...


Finally found some in stock at Walmart last week after nearly a year of it being sold out everywhere.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I am finally seeing Formula 409 in stores again and you can get non-healthcare N95 masks through Amazon.


That was the one thing I didn't buy an extra couple of bottles of, and you couldn't find it for at least 6 months.  Never thought that would be an issue at all.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sawbux: Everyone knows there a coffee filter shortage going on right now, yes?


Bought two cases direct from Melitta. Cost 1 penny each instead of 6.
Got a kick out of having a bulk order of my favourite Saula coffee flown in from Spain at a quarter of the cost from the store
 
Abox
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dpcotta: Nothing is over. Stop writing articles that attempt to frame the pandemic as over. Even when it is over that's just the beginning of dealing with the fallout of the pandemic, which will continue to have an effect for decades to come.

/dnrtfa


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cryinoutloud: No, I don't think like that. What I was thinking was that since I scavenge so much toilet paper from work, I'll never need to buy toilet paper again. And you think that housekeepers don't have any perks. Well, you won't see me at the Big Toilet Paper Blowout, next pandemic. I'll be looking at my hoard and thinking, Haha! I not only have toilet paper for years, I recycled and did a good deed.

But you just go and buy it. Feeble.


Stealing is now recycling. Got it.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What is this walking through a store that stubby mentions?
 
