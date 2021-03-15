 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Beijing decides Blade Runner 2049's Las Vegas orange skies is worth copying   (bbc.com) divider line
24
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I was in Beijing in 2008 just before they implemented factory and auto restrictions to, literally, clear the air for the 2008 Olympics. I think the factories were working at high capacity in anticipation. I got a little tour around Beijing one day. It was unbearably hot. The air was acrid. The next day, I woke up and my eyes were so red and my general condition so bad, I looked like I had just gotten off a month-long bender. When I looked out my hotel window, the air had become so thick, I could barely see the other side of the street.

The three days I spent there on that trip probably took years off of my life.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Nature is healing :)
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Apocalyptic skies as Beijing hit by worst sandstorm in a decade


Darude - Sandstorm
Youtube y6120QOlsfU


2 decades
 
OldJames
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Orange skies in Syracuse would be awesome, especially now that march madness is in play
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Vegas orange skies are usually from CA wildfirws.  Just saying.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Apocalyptic skies as Beijing hit by worst sandstorm in a decade


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y6120QOl​sfU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

2 decades


Came for this.  Leaving satisfied.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm unimpressed. We have an entire season dedicated to orange skies on the west coast of the US now.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'd rather live in Beijing than watch that farking movie again.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But I am told that China is taking climate change seriously and is working harder than the US to put in regulations! I am surprised I have not seen a white knight post about China yet, normally there would be at least 6 by now, most of which are "But the USA..."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's an orangy sky
Always it's some other guy
It's just a broken lullaby
Bye bye love
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Apocalyptic skies as Beijing hit by worst sandstorm in a decade


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/y6120QOl​sfU]

2 decades


I got you beat in decades and ....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPFQe​F​aIpOw
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 hours ago  

the money is in the banana stand: But I am told that China is taking climate change seriously and is working harder than the US to put in regulations! I am surprised I have not seen a white knight post about China yet, normally there would be at least 6 by now, most of which are "But the USA..."


I'm not sure how Chinese regulations stop sand storms coming from Inner Mongolia.

/It's probably the fault of windmills
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

the money is in the banana stand: But I am told that China is taking climate change seriously...I am surprised I have not seen a white knight post about China


TFA stepped up for China by pointing out they've largely stopped building coal plants for themselves, while neglecting to mention that they're building them by the hundreds in other countries.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: I was in Beijing in 2008 just before they implemented factory and auto restrictions to, literally, clear the air for the 2008 Olympics. I think the factories were working at high capacity in anticipation. I got a little tour around Beijing one day. It was unbearably hot. The air was acrid. The next day, I woke up and my eyes were so red and my general condition so bad, I looked like I had just gotten off a month-long bender. When I looked out my hotel window, the air had become so thick, I could barely see the other side of the street.

The three days I spent there on that trip probably took years off of my life.


I've spent a lot of time in Beijing over the last eight or so years. There are definitely very narrow windows when it's a nice place to visit weather/AQI-wise. On my first trip, I flew in from HKG and landed during a powerful windstorm that later became a sandstorm. It actually hurt being outside; thousands of tiny grains and what felt like small pebbles blasting me as I was trying to get back to the hotel.

The next day I woke up to no wind and an amazing blue sky in the morning. However, it didn't take long for "normal" to set in. By lunchtime there was a thin haze that got progressively worse over the week. Four days later I woke up early to head to the airport, and the sky outside was so dense and dark you thought it was going to start pouring buckets any minute. As we left the city toward the airport, I realized that it wasn't clouds at all... it was the pollution. Definitely an eye-opening "welcome to China" moment.

/As bad as Beijing is, for its relative size Ulaanbaatar in winter is even worse. There is an army of cleaning staff who wipe down the lobbies and common areas of buildings twice a day to remove the soot.
//But the restaurants in Beijing are amazing. Half a dozen regions of China, each represented by quality restaurants, within a ten minute walk from your hotel.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FULLY-OPERATIONAL HABOOB
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I believe large parts of California saw this in 2020?

Or did we all forget last year already?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"The sand is being brought in by strong winds from Mongolia"

Sounds like they need to build that wall up to be a bit taller.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


War. War never changes

/Fallout: Beijing would be interesting
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here in Arizona we get a lot of crap for having bad air quality but some of it is the dust in the air from the desert. It will get worse as the farms are abandoned due to water constraints.

So how do you handle sand and dust storms? Cover your face and stay indoors. And change out your air filters.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pretty telling.  Time to pack it in China. You had a good run. That whole area is the new Gobi. In 200 years it will be under hundreds of feet of shifting sand.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Por que tan serioso: Pretty telling.  Time to pack it in China. You had a good run. That whole area is the new Gobi. In 200 years it will be under hundreds of feet of shifting sand.


Kind a like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It happens ... fires are crazy.

Blade Runner: San Francisco
Youtube x_m9TUP_t_Y
 
morg
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's how Oregon looked during the fires only it was brighter orange. It was nuts.
 
otherginger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll just leave this slice of Northern California sky from last September here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.