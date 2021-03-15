 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chronicle Herald)   Who threatens to bomb a Walmart? That's not a valid Target (AAAAAAAAAND that's my stupid joke submission for the night)   (thechronicleherald.ca) divider line
16
    More: Stupid, The Entrance, New South Wales, Nuclear weapon, news release, Halifax Regional Municipality, Halifax Regional Police, The Police, foreseeable future, unidentified person  
•       •       •

786 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 5:30 AM (6 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well to be fair they did spell Supercenter wrong.
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you're going to Walmart in Halifax... you have more to worry about in life than being blown up.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't bomb a mart, k?
 
almejita
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bomb smart, bomb s-mart!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Can you imagine being the employee that fielded that call?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: Can you imagine being the employee that fielded that call?


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: Don't bomb a mart, k?


KKK Mart went out of business, and now Walmart has the full control of the white trash shoppers.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Blowing up a store would cause quite a quagmeijer.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone who has something against people who get all dressed up, that's who.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 4 hours ago  

1funguy: If you're going to Walmart in Halifax... you have more to worry about in life than being blown up.


DJO - Happy in Paraguay
Youtube 414TmP12WAU
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah I tried to go shopping there and the cops had the road blocked. I went to the other Walmart.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh the possibilities for suspects, employees who wants a day off, short minded pissed off customer, idiot teenagers who doesn't know the consequences of their actions or local mental ill person.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chill out people, no need to be so overly Zellers
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nick el Ass: thealgorerhythm: Don't bomb a mart, k?

KKK Mart went out of business, and now Walmart has the full control of the white trash shoppers.


Kmart was a white thing in your area? That's... Not the perception I had.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're a centenarian you may recall the largest man-made pre nuclear disaster of all time, the Halifax Explosion. They don't take this stuff lightly. Too soon bomb threat guy, too soon.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Yeah I tried to go shopping there and the cops had the road blocked. I went to the other Walmart.


Target > walmart
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.