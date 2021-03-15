 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   [number] officers injured trying to disperse [number] of partying spring breakers [Yearly Repeat]   (nbcnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Murica, Florida, Super Bowl, Miami, Miami Beach officers, Crowd, Super Bowl XLIII, Miami Beach Police, large spring break crowds  
•       •       •

840 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 9:08 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same ol', same ol'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone in attendance has likely already contracted Covid.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are times when I'm all for the police busting some heads, and this is one time.

I didn't act like that when I was a drunken college partier, and it was always a mystery to me--the entitlement. When the cops show up, you disperse. You don't fight for your right to party, assholes. You don't HAVE that right. Not unless you own Florida.

They probably don't even stop drinking and talking on the on their phones when they get pepper-sprayed. "Wah, Tammy, we were just partying here at the con-do, and now I'm being pepper-sprayed for no reason, what the fark. My mother is going to SUE."

/Yes, I was always like this.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kirk, saying 'Let them die!'
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 hours ago  
assets.vice.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only they could have had a reason to shut it all down. Alas.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [assets.vice.com image 667x526]


💜
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: Everyone in attendance has likely already contracted Covid.


And being young and healthy more will probably die from alcohol poisoning or falling out a window than will die from Covid.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [assets.vice.com image 667x526]


It's a sausage-fest, there are like 4 women in that picture...
and I don't really want to know about the thing in the upper right quarter.

Which is pretty much every spring break ever, and I hope the women are all getting paid.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: There are times when I'm all for the police busting some heads, and this is one time.

I didn't act like that when I was a drunken college partier, and it was always a mystery to me--the entitlement. When the cops show up, you disperse. You don't fight for your right to party, assholes. You don't HAVE that right. Not unless you own Florida.

They probably don't even stop drinking and talking on the on their phones when they get pepper-sprayed. "Wah, Tammy, we were just partying here at the con-do, and now I'm being pepper-sprayed for no reason, what the fark. My mother is going to SUE."

/Yes, I was always like this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [assets.vice.com image 667x526]


She looks so happy to be there.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: Everyone in attendance has likely already contracted Covid.


There was a immunologist talking mid-way last year that once you get a certain number of people in an area the probability that someone has covid gets asymptotic to 1.   So yeah... there has been spread.  And unis that had spring break this year are going to feel it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: Rapmaster2000: Everyone in attendance has likely already contracted Covid.

There was a immunologist talking mid-way last year that once you get a certain number of people in an area the probability that someone has covid gets asymptotic to 1.   So yeah... there has been spread.  And unis that had spring break this year are going to feel it.


I've been using this:  https://covid19risk.biosci.gat​ech.edu/

You can adjust the gathering size to calculate the risk.  My county is at 29% in a group of 50.  I recall a time when it was >99%, so this is in an improvement.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LabGrrl: SloppyFrenchKisser: [assets.vice.com image 667x526]
It's a sausage-fest, there are like 4 women in that picture...
and I don't really want to know about the thing in the upper right quarter.
Which is pretty much every spring break ever, and I hope the women are all getting paid.


Paid? I hope their mother shows up and drags them off by their hair. I've seen some exhibitions like that, and even in my drunken state, it was extremely uncomfortable and a woman didn't feel safe there. We left.
I don't even want to know what's wrong with that woman to make her act like that.
And you know you guys don't care.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-7, 3.14, Horse
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image image 425x446]


Forgot to add that there was an actual article by a major paper on that a year ago (I forget who).

Also, I found a Tweet by Farker MattytheMouse while looking for that last one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.