 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   6-foot social distancing must still be maintained due to COVID-19, except it can be reduced to 3 feet for babysitting   (forbes.com) divider line
54
    More: News, United States, Public health, vaccination rates, World Health Organization, feet of social distancing, North Carolina, early January, Los Angeles Business Journal  
•       •       •

1626 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 6:30 AM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Science changes, which is proof to the religious that science is a fraud.
 
tuxq
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This just sounds like heard immunity with extra steps.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure if we didn't have competing priorities the distance would probably be 20 ft.
But thanks to competing priorities we get watered down suggestions.
Enjoy the occasional death.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stop trying to tell me where I can stand tyvm.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

skatedrifter: Stop trying to tell me where I can stand tyvm.


lol.
 
sleze
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: Science changes, which is proof to the religious that science is a fraud.


Did the science actually change?  As Mrs. SLEZE and I will be completing our vaccines soon, we will be sending SLEZE Jr. and SLEZE III back to in person school but I haven't really heard much as to why 3 feet is OK now but it wasn't before.  Vaccination rates will be good enough for our family, but not for society.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 hours ago  
mcneeslanduse.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If they'd wear masks, they wouldn't have that six foot limitation.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I want to nurse a pint.
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From TFA:  "if masks are mandated."

Yeah...big IF there, doc.

/offer not valid in your shiatty red state
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I will still stay away from people just because I can.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mofa: If they'd wear masks, they wouldn't have that six foot limitation.


Query:
Can one leave off the mask once thoroughly vaccinated?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sleze: Rapmaster2000: Science changes, which is proof to the religious that science is a fraud.

Did the science actually change?  As Mrs. SLEZE and I will be completing our vaccines soon, we will be sending SLEZE Jr. and SLEZE III back to in person school but I haven't really heard much as to why 3 feet is OK now but it wasn't before.  Vaccination rates will be good enough for our family, but not for society.


Very well put.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

syzygy whizz: mofa: If they'd wear masks, they wouldn't have that six foot limitation.

Query:
Can one leave off the mask once thoroughly vaccinated?


No. Because then you'll have chucklefarks running around claiming to have gotten the shots and thus don't need to wear one. This will lead to good people, fed up with their antics, punching them in the face and then getting arrested for assault. That we don't want.

So lobby your congressman/woman for it to be legal to punch chucklefarks and we can all move on past mask wearing...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

syzygy whizz: mofa: If they'd wear masks, they wouldn't have that six foot limitation.

Query:
Can one leave off the mask once thoroughly vaccinated?


People can still transmit it. I think that when we get to "herd immunity" levels of vaccination, we could let up on masking.

From my understanding, if you're vaccinated, the amount of time you might be able to spread it is greatly reduced (e.g., from weeks down to a few days).
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We all know this guy makes crap up at will.  I love the "science" label we throw at stuff he says.  When he told everyone not to buy masks it had nothing to do with our protection, but their opportunity to hoard them
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 hours ago  

reprobate1125: We all know this guy makes crap up at will.  I love the "science" label we throw at stuff he says.  When he told everyone not to buy masks it had nothing to do with our protection, but their opportunity to hoard them


Exactly.   Jesus never changes his message.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sleze: Rapmaster2000: Science changes, which is proof to the religious that science is a fraud.

Did the science actually change?  As Mrs. SLEZE and I will be completing our vaccines soon, we will be sending SLEZE Jr. and SLEZE III back to in person school but I haven't really heard much as to why 3 feet is OK now but it wasn't before.  Vaccination rates will be good enough for our family, but not for society.


I keep waiting to see news coverage on aerosol studies regarding likelihood of transmission based on the infected's activities and lung capacity. If you have a group of 30 masked up 8 year olds who are keeping quiet, I am willing to bet less distance is acceptable compared to, say, a group of 30 unmasked adults who are constantly conversing in a comparable space.
 
powhound
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You aren't getting 3 feet in schools. Not a chance. The kids are all over each other, especially as soon as an adult isn't watching. I also doubt masks will be mandated when the 2021-22 school year kicks off in most places. If the vaccine distribution keeps up and if no new strains come along we may be okay. My concern is that by August a vaccine resistant strain may be floating around and we start this whole thing over again in the fall. Hopefully not but we will see.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wet bus stop, she's waiting
His car is warm and dry

/(Please don't stand so close to me)
 
GreenSun
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is bullshiat. He's just pulling out numbers from his ass at this point. It's not safe to be out with other people still. How far can cough or sneeze travel again? More than 3 god damn feet for sure! You can't just say 3 feet or 6 feet will keep people safe. Those are just imaginary numbers out of someone's ass. Remember when you caught normal flu before the coronavirus? You can be as far away from other people or be a loner, and still get infected. Be smart and don't mingle with people with, no matter what this worshipped "god" is saying.
 
wdog61 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I get that the science outlines the logic for it somewhere but this seems like a messaging goof.  (Similar to the two masks are better than one thing a little while back).
Anti science folks will cry foul and moan about changing goalposts. It's hard enough convincing my trumper inlaws just to wear a mask.
Keep the same guidance day in and out. Unless you can demonstrate a clear reason to change. Or you give folks an additional reason to ignore their impending doom.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

skatedrifter: Stop trying to tell me where I can stand tyvm.


Don't stand...Don't stand so...Don't stand so close to me....
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GreenSun: This is bullshiat. He's just pulling out numbers from his ass at this point. It's not safe to be out with other people still. How far can cough or sneeze travel again? More than 3 god damn feet for sure! You can't just say 3 feet or 6 feet will keep people safe. Those are just imaginary numbers out of someone's ass. Remember when you caught normal flu before the coronavirus? You can be as far away from other people or be a loner, and still get infected. Be smart and don't mingle with people with, no matter what this worshipped "god" is saying.


It is the same as before when Trump wanted to ignore Covid because businesses wanted normality but Democrats cried foul.

Biden stated early that he wanted to open the schools by April. Two weeks ago Democratic shills were doing the "News" show circuit using the same Trumpian " not being in school is a different kind of death." talking point.

Our corporate rulers do not care about our well-being and theirs is the only voice corporate media wants us to hear.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: syzygy whizz: mofa: If they'd wear masks, they wouldn't have that six foot limitation.

Query:
Can one leave off the mask once thoroughly vaccinated?

No. Because then you'll have chucklefarks running around claiming to have gotten the shots and thus don't need to wear one. This will lead to good people, fed up with their antics, punching them in the face and then getting arrested for assault. That we don't want.

So lobby your congressman/woman for it to be legal to punch chucklefarks and we can all move on past mask wearing...


mofa: syzygy whizz: mofa: If they'd wear masks, they wouldn't have that six foot limitation.

Query:
Can one leave off the mask once thoroughly vaccinated?

People can still transmit it. I think that when we get to "herd immunity" levels of vaccination, we could let up on masking.

From my understanding, if you're vaccinated, the amount of time you might be able to spread it is greatly reduced (e.g., from weeks down to a few days).


Thanks!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sinner4ever: GreenSun: This is bullshiat. He's just pulling out numbers from his ass at this point. It's not safe to be out with other people still. How far can cough or sneeze travel again? More than 3 god damn feet for sure! You can't just say 3 feet or 6 feet will keep people safe. Those are just imaginary numbers out of someone's ass. Remember when you caught normal flu before the coronavirus? You can be as far away from other people or be a loner, and still get infected. Be smart and don't mingle with people with, no matter what this worshipped "god" is saying.

It is the same as before when Trump wanted to ignore Covid because businesses wanted normality but Democrats cried foul.

Biden stated early that he wanted to open the schools by April. Two weeks ago Democratic shills were doing the "News" show circuit using the same Trumpian " not being in school is a different kind of death." talking point.

Our corporate rulers do not care about our well-being and theirs is the only voice corporate media wants us to hear.


Don't blame me.  I voted for RON PAUL!
 
docgrog
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fauci is such an idiot. His story line changes day to day depending on what he thought up farting on the john that morning.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It should be fine. Children are well-known for their ability to take hygiene seriously, so they'll surely all wear their masks properly and continuously, wash their hands, keep their booger-hooks out of their noses, etc.
 
lilbordr
‘’ 4 hours ago  

docgrog: Fauci is such an idiot. His story line changes day to day depending on what he thought up farting on the john that morning.


His guidance changes based on new information based on scientific observation.  Unlike religion and Trumpists opinion of their God emperor.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 hours ago  

docgrog: Fauci is such an idiot. His story line changes day to day depending on what he thought up farting on the john that morning.


He's like all these people with "degrees" and "credentials" and "experience" and "training" and "respect amongst his peers".  He doesn't have any common sense like you and me.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 4 hours ago  

docgrog: Fauci is such an idiot. His story line changes day to day depending on what he thought up farting on the john that morning.


I never got that from him.

This is like what he did with Trump. He worked within the politicians to get what he could.

I can see him being told that the kids are going back and if he wants any kind of separation between them at school , he needs to work within the parameters of a full classroom.

Three feet is better than nothing.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: syzygy whizz: mofa: If they'd wear masks, they wouldn't have that six foot limitation.

Query:
Can one leave off the mask once thoroughly vaccinated?

No. Because then you'll have chucklefarks running around claiming to have gotten the shots and thus don't need to wear one. This will lead to good people, fed up with their antics, punching them in the face and then getting arrested for assault. That we don't want.

So lobby your congressman/woman for it to be legal to punch chucklefarks and we can all move on past mask wearing...


I have a Religious Exemption and a Medical Condition that allow me to punch chucklefarks. Can I start now?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Recoil Therapy: syzygy whizz: mofa: If they'd wear masks, they wouldn't have that six foot limitation.

Query:
Can one leave off the mask once thoroughly vaccinated?

No. Because then you'll have chucklefarks running around claiming to have gotten the shots and thus don't need to wear one. This will lead to good people, fed up with their antics, punching them in the face and then getting arrested for assault. That we don't want.

So lobby your congressman/woman for it to be legal to punch chucklefarks and we can all move on past mask wearing...

I have a Religious Exemption and a Medical Condition that allow me to punch chucklefarks. Can I start now?


Certainly, just don't forget to loudly shout "I'm feeling threatened..." as you move aggressively towards them.
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 hours ago  

powhound: You aren't getting 3 feet in schools. Not a chance. The kids are all over each other, especially as soon as an adult isn't watching. I also doubt masks will be mandated when the 2021-22 school year kicks off in most places. If the vaccine distribution keeps up and if no new strains come along we may be okay. My concern is that by August a vaccine resistant strain may be floating around and we start this whole thing over again in the fall. Hopefully not but we will see.


Starting in-person schools with only a couple months left in the school year seems nuts to me.

/teacher friend of ours here in Mass. noped right out of there
//off to a better-paying job
 
wetrat
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mofa: syzygy whizz: mofa: If they'd wear masks, they wouldn't have that six foot limitation.

Query:
Can one leave off the mask once thoroughly vaccinated?

People can still transmit it. I think that when we get to "herd immunity" levels of vaccination, we could let up on masking.

From my understanding, if you're vaccinated, the amount of time you might be able to spread it is greatly reduced (e.g., from weeks down to a few days).


This is not true. It's something scientists have been sort of saying because they're bad at communicating uncertainty.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/anti-vax​xers-are-not-the-only-ones-selling-cor​onavirus-vaccines-short

https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/222​91959/covid-vaccines-transmission-prot​ect-spread-virus-moderna-pfizer

While it is possible for a vaccinated person to transmit, the risk is SO much less that pointing out that is nonzero is missing the point. It's just as bad as "abstinence only sex ed" explaining that condoms break 1% of the time, which is not 0, which is therefore the same risk as unprotected sex (also not 0!), so you should never have sex with anyone, with or without a condom.

In short, there's no reason to believe that vaccinated people are significant sources of transmission/spread.
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sinner4ever: docgrog: Fauci is such an idiot. His story line changes day to day depending on what he thought up farting on the john that morning.

I never got that from him.

This is like what he did with Trump. He worked within the politicians to get what he could.

I can see him being told that the kids are going back and if he wants any kind of separation between them at school , he needs to work within the parameters of a full classroom.

Three feet is better than nothing.


This.  Fauci has been a scientist in the government since Regan.  He knows that science always takes a backseat to politics even in the best of times.

3 feet is a political decision because there are poor school districts operating out of 100 year old buildings with HVAC systems designed by the Romans and classrooms packed like tenement housing just as much as there are ones with LEED Gold certified open plan glass palaces built in 2019.

What would have been progressive would be to have said "Oh, you can do 3 feet if you get your HVAC systems upgraded and put in a build plan for all these building upgrades you need and the feds will provide modular temporary classrooms that expand your space. And then the feds will also help subsidize the planned improvements through a tax on extremely rich people."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Speaking on CNN's State of the Union, Fauci said that the CDC is "very well aware that data are accumulating making it look more like three feet are okay under certain circumstances," but he stopped short of issuing such guidance himself"

Translation: he knows this is bad policy.

Why the hard on to infect more people? Close the schools!
 
brizbon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Close the schools! Heck. Just close everything. That's the safest way ensuring less transmission

I cant imagine why anyone would ever want or need to leave their basement
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brizbon: Close the schools! Heck. Just close everything. That's the safest way ensuring less transmission

I cant imagine why anyone would ever want or need to leave their basement


Sick burn on the nerds!
 
brizbon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: brizbon: Close the schools! Heck. Just close everything. That's the safest way ensuring less transmission

I cant imagine why anyone would ever want or need to leave their basement

Sick burn on the nerds!


Haha, that's funny. Coming from someone who didnt understand 2nd derivatives or rates of transmission
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brizbon: Rapmaster2000: brizbon: Close the schools! Heck. Just close everything. That's the safest way ensuring less transmission

I cant imagine why anyone would ever want or need to leave their basement

Sick burn on the nerds!

Haha, that's funny. Coming from someone who didnt understand 2nd derivatives or rates of transmission


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brizbon: Rapmaster2000: brizbon: Close the schools! Heck. Just close everything. That's the safest way ensuring less transmission

I cant imagine why anyone would ever want or need to leave their basement

Sick burn on the nerds!

Haha, that's funny. Coming from someone who didnt understand 2nd derivatives or rates of transmission


True.  I only understand integrals.
 
brizbon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rapmaster2000: brizbon: Rapmaster2000: brizbon: Close the schools! Heck. Just close everything. That's the safest way ensuring less transmission

I cant imagine why anyone would ever want or need to leave their basement

Sick burn on the nerds!

Haha, that's funny. Coming from someone who didnt understand 2nd derivatives or rates of transmission

True.  I only understand integrals.


Well I appreciate that you can at least admit it
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brizbon: Rapmaster2000: brizbon: Rapmaster2000: brizbon: Close the schools! Heck. Just close everything. That's the safest way ensuring less transmission

I cant imagine why anyone would ever want or need to leave their basement

Sick burn on the nerds!

Haha, that's funny. Coming from someone who didnt understand 2nd derivatives or rates of transmission

True.  I only understand integrals.

Well I appreciate that you can at least admit it


I don't understand differentials either.
 
powhound
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PunGent: powhound: You aren't getting 3 feet in schools. Not a chance. The kids are all over each other, especially as soon as an adult isn't watching. I also doubt masks will be mandated when the 2021-22 school year kicks off in most places. If the vaccine distribution keeps up and if no new strains come along we may be okay. My concern is that by August a vaccine resistant strain may be floating around and we start this whole thing over again in the fall. Hopefully not but we will see.

Starting in-person schools with only a couple months left in the school year seems nuts to me.

/teacher friend of ours here in Mass. noped right out of there
//off to a better-paying job


We've been in person since august, with an online option. Most districts are the same. Agree that with only a few months of school left no changes should be made weakening Covid protections though. That would be stupid.

**politicians**
Hold our beers
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Starting in-person schools with only a couple months left in the school year seems nuts to me.


It is. Schools opened 4 days a week here about 4 weeks ago. For the last 2 weeks our county COVID rate has reversed a longtime trend and is climbing again.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: brizbon: Rapmaster2000: brizbon: Rapmaster2000: brizbon: Close the schools! Heck. Just close everything. That's the safest way ensuring less transmission

I cant imagine why anyone would ever want or need to leave their basement

Sick burn on the nerds!

Haha, that's funny. Coming from someone who didnt understand 2nd derivatives or rates of transmission

True.  I only understand integrals.

Well I appreciate that you can at least admit it

I don't understand differentials either.


Well see, when a driveshaft and an axle love each other very much.................
 
Artcurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: sleze: Rapmaster2000: Science changes, which is proof to the religious that science is a fraud.

Did the science actually change?  As Mrs. SLEZE and I will be completing our vaccines soon, we will be sending SLEZE Jr. and SLEZE III back to in person school but I haven't really heard much as to why 3 feet is OK now but it wasn't before.  Vaccination rates will be good enough for our family, but not for society.

I keep waiting to see news coverage on aerosol studies regarding likelihood of transmission based on the infected's activities and lung capacity. If you have a group of 30 masked up 8 year olds who are keeping quiet, I am willing to bet less distance is acceptable compared to, say, a group of 30 unmasked adults who are constantly conversing in a comparable space.


Actually that's pretty easy.  Some schools send all the kids to the cafeteria for lunch, meaning no mask, little to no social distancing. There not doing that great
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: You aren't getting 3 feet in schools. Not a chance. The kids are all over each other, especially as soon as an adult isn't watching. I also doubt masks will be mandated when the 2021-22 school year kicks off in most places. If the vaccine distribution keeps up and if no new strains come along we may be okay. My concern is that by August a vaccine resistant strain may be floating around and we start this whole thing over again in the fall. Hopefully not but we will see.


So by the fall we should be reviving boosters. Also there was a great discussion on Twitter in which a couple of virologist were pointing out even if reinfection occur they are likely to be mild and the virus largely defanged. So far none of the variants have had much effect on cellular immunity. In other words it is endemic and we will be passing this shiat around but most of us won't even realize we have it.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.