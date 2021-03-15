 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IndyStar)   Spankings, oral sex and cocaine, just your typical sorority hazing. I think I've seen this in a movie before   (indystar.com) divider line
95
    More: Giggity, Subscription business model, All rights reserved, Advertising, Internet privacy, Gregg Doyel, Policy, Privacy, Login  
•       •       •

4332 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 8:30 AM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



95 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No wonder the pledges objected when they saw who the man was.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean... why would you pledge one of these places not knowing what goes on? It's not like you're joining math club or some shiat. And then to go and cry that you got a spanking?

Holy f*ck ya'll are weak.

I'd like to finally complain that there was no cocaine!!!
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Zoot doesn't mention the cocaine, but I'm guessing that was inferred.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The porn versions would skip the cocaine and likely the spankings, and go straight to bringing in black guys from the college football team.  'Now he better tell me later that the sex was fantastic!'
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, I definitely saw that movie.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?


Two different types of folks. People who desperately want friends and already connected and wealthy people connecting with other connected and wealthy people so they can band together and take over the world.

They definitely have their place if you use them to get ahead in business and the connected life.

They also help support the struggling cocaine industry.
 
broomballwilson [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, so now people are ratting out their own sorority for *pretending* they were going to make pledges do stuff? Next up - any behavior that makes a pledge even think about the concept of hazing.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NewportBarGuy:

I'd like to finally complain that there was no cocaine!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"the pledge class did not have to do drugs or perform any sexual acts that night but reported a senior sorority sister smacked Willoughby on the rear with a wooden paddle."

The horror.
 
ifky
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure I'm watching that movie on my other screen right now.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Genuinely disappointed. I thought the oral sex was between sorority members, keeping it inside the house.

It's what the fraternities do.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have you ever seen one of those "door chant" videos? You half expect hazing to include a blood sacrifice.

/Too lazy to link
 
sleze
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Real question:  Are there any sorority Farkers that had to do or were witness to sexual hazing?  Or is this reputation all due to Animal House?

img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they haze pledges by giving them cocaine, sign me up
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?


humiliated and PAY to stay in the club.

I've never understood.
Watched the girl down the hall come home in tears every time she went to her sorority initiations. Once she was in, it was "oh its all good, we've all been through it"
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?


because next year they get to humiliate other people.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Documentary, Subby. In polite society, we call them "documentaries".
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well I wouldn't exactly call a 10 minute video clip on my favorite website (apart from Fark)  a "movie".
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: SpectroBoy: Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?

Two different types of folks. People who desperately want friends and already connected and wealthy people connecting with other connected and wealthy people so they can band together and take over the world.

They definitely have their place if you use them to get ahead in business and the connected life.

They also help support the struggling cocaine industry.


Waiting for the FARKer to show up with the rant about "making the best friends you'll ever have in your whole life" in frats.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?


They go to college with the idea that being Greek is part of the Real College Experience for popular and/or rich kids.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok, just for the sake of argument let's pretend the "blow or blow" night is real.  What happens when the guys show up and most of the girls choose to do cocaine because... you know... cocaine is fun?  So they just stand around with their dicks out and walk off disappointed?  Do they get cocaine?  Is there a slutty senior that'll yank their crank for volunteering?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 3 hours ago  

broomballwilson: Wait, so now people are ratting out their own sorority for *pretending* they were going to make pledges do stuff? Next up - any behavior that makes a pledge even think about the concept of hazing.


They forgot to mention that they didn't say just kidding until everyone was done in the game.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mantour: NewportBarGuy:

I'd like to finally complain that there was no cocaine!!!


[Fark user image image 480x720]


The police are reporting that he did that to himself.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?


I'm always hesitant to join any club that would have me as a member.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puckrock2000: NewportBarGuy: SpectroBoy: Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?

Two different types of folks. People who desperately want friends and already connected and wealthy people connecting with other connected and wealthy people so they can band together and take over the world.

They definitely have their place if you use them to get ahead in business and the connected life.

They also help support the struggling cocaine industry.

Waiting for the FARKer to show up with the rant about "making the best friends you'll ever have in your whole life" in frats.


I think that guy was indicted on Securities Fraud and lives in Uruguay now.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HighZoolander: SpectroBoy: Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?

because next year they get to humiliate other people.


Don't they have to wait until they are juniors or seniors to do the freshman hazing?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DrBrownCow: SpectroBoy: Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?

They go to college with the idea that being Greek is part of the Real College Experience for popular and/or rich kids.


I'm pretty sure from a practical standpoint, it is about building networks to be successful in life after college. Need a job? Wear your frat pin to the interview that a brother has assured you is a shoe-in for you, even if you show up drunk and half naked. It also explains the pervasive cronyism rampant among c-suites... for sorority houses, it's probably about using that networking to land a frat boy who will keep you in a comfortable lifestyle.

All that said, it doesn't matter if there was no actual drugs or sex... the threat of it is assault. They definitely crossed a line there.

/Why yes, I do find a lot of comedy from the 70s and 80s to be painfully unfunny these days in retrospect
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why are they sitting next to a statue of Rush Limbaugh?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jbc: [Fark user image 425x489]
No wonder the pledges objected when they saw who the man was.


As opposed to "blow andblow", where the coke is snorted off said male member's member. A.k.a. as "bumps on stumps".
 
buntz
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was in a fraternity (but because I'm a grown man, your mean words won't hurt me)

It was a LONG time ago so I didn't have to do any weird or humiliating stuff.
If they TOLD me I had to do cocaine I wouldn't have done it, or believed them, really.

I had to know things (founding fathers, Greek alphabet that sort of thing) but was never humiliated.

I will say it was a tiny school and there was nothing to do on campus which is why joined.
And as for life long friends?  I'm not on social media so I only talk to one guy from the fraternity (I graduated 30 years ago) maybe every couple of months?

As for jobs?  I haven't had to apply for many jobs since leaving college but no one ever said "Hey!  Fraternity!  You're hired!"
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mike_d85: Ok, just for the sake of argument let's pretend the "blow or blow" night is real.  What happens when the guys show up and most of the girls choose to do cocaine because... you know... cocaine is fun?  So they just stand around with their dicks out and walk off disappointed?  Do they get cocaine?  Is there a slutty senior that'll yank their crank for volunteering?


If they all do the coke then the frats will make the sisters change it to blow and blow.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Subtonic: Oh, I definitely saw that movie.


Andy Cuomo's office party footage??
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?


The promise of being able to humiliate others in turn
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 3 hours ago  
H

SpectroBoy: Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?


Do you know how many fraternities were in trouble at my university during the entirety of my undergrad and grad? one. Know how many sororities? Zero. Do you know how many of them made the news in those 6 years? Not a single one.

It's fun for people that weren't in fraternities or sororities to hate on those that were. I had a good time, made some really good connections and I have somewhere to stay in a good number of states if I travel.

I feel weird that in 2021 I have to explain to an audience of primarily adult men that the majority of fraternities and sororities operate without a hitch. There are always going to be outliers. There will always be assholes.

What's more is a good amount of dislike for fraternities and sororities is based solely on your fear of rejection. Because most of you never even tried to pledge. Because? You believed in stereotypes.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: "the pledge class did not have to do drugs or perform any sexual acts that night but reported a senior sorority sister smacked Willoughby on the rear with a wooden paddle."

The horror.


There's this thing called consent... You may have heard it mentioned a few times, in the last few years.

If spanking is your thing, sure go ahead, but that may not have been the case for everyone present.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: The porn versions would skip the cocaine and likely the spankings, and go straight to bringing in black guys from the college football team.  'Now he better tell me later that the sex was fantastic!'


Maybe your porn would skip the cocaine and spanking...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man I should have joined a frat I could have been a useless VP in a fortune 500 company by now. But no I had to go and be cool and have real friends that were fun and didn't want me to eat a jizz soaked cookie or something "fun" like that.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Further, I've probably raised more money for charity AND worked more volunteer hours than most of you. Why? Because philanthropy and volunteering were core principles in my fraternity. Just like they are in many others.

The fark did you guys do in college
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nick Nostril: jbc: [Fark user image 425x489]
No wonder the pledges objected when they saw who the man was.

As opposed to "blow andblow", where the coke is snorted off said male member's member. A.k.a. as "bumps on stumps".


Username checks out?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Things sure have escalated since the 90s when "Tug or Toke" was the hazing ritual of choice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was probably crushed up Vitamin K like the movies use.  It's harmless until the 12th take, right Kermit?


We've secretly replaced Diaper Don Jr's coke with Vitamin K.  Let's see if he....
WHO THE FARK MESSED WITH MY MORNING SNORT?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puckrock2000: NewportBarGuy: SpectroBoy: Fraternities and Sororities seem like clubs for people so desperate to have friends that they will volunteer to be humiliated to get in.

Why do people want to join a club of people like that?

Two different types of folks. People who desperately want friends and already connected and wealthy people connecting with other connected and wealthy people so they can band together and take over the world.

They definitely have their place if you use them to get ahead in business and the connected life.

They also help support the struggling cocaine industry.

Waiting for the FARKer to show up with the rant about "making the best friends you'll ever have in your whole life" in frats.


I was in fraternity, no one was really rich or well connected.  We did have one senator's son who was a lovechild who kept a low profile.

I never got beat, beat anyone, forced to do drugs or drink. We had several non drinkers.

The only hazing I ever got was some guy thought it would be funny if I had to wear a pledge shirt and hand out 100 roses 1 day to every girl(one per girl) and introduce myself as a pledge in said fraternity. Which backfired on him because I became well known with all the girls for it.

We sat around, cooked, drank beer, smoked weed, and had the occasional party.  But this was in Thibodaux, Louisiana which is pretty calm place.

Now some of the other fraternities... The butt crack shots, pooping in tupperware, constant nudity, and cocaine.

Best friends in life?  Well, I do have some really good pals from it, but that was 30 years ago and I have probably not seen any in 20 in person though I moved out of the country then back to a different state.  But next time I visit New Orleans there are about 5 of who have dinner to shoot the shiat.

My dad was in the same fraternity in the 40s and literally he and his best friend from it made a point to see each other every year for 40 years, then they both died.

I think what has happened with modern fraternities is they grew up watching Animal House, Van Wilder, PCU and movies of that ilk and try to emulate them and good old college fund devolves into something else entirely.

The worse fraternities on campus were the black ones.  Literally one pledge lost his kidney because they had a ritual where they would go in the cane field and beat each other with lengths of garden hose to simulate being slaves.   And of course they brand each other.

kollegekidd.comView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's amazing to me that fraternities and sororities have eluded the "problematic" tag for so long.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Subtonic: Oh, I definitely saw that movie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MizzouFTW: The fark did you guys do in college


Fraternities aren't really a thing up here in Soviet Quebecistan, but that never prevented people from either making friends, having parties, doing volunteer work, or any of the things fraternities provide.

People turn to other types of groups (college radio, newspaper, local IEEE or SAE chapter, etc...) to find friends and extracurricular activities.

Parties were usually organized by the student associations of the various faculties, with the smaller ones banding together to have larger parties, or to try and balance the genders a bit (e.g. Nursing students attending the Engineering parties).
 
6655321
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Double secret probation was not effective in this case.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

buntz: I was in a fraternity (but because I'm a grown man, your mean words won't hurt me)

It was a LONG time ago so I didn't have to do any weird or humiliating stuff.
If they TOLD me I had to do cocaine I wouldn't have done it, or believed them, really.

I had to know things (founding fathers, Greek alphabet that sort of thing) but was never humiliated.

I will say it was a tiny school and there was nothing to do on campus which is why joined.
And as for life long friends?  I'm not on social media so I only talk to one guy from the fraternity (I graduated 30 years ago) maybe every couple of months?

As for jobs?  I haven't had to apply for many jobs since leaving college but no one ever said "Hey!  Fraternity!  You're hired!"


Pretty much same here.

Well, actually I did get a job from a girl who I dated who was in a sorority.

Most of the guys in fraternity did not join up their freshman semester. We tended to get a lot of self recruitment from people who hung out with us already who were like minded.  When I look back the guys who were in my group 2 became attorneys, one became a history professor, one did become a senator, one became a reporter then a spokesperson for the Port of Orleans, two school teachers, one head of security at a fancy hotel, and I am in IT.

I do not think of anyone who got an MBA and became c-level exec.

So while most frats deserve their reputation I think there are still probably so good individual chapters out there.

I have a pic hanging on my bed room wall right now of our annual night in the French Quarter.  There was chapter of our fraternity from LSU and there was about five of them hazing their pledges. There were about 40 of us. Let us just say that the dudes from LSU stopped hazing the guys post haste. As one of our guys was special forces and the other was a marine pilot.
 
Displayed 50 of 95 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.