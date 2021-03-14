 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Cressida Dick refuses to resign as head of the Metropolitan police force in the UK after her officers arrested people at a vigil for a victim brutally murdered by a cop   (theguardian.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
She has been a failure since her first day, why push her to resign now. She never should have been hired, but the English are idiots.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What a Cressida
 
starsrift
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's tremendously strange to me that folks are slanting this as cops holding the thin blue line.

Covid protocols in the UK have been comparatively draconian to what is experienced in other countries and the police have been enthusiastically enforcing them for almost a year now. The vigil arrests are well within what has gone before.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

starsrift: It's tremendously strange to me that folks are slanting this as cops holding the thin blue line.

Covid protocols in the UK have been comparatively draconian to what is experienced in other countries and the police have been enthusiastically enforcing them for almost a year now. The vigil arrests are well within what has gone before.


What do facts have to do with upset people?
Off with her head, I say!!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Back in the day a Cressida dick was just some asswipe who was driving one of these!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's sad watching the UK morph into a mini-USA.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So looks like cops there are just as stupid as here. I am surprised cops didn't drop everything and find one of "those" people to arrest. Oh a cop was the suspect, makes the heavy handed response make more sense, that could have been handled a lot better.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 7 hours ago  

starsrift: It's tremendously strange to me that folks are slanting this as cops holding the thin blue line.

Covid protocols in the UK have been comparatively draconian to what is experienced in other countries and the police have been enthusiastically enforcing them for almost a year now. The vigil arrests are well within what has gone before.


This. Any gatherings have been banned for months and the police stated before hand that holding such a vigil would result in arrests and fines.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 7 hours ago  

TorpedoOrca: What a Cressida


Moss covered, three-handled no doubt.
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Swiss Colony: starsrift: It's tremendously strange to me that folks are slanting this as cops holding the thin blue line.

Covid protocols in the UK have been comparatively draconian to what is experienced in other countries and the police have been enthusiastically enforcing them for almost a year now. The vigil arrests are well within what has gone before.

This. Any gatherings have been banned for months and the police stated before hand that holding such a vigil would result in arrests and fines.


There were suspiciously few arrested during mass drunken football celebrations over the last year...
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 hours ago  

TorpedoOrca: What a Cressida


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Anita and Noah Dyck unavailable for comment.
 
Puffyshirt
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Swiss Colony: starsrift: It's tremendously strange to me that folks are slanting this as cops holding the thin blue line.

Covid protocols in the UK have been comparatively draconian to what is experienced in other countries and the police have been enthusiastically enforcing them for almost a year now. The vigil arrests are well within what has gone before.

This. Any gatherings have been banned for months and the police stated before hand that holding such a vigil would result in arrests and fines.


A policy of blanket bans on protests would be unlawful. On Friday a High Court judge ruled that the coronavirus regulations do not outlaw protest and that there must be an individual assessment of each demonstration. To avoid an adverse finding the Met police reversed their previous policy. However they then refused to engage with the organisers of the vigil.

I was at the vigil. The police response was ridiculous.
 
Stantz
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is a little close to home, as her body was found on the outskirts of my home town, at a location i visited many times when it was up and running.

However. while this is a tragic event, and is indicative of something much deeper going on, congregating in large numbers, illegally during a pandemic, and after being told not to do so, comes across as nothing more than attention seeking by those who are trying to get to the front of the queue and to bee seen to me mourning Sarah's loss more than her own family.

These people were told not to gather, but they did. They were warned what would happen, and it happened. You can't call for the chief of police to resign when they were doing exactly what they were supposed to do.

The fact the woman was killed by a prick who used his badge to push his weight around (met him a couple of times through work - hated him instantly) means absolutely nothing when referring to cops and men in general. There could very well be an issue that needs addressing, but this isn't the way to get people on-side.
 
Stantz
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Stantz: This is a little close to home, as her body was found on the outskirts of my home town, at a location i visited many times when it was up and running.

However. while this is a tragic event, and is indicative of something much deeper going on, congregating in large numbers, illegally during a pandemic, and after being told not to do so, comes across as nothing more than attention seeking by those who are trying to get to the front of the queue and to bee seen to me mourning Sarah's loss more than her own family.

These people were told not to gather, but they did. They were warned what would happen, and it happened. You can't call for the chief of police to resign when they were doing exactly what they were supposed to do.

The fact the woman was killed by a prick who used his badge to push his weight around (met him a couple of times through work - hated him instantly) means absolutely nothing when referring to cops and men in general. There could very well be an issue that needs addressing, but this isn't the way to get people on-side.


*Be seen to be
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

starsrift: It's tremendously strange to me that folks are slanting this as cops holding the thin blue line.

Covid protocols in the UK have been comparatively draconian to what is experienced in other countries and the police have been enthusiastically enforcing them for almost a year now. The vigil arrests are well within what has gone before.


Curiously those rules have been selectively enforced, but there's always a bootlicker, isn't there?
 
Birnone
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The woman was murdered by a member of the police department. If other women are going to have a vigil for her the police can't do anything but be supportive, otherwise they're assholes. Their fellow officer cost them any chance of playing the law and order card in this instance. The chief said "...without actually understanding what was going through their minds." well the only thing that should have had priority in their minds is "Don't fark with these women".
 
orbister
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Curiously those rules have been selectively enforced, but there's always a bootlicker, isn't there?


How to Speak Fark, Part 397:

Covidiot: One who thinks coronavirus precautions should be ignored

Bootlicker: One who thinks coronavirus precautions should be enforced.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Stantz: This is a little close to home, as her body was found on the outskirts of my home town, at a location i visited many times when it was up and running.

However. while this is a tragic event, and is indicative of something much deeper going on, congregating in large numbers, illegally during a pandemic, and after being told not to do so, comes across as nothing more than attention seeking by those who are trying to get to the front of the queue and to bee seen to me mourning Sarah's loss more than her own family.

These people were told not to gather, but they did. They were warned what would happen, and it happened. You can't call for the chief of police to resign when they were doing exactly what they were supposed to do.

The fact the woman was killed by a prick who used his badge to push his weight around (met him a couple of times through work - hated him instantly) means absolutely nothing when referring to cops and men in general. There could very well be an issue that needs addressing, but this isn't the way to get people on-side.


Quick, tell us how you feel about protesters blocking highways and getting run over!
 
Stantz
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Puffyshirt: I was at the vigil. The police response was ridiculous.


You shouldn't have been there. You were told not to be there.
 
Stantz
‘’ 6 hours ago  

kendelrio: Quick, tell us how you feel about protesters blocking highways and getting run over!


See my comment below yours. Blocking the road is breaking the law. Running people over is breaking the law. Both parties are determined in their aims, doesn't mean either is right in their actions.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Stantz: Puffyshirt: I was at the vigil. The police response was ridiculous.

You shouldn't have been there. You were told not to be there.


Why won't they just listen, right?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stantz:

Gathering during a pandemic? Bad.

Arresting people during a pandemic? Worse.

You can dispurse a vigil or other gathering peacefully  without violence or endangering officers or increasing the net covid risk. Also, kinda funny in that Twilight Zone Black Mirror black humor way that British police are catching holy hell for something that would only be news in the US because the cop was actually being charged with crimes.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
loreleijames.comView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 6 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: You can dispurse a vigil or other gathering peacefully


Only if they want to disperse peacefully. This is Britain, so they won't.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Stantz: kendelrio: Quick, tell us how you feel about protesters blocking highways and getting run over!

See my comment below yours. Blocking the road is breaking the law. Running people over is breaking the law. Both parties are determined in their aims, doesn't mean either is right in their actions.


Slavery? Legal.
The Holocaust? Legal (under german law)
Obligatory third atrocity? Legal.

Turns out, legality isn't a good arbiter of morality.

Temporarily blocking the street in political protest is in no way immoral.  Running people over is in no way moral.  There's no comparison.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 6 hours ago  

starsrift: It's tremendously strange to me that folks are slanting this as cops holding the thin blue line.

Covid protocols in the UK have been comparatively draconian to what is experienced in other countries and the police have been enthusiastically enforcing them for almost a year now. The vigil arrests are well within what has gone before.


Pretty sure it has to do with the fact they were arresting women for protesting the fact they were murdering women. See Murder is bad.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Stantz: leeksfromchichis: You can dispurse a vigil or other gathering peacefully

Only if they want to disperse peacefully. This is Britain, so they won't.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Oh, I can disperse anybody. Chad Kroeger's dulcet tones at volume on a loop is like a firehose, but nobody even wants to try to resist the impulse to flee and it's easier to redirect a sonic beam than a jet of water.

If they're really stubborn, that one U2 album was released free! We could also get Bush out, but these are innocent women holding a vigil, not war criminals...
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Stantz: leeksfromchichis: You can dispurse a vigil or other gathering peacefully

Only if they want to disperse peacefully. This is Britain, so they won't.


They do it all the time with the EDL. Wait no. They actually march alongside the EDL so your point still stands.
 
Stantz
‘’ 6 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Slavery? Legal.
The Holocaust? Legal (under german law)
Obligatory third atrocity? Legal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 hours ago  

orbister: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Curiously those rules have been selectively enforced, but there's always a bootlicker, isn't there?

How to Speak Fark, Part 397:

Covidiot: One who thinks coronavirus precautions should be ignored

Bootlicker: One who thinks coronavirus precautions should be enforced.


So...ARE the corona virus precautions enforced on crowds of rowdy football fans?
 
Stantz
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thatboyoverthere: They actually march alongside the EDL


Only during organised & regrettably legal marches.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stantz:

No, you very clearly said people blocking the road weren't right, which is British food.

(For those unaware, British food in notoriously unappetizing in the zeitgeist, despite a lot of it being quite good, making this an insult. Normally I wouldn't explain jokes about British food, but some folks don't know sweet Fanny Adams about it.)
 
stk
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ah, that'll fix it
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Smoking GNU: It's sad watching the UK morph into a mini-USA.


I dunno, the same people who support police brutality in the US are now suddenly monarchists again.

Maybe racist and abusive policing will be what unites the British Empire again. Just like it was built.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PunGent: orbister: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Curiously those rules have been selectively enforced, but there's always a bootlicker, isn't there?

How to Speak Fark, Part 397:

Covidiot: One who thinks coronavirus precautions should be ignored

Bootlicker: One who thinks coronavirus precautions should be enforced.

So...ARE the corona virus precautions enforced on crowds of rowdy football fans?


Yes.  Fans were arrested and fined at Ibrox and George Square last week, and last year at Anfield.  Parties, funerals, weddings etc. are also subjected to the restrictions.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Stantz: thatboyoverthere: They actually march alongside the EDL

Only during organised & regrettably legal marches.


Murder is illegal but the bobbies
don't let that stop them.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Stantz: leeksfromchichis: Slavery? Legal.
The Holocaust? Legal (under german law)
Obligatory third atrocity? Legal.

[Fark user image image 809x384]


No it's farking not. It's shooting down your bullshiat argument that since it was illegal it was wrong for them to protest being murdered by the police.
 
Stantz
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thatboyoverthere: No it's farking not. It's shooting down your bullshiat argument that since it was illegal it was wrong for them to protest being murdered by the police.


The pertinent word here is 'misrepresentation'. They weren't there to protest 'being murdered by the police' (which is another misrepresentation of the facts - he wasn't in uniform or on duty), they were there to get their faces in the papers. If they truly cared they would have stayed home. The victim's parents didn't want the vigil to go ahead either.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Stantz: thatboyoverthere: No it's farking not. It's shooting down your bullshiat argument that since it was illegal it was wrong for them to protest being murdered by the police.

The pertinent word here is 'misrepresentation'. They weren't there to protest 'being murdered by the police' (which is another misrepresentation of the facts - he wasn't in uniform or on duty), they were there to get their faces in the papers. If they truly cared they would have stayed home. The victim's parents didn't want the vigil to go ahead either.


Funny how since he was off duty he wasn't a cop when he murdered a woman in cold blood, but that doesn't apply the other way around.

But cool story bro, keep defending the police brutalizing protesters in defense of their fellow officer who murdered a woman in cold blood.
 
Stantz
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thatboyoverthere: But cool story bro, keep defending the police brutalizing protesters in defense of their fellow officer who murdered a woman in cold blood.


You, sir, are a buffoon.
 
orbister
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PunGent: orbister: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Curiously those rules have been selectively enforced, but there's always a bootlicker, isn't there?

How to Speak Fark, Part 397:

Covidiot: One who thinks coronavirus precautions should be ignored

Bootlicker: One who thinks coronavirus precautions should be enforced.

So...ARE the corona virus precautions enforced on crowds of rowdy football fans?


They are not, and they bloody well should be. Apparently that view makes me a bootlicker.
 
orbister
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thatboyoverthere: No it's farking not. It's shooting down your bullshiat argument that since it was illegal it was wrong for them to protest being murdered by the police.


Can we leave out this "murdered by the police" hyperbolic bullshiat please. For a start, a police officer has been arrested and charged with the murder. He has not been tried or convicted. Furthermore, there has been no suggestion that he killed her while he was working (if he did it's a serious aggravating factor) and the polce arrested him promptly.

This is nothing at all like US cops shooting people, or even like Cressida Dick's execution squad.
 
orbister
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thatboyoverthere: But cool story bro, keep defending the police brutalizing protesters in defense of their fellow officer who murdered a woman in cold blood.


That is just silly.
 
texanb4
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Swiss Colony: starsrift: It's tremendously strange to me that folks are slanting this as cops holding the thin blue line.

Covid protocols in the UK have been comparatively draconian to what is experienced in other countries and the police have been enthusiastically enforcing them for almost a year now. The vigil arrests are well within what has gone before.


This. Any gatherings have been banned for months and the police stated before hand that holding such a vigil would result in arrests and fines.


Unless you're one of the thousands of Rangers fans (99% of whom were men) celebrating in George Square in central Glasgow last Sunday.

In which case the police stood by and do absolutely nowt.

i2-prod.glasgowlive.co.ukView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Puffyshirt: I was at the vigil.


How consistent were social distancing and mask wearing?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Stantz: thatboyoverthere: But cool story bro, keep defending the police brutalizing protesters in defense of their fellow officer who murdered a woman in cold blood.

You, sir, are a buffoon.


Cool story bro, the London police are arresting people who protested one of their officers hunting and murdering a woman in cold blood. All your petty insults and attempts to shiat up the thread will not change that fact. The London Police decided that their best pr move after one of their own was arrested for cold blooded murder of a woman was to drag away women who said they didn't want to be murdered.

And to protect these women From COVID they put them all in an overcrowded unentilated area. The police farked up, stop deep throating their boots.
 
Stantz
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thatboyoverthere: the London police are arresting people who protested one of their officers hunting and murdering a woman in cold blood gathered illegally during a pandemic despite being told not to.


You need a context update.
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thatboyoverthere: Stantz: thatboyoverthere: No it's farking not. It's shooting down your bullshiat argument that since it was illegal it was wrong for them to protest being murdered by the police.

The pertinent word here is 'misrepresentation'. They weren't there to protest 'being murdered by the police' (which is another misrepresentation of the facts - he wasn't in uniform or on duty), they were there to get their faces in the papers. If they truly cared they would have stayed home. The victim's parents didn't want the vigil to go ahead either.

Funny how since he was off duty he wasn't a cop when he murdered a woman in cold blood, but that doesn't apply the other way around.

But cool story bro, keep defending the police brutalizing protesters in defense of their fellow officer who murdered a woman in cold blood.


Are you being deliberately obtuse? Firstly the police did not kill this poor woman, nobody has been proved to have done so yet. 'this cop' as you say, has been charged with her murder and you you state it as if he has already been found guilty. You state he murdered her. Nice, remind me not to be an accused person if you are on the jury since you have made your judgement without a shred of evidence.

You stated previously that the police killed her, they did not. A man is accused of killing her and his profession just happened to be a law enforcement officer. You say the police were brutalizing the protestors. They did not brutalize anyone, you are using deliberately inflammatory language to further your argument. I have not seen any reports of multiple injuries amongst the protestors or those arrested.

They were warned not to attend, they were warned what would happen if they did. They attended and some arrests were made. Exactly what they were told would happen.
 
Zenith
‘’ 5 hours ago  

starsrift: It's tremendously strange to me that folks are slanting this as cops holding the thin blue line.

Covid protocols in the UK have been comparatively draconian to what is experienced in other countries and the police have been enthusiastically enforcing them for almost a year now. The vigil arrests are well within what has gone before.


well I'm scratching my head to think of many examples
the BLM went on peacefully and a bunch of footie nuts had a vigorous celebration observed and let pass
meanwhile a vigil on violence to women sparked by one of the Mets own boys in blue is turned into a shiat show.
weird
 
