 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(El Pais)   Older buildings in Spain use a 'human centipede' approach to bathroom ventilation ducts. El Pais is there with a report on how your neighbor's bathroom fumes might be seasoning your apartment with Coronavirus   (english.elpais.com) divider line
31
    More: Sick, HVAC, older buildings, air ducts, building regulations, bathrooms of different apartments, industrial technical engineer, Bathroom, David Higuera  
•       •       •

1520 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2021 at 3:30 AM (8 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darkone
‘’ 8 hours ago  
it was not in the code
 
darkone
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I would guess same for cruise ships
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Spain is a third world country.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well that's about enough internet for me today...
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This article reeks of being over a year old, timestamp notwithstanding.

"As the pandemic has progressed, evidence that the coronavirus is airborne has become increasingly strong"

No shiat, Captain Obvious. This has been an established fact since last summer.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Norad: This article reeks of being over a year old, timestamp notwithstanding.

"As the pandemic has progressed, evidence that the coronavirus is airborne has become increasingly strong"

No shiat, Captain Obvious. This has been an established fact since last summer.


Only if you add the disclaimer:

* Airborne for certain definitions of airborne that are not consistent with historical definitions of airborne, and that leave us with no word to describe viruses that are truly airborne.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bukharin: Spain is a third world country.


I'm sorry Spain hurt your feelings.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 7 hours ago  

433: Bukharin: Spain is a third world country.

I'm sorry Spain hurt your feelings.


I am too.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My last apartment bathroom was like that, all the bathroom vents  were connected. I could always smell the neighbors smoking the devil's lettuce.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In my first apartment, the bathroom had a "ductless fan".  It was mounted in the wall.  Pulled air in the bottom and blew it out the top right back into the room.  It even said "ductless fan" on the grille.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My 10 year old building has this, but the article steps very lightly with words like, "could be" and, "one theory"

Ok, good to know but I'm not going to tape a trash bag over the vent for the next six months.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My first solo apartment back in the day had common bathroom ducts. Three story buildings, three ducts connected vertically. Buildings constructed around 1980.

I was on the third floor so probably got the worst of any shared aromas. But at least I did not hear footsteps on my ceiling.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 7 hours ago  

darkone: it was not in the code


What is the code called in Spain?

Of course, if this were Italy it would be called the DaVinci code.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Spain is one big dookie humidifier, what?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
' snif, " who farted? wasn't me."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

433: Bukharin: Spain is a third world country.

I'm sorry Spain hurt your feelings.


Well, to be frank, are there measures that define what a third world country is?
Percentage of people below the poverty line? Healthcare availability? Infrastructure? Safety?
Or is this just a Eurocentric approach of us and them?

/I'd argue that some counties are third-world countries, if not actual states
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do these not have powered or wind-powered fans on top to create negative air pressure?

/also, whoever deemed that its ok in building codes to have public bathrooms that only have five feet of FP plywood between you and whomever is squeezing one out on the other side should be beaten with a petrified loaf
/had a Dane classmate in my masters class that came out of the bathroom shocked and disgusted...can't recall the word he used; undignified, inhumane, Something like that
/seriously, folks, when you build a decent public building, whether academic or commercial, it won't affect the overall price by even 0.5% to add two more feet of partitioning and ducting to the stalls
 
dbrunker
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On the other hand, El Pato is here and has no comment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coronach
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Modern hotels in the US use this same ventilation technique. No switch for a fart fan? You're in the vapor stew. You might comfort yourself with thinking that there is a fan at the top of the system drawing off your (and all of your neighbor's) effluence, but go ahead and try to get a tissue to stick to to the duct grill with the assumed vacuum behind it.

And no, the nightly cost of your room has nothing to do with it... next time you're in a "luxury" hotel go ahead and check behind a nightstand. There are just as many used condoms stuck to the wall there as there are in cheaper hotels.

/enjoy your stay
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The effect was reported a year ago in fark -- the Chinese figured out how a family which had quarantined got COVID from a vent to an abandoned apartment next door.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So transfer grilles and a central exhaust?

Oooh that is not up to fire code.

I'll do you one better. I was just on a site where the Water source heatpumps on each floor were designed with a plenum return.

All the WSHPs? Located above the bathrooms. They literally pull air from the ceiling grid above the bathrooms to supply conditioned air to the building. Now they have a transfer grille in the wall to the common areas, but you're still pulling return air above a drop ceiling above bathrooms.

Genius. You'll know who had Mexican the night before though
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Coronach: Modern hotels in the US use this same ventilation technique. No switch for a fart fan? You're in the vapor stew. You might comfort yourself with thinking that there is a fan at the top of the system drawing off your (and all of your neighbor's) effluence, but go ahead and try to get a tissue to stick to to the duct grill with the assumed vacuum behind it.

And no, the nightly cost of your room has nothing to do with it... next time you're in a "luxury" hotel go ahead and check behind a nightstand. There are just as many used condoms stuck to the wall there as there are in cheaper hotels.

/enjoy your stay


tasty
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a Doug Stanhope bit about restrooms on a train that follows this same storyline.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poo gas is the best gas to recirculate.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Enigmamf: Norad: This article reeks of being over a year old, timestamp notwithstanding.

"As the pandemic has progressed, evidence that the coronavirus is airborne has become increasingly strong"

No shiat, Captain Obvious. This has been an established fact since last summer.

Only if you add the disclaimer:

* Airborne for certain definitions of airborne that are not consistent with historical definitions of airborne, and that leave us with no word to describe viruses that are truly airborne.


Where in the Bible does it say anything about coronavirus?  Therefore it doesn't exist...  librul plandemic.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The water droplet theory killed a few people.  Any place that can exhaust smoke, not fog, is going to be dealing with the contagion.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cajnik: My 10 year old building has this, but the article steps very lightly with words like, "could be" and, "one theory"

Ok, good to know but I'm not going to tape a trash bag over the vent for the next six months.


So whenever your neighbors drop a foul deuce, you get the aroma wafting thru the vent.  Hmmm.
There's no way you would tape over the vent, because then you can't smell the aroma of they just dropped out of their bowels.

Hmmmm, smell the aroma
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Do these not have powered or wind-powered fans on top to create negative air pressure?


They might have had one that worked when it was new.  A few years and rusted bearings and now it is more like a leaky stopper on the top of the vent.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.