(WNEP Scranton)   Some celebrate Pi Day with apple, blackberry, chocolate pies. Then there's the Northumberland County, PA way   (wnep.com)
tuxq
‘’ 4 hours ago  
/oh mi
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pies are square? They are probably thinking about cobbles.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some celebrate Pi Day

That's kinda sad.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Some celebrate Pi Day

That's kinda sad.


I bet they are just woke arithmeticians.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Some celebrate Pi Day

That's kinda sad.


/so sad
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: ArcadianRefugee: Some celebrate Pi Day

That's kinda sad.

[arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-bonnier.s3.a​mazonaws.com image 750x497]

/so sad


Hey, one doesn't need a special day for pie.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OldJames
‘’ 3 hours ago  
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: ArcadianRefugee: Some celebrate Pi Day

That's kinda sad.

[arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-bonnier.s3.a​mazonaws.com image 750x497]

/so sad

Hey, one doesn't need a special day for pie.


Dean Winchester approves this message.

/  My grandmother lived in Northumberland, PA, so I've spent some time there
// This is an unsurprising thing for residents to do
/// Don't worry- the smell of the plastics plant on the Susquehanna over in Sunbury will nicely mask the smell of the poo.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pi is indisputably 3.0

I have the ultimate authority behind me, go ahead and challenge that.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 hours ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 474x315]


That's cake. Lie!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I worked at the telemetry lab at Eglin AFB in Fl. Lot of math experts there.  Ever March 14 was Pi day and damn did they bring in pie to the break room.

Eating pie and watching missile tests blow shiat up is not the worst job I've ever had.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are experts at missing the point out here.

/cow pie...
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Pi is indisputably 3.0

I have the ultimate authority behind me, go ahead and challenge that.


For most applications, that's about all you need.

If you're sending rockets to the far reaches of space, then a dozen is plenty

It's when you try to calculate the number of hydrogen atoms could fit in the known universe is when you have to use about than 120 digits.

So the Bible is kinda right...
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Death Rocket: We are experts at missing the point out here.

/cow pie...


At least it's not Cow Patty: https://youtu.be/OpapdB-bCFI
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amused but I was expecting something else

Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dbrunker: I'm amused but I was expecting something else

[Fark user image image 236x236]


Ewwwww.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Death Rocket: We are experts at missing the point out here.

/cow pie...


cow pie bingo used to be a pretty big thing here in PA when I was growing up - a lot of the fire companies and churches used to hold them as fundraisers.  don't see them too much anymore - guess folks figured out that waiting around all afternoon for a cow to shiat isn't as much fun as it sounds...
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

poconojoe: Death Rocket: We are experts at missing the point out here.

/cow pie...

cow pie bingo used to be a pretty big thing here in PA when I was growing up - a lot of the fire companies and churches used to hold them as fundraisers.  don't see them too much anymore - guess folks figured out that waiting around all afternoon for a cow to shiat isn't as much fun as it sounds...


Yeah I remember seeing it on wnep often.
Still will be my kids school next yr.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
