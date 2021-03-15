 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   While being interviewed by cops about elderly grandfather's dead body on front porch, pulling out granddaddy's ears from your pocket pretty much guarantees arrest   (wesh.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i SAID 'it puts the lotion in the basket' you deaf dinosaur!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
WHAT???
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You don't get the nibbles when under stress, subby?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 9 hours ago  
An ear? Oh, how quaint.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Smoking marijuana?! Good lord! Case closed, I'm sure that's it then. Cant go a good week without some hop head stabbing his grandfather in the head and cutting off his ears. Marijuana!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If you're already at the police station you are going to be arrested, it's just a formality, that they talk to you.
 
almejita
‘’ 9 hours ago  
How would they know they were grandpa's ears?  Maybe I have the neighbor girls ears in my pocket.  And they aren't even looking for her....yet.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 8 hours ago  
To be fair, I betcha grandpa had the kids' nose at one time...
 
Chocobo
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This kid played way to much Diablo 3
 
crinz83
‘’ 8 hours ago  
never argue about van gogh
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What has four ears and is going to prison?

That guy.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Authorities said Parker later changed his story of what happened and said he stabbed his grandfather multiple times in the head and cut off his ears so he could be with his deceased grandmother.

It's possible this is actually a rational line of thinking in some areas of Florida.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Awww, he's got his mother's eyes."

"And his grandfather's ears."
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I don't want to make any pre-judgments concerning the suspect's neck tattoo, HOWEVER .....

Meth.
Not even once.
Unless you want grandpa's ears.
 
Birnone
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sounds like Grandpa had a case of the stubborns.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mad Canadian: To be fair, I betcha grandpa had the kids' nose at one time...


Damn it!
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 7 hours ago  

crinz83: never argue about van gogh


Or when a white van go goes!
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: I don't want to make any pre-judgments concerning the suspect's neck tattoo, HOWEVER .....

Meth.
Not even once.
Unless you want grandpa's ears.


RTFA  This was caused by marijuana, two lives destroyed, In the old days people didn't have the insane shiat they smoke today, and you know what ,,,,,, WE DIDN'T CUT OFF GRANDAD'S EARS!!  Today's marijuana should be grouped together with heroin, meth, PCP, etc.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 7 hours ago  
🎼 cause Florida man can, when he mixes it with meth and makes everybody else look good!🎼*

*sung to the tune of "Candy Man" by Sammy Davis JR.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I think the guy was preparing to re-enact this scene from "Almost Heroes"

Revenge is sweet Saaaah!
Youtube bsfcJ6M8ww8
 
kendelrio
‘’ 6 hours ago  

LewDux: [i.redd.it image 850x850]


Valeria Golino killed oh so many kittens when I was a young lad....
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
See, the marijuanas do kill!
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Friends, Romans, countrymen...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Teacher says to Timmy: so, after today's biology lesson, Timmy, can you tell me what will happen if one of your ears gets cut off?
Timmy: sir, it will affect my hearing
Teacher: good, good. Now what will happen if both your ears get cut off?
Timmy: it will affect my vision
Teacher: wut?!
Timmy, well, my glasses will fall off

/it was either that, or make a really dark joke
//story is awful
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People still defending MJ. I get it, YOU don't suffer from MJ triggered psychosis/paranoia. YOU don't drive while high. YOU have it under control, and keep a decent job.
Just stop pretending that it doesn't happen to others.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kendelrio: LewDux: [i.redd.it image 850x850]

Valeria Golino killed oh so many kittens when I was a young lad....


Bungee-jumping with ropes made out of kitten fur is just too wasteful a sport
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PunGent: Friends, Romans, countrymen...


Ears to you, mate!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Spice Must Flow: An ear? Oh, how quaint.
[Fark user image image 290x150]


Muslim Firestarter??

/seriously, what IS that?
//unless it's a scene from Dune I don't recall
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: Spice Must Flow: An ear? Oh, how quaint.
[Fark user image image 290x150]

Muslim Firestarter??

/seriously, what IS that?
//unless it's a scene from Dune I don't recall


It's a scene from Dune- little Alia, killing the wounded so's their water can be recovered.
It's how she got the sobriquet "Alia of the Knife".
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Huck And Molly Ziegler: I don't want to make any pre-judgments concerning the suspect's neck tattoo, HOWEVER .....

Meth.
Not even once.
Unless you want grandpa's ears.

RTFA  This was caused by marijuana, two lives destroyed, In the old days people didn't have the insane shiat they smoke today, and you know what ,,,,,, WE DIDN'T CUT OFF GRANDAD'S EARS!!  Today's marijuana should be grouped together with heroin, meth, PCP, etc.


Except for the millions who partake every day with no consequence.

Whats your take on alcohol?
What's your take on mental illness?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Neck ink, and beard. Just saying.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stuck In The Middle With You
Youtube ln7Vn_WKkWU
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey grandpa,
bloomfieldknoble.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Spice Must Flow: An ear? Oh, how quaint.
[Fark user image image 290x150]

Muslim Firestarter??

/seriously, what IS that?
//unless it's a scene from Dune I don't recall


It's Alia after she killed her grandfather Baron Harkonnen. She also has his memories/personality inside her head.
 
