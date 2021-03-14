 Skip to content
Don't you just hate it when you fall asleep on an iceberg and wind up in Ireland?
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can certainly think of worse things.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reads TFA - oh, ha ha. At least it wasn't a sea lion.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not really, because Ireland is just a ferry ride away from Scotland, and Scottish MILFs are the future.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

gameshowhost: Not really, because Ireland is just a ferry ride away from Scotland, and Scottish MILFs are the future.

Teach them well and let them lead the way.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From here:

"When it comes to sleep duration, walruses are like the bats of the sea, sleeping between 19.4 to 20.5 hours per day. They can sleep in water and on land, although they sleep for longer periods on land. When walruses sleep in the water, they usually lie at the bottom, float along the surface, or lean against something while in a standing position. They can even hook their tusks onto an ice floe and sleep that way. Like elephants, walruses can go for days without sleep. They can swim for up to 84 hours before needing to recharge."

Impressive. Hopefully he can make it back to the arctic.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BretMavrik: gameshowhost: Not really, because Ireland is just a ferry ride away from Scotland, and Scottish MILFs are the future.
Teach them well and let them lead the way.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Give them a sense.... of pride.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: walruses are like the bats of the sea


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Christ Rose, move your skinny ass over.  I'm dying here..."
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He was last seen going down the beach with a carpenter followed by many oysters.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do not introduce him to any cows.  Irish butter is sublime, without any interference from durn furriners.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, too!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goo goo g'joob.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an option?

I mean, I'm looking for my own ice floe, but I didn't realize we could steer them.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I brought in the ice cube, let's have some whiskey!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's usually the other way around
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bushmills has one heck of a fan base.

/ Good stuff.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Goo goo g'joob.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: From here:

"When it comes to sleep duration, walruses are like the bats of the sea, sleeping between 19.4 to 20.5 hours per day. They can sleep in water and on land, although they sleep for longer periods on land. When walruses sleep in the water, they usually lie at the bottom, float along the surface, or lean against something while in a standing position. They can even hook their tusks onto an ice floe and sleep that way. Like elephants, walruses can go for days without sleep. They can swim for up to 84 hours before needing to recharge."

Impressive. Hopefully he can make it back to the arctic.


I'm guessing sharks don't fark with them.  They seem like they can fight.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.extra.ieView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he at least remember his bucket?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as much as when I fell asleep with a Goldberg and woke up in New Jersey.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes.
if i had a nickle...
 
Commodore PET Shop Boys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's usually what happens to them...they fall asleep on an iceberg and then get carried off from the Arctic."

.
It's probably pretty sweet being a Walrus up until that happens.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trank it and take it home.
Those are very much herd beasts.
It needs to be with others of it's kind.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buddy, I've had one of those weekends
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What huh what now?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of worse places to wash up.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, too!


In my college town that started St. Frat-trics day this weekenf. 2 weeks of fraternities throwing ragers. I'm thrilled.

CSB: They have illegalized St Patrick's day in our town due to a mostly peaceful protest about 20 ago. Everybody involved graduated, left and we're still under this stupid mindset that if we can have a party on this day then it's going to be violent. So no parties!

You can Google cal poly and see how that's going
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "That's usually what happens to them...they fall asleep on an iceberg and then get carried off from the Arctic."

.
It's probably pretty sweet being a Walrus up until that happens.


If it's a common occurrence maybe this is how walruses are meant to disperse, like seeds.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, I do hate it. Last time, when I woke up, I found a tube coming from my back and a letter telling me to immediately call an emergency clinic in Sligo and tell them I needed to be put on full dialysis.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Goo goo g'joob.


I was the Walrus! Paul wasn't the Walrus! I was just saying that to be nice!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abox: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "That's usually what happens to them...they fall asleep on an iceberg and then get carried off from the Arctic."

.
It's probably pretty sweet being a Walrus up until that happens.

If it's a common occurrence maybe this is how walruses are meant to disperse, like seeds.


I wouldn't put anything past nature's plan.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You want walruses?  This is how you get walruses.
 
gas giant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's definitely a children's picture book in there somewhere.

Take note, aspiring authors.  This could be the next Where The Wild Things Are.

Where The Walrus Floated.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: I can think of worse places to wash up.


"Everywhere else"?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No longer willing to play second fiddle to Tennessee Tuxedo, Chumley set off on his own.
 
