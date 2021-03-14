 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   "I thought I was a lazy, depressed college student. Then I was diagnosed with narcolepsy." Wow. I once thought I had mono for an entire year. It turned out I was just really bored   (yahoo.com) divider line
30
    More: Strange, Sleep, sleep attacks, Sleep disorder, extra time, sleep disorder, sleep apnea, great start, sleep study  
•       •       •

551 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2021 at 11:41 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There was a time when I thought I cared.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My dad struggled with narcolepsy towards the end of his life. That shiat is no joke.
 
anuran
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We do a lousy job with mental health issues. I was in my forties before I stopped thinking I was lazy and stupid and got a diagnosis of ADHD and PTSD.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You wanna have some fun?

Yes.

Are you saying you want to have some fun or do you really want to have some fun?

I'm just saying I want to have some fun.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

anuran: We do a lousy job with mental health issues. I was in my forties before I stopped thinking I was lazy and stupid and got a diagnosis of ADHD and PTSD.


Glad you were able to get over your laziness problem.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoolyManwich: My dad struggled with narcolepsy towards the end of his life. That shiat is no joke.


The passengers in his car would disagree.
 
anuran
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Remnants of Santa: anuran: We do a lousy job with mental health issues. I was in my forties before I stopped thinking I was lazy and stupid and got a diagnosis of ADHD and PTSD.

Glad you were able to get over your laziness problem.


Snark notwithstanding it would have been better if I hadn't been smart enough to compensate for so long. There's a chance someone would have noticed. As it was a distinguished professor of psychiatry missed it. It took a couple of engineering co-workers
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Russ1642: WoolyManwich: My dad struggled with narcolepsy towards the end of his life. That shiat is no joke.

The passengers in his car would disagree.


Too soon
 
calbert
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoolyManwich: My dad struggled with narcolepsy towards the end of his life. That shiat is no joke.


Counterpoint:

Best of Fainting Goats | EpicVirals | [HD]
Youtube YI4hzzepEcI
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had it in my early teens up to my early 20s when I graduated college. It was brought on by stress. Who knew being wound up like a spring for 13 - 14 years of your life could cause so many problems.
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But what are we to do about people who really are lazy and stupid, but get misdiagnosed with narcolepsy? Then we can't call them lazy or stupid without being considered insensitive to a supposed medical condition.

Or could it be that no one has ever been lazy and stupid, and it was always narcolepsy the whole time?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, is this protected by the ADA?!
Because I can see myself wearing a vest like the ones they put on "support animals".
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

anuran: We do a lousy job with mental health issues. I was in my forties before I stopped thinking I was lazy and stupid and got a diagnosis of ADHD and PTSD.

Is the ADHD caused by the PTSD, or are they unrelated?  Does treating ADHD help with the PTSD or the other way around, or are they treated separately?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: My dad struggled with narcolepsy towards the end of his life. That shiat is no joke.


I used to work with a narcoleptic.  Once I walked into his lab and he was standing there sound asleep like a big ol' horse.  One time he fell asleep adjusting the radio on the top shelf of a bookcase and a vertically challenged coworker walked in.  She said she the radio was leaning over and she couldn't reach it to push it back and she didn't want to startle him and have it drop on his head.  She backed out quietly and found someone tall enough to push the radio back on the shelf.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Remnants of Santa: anuran: We do a lousy job with mental health issues. I was in my forties before I stopped thinking I was lazy and stupid and got a diagnosis of ADHD and PTSD.

Glad you were able to get over your laziness problem.

Snark notwithstanding it would have been better if I hadn't been smart enough to compensate for so long. There's a chance someone would have noticed. As it was a distinguished professor of psychiatry missed it. It took a couple of engineering co-workers


I'm 47 and just started to figure out how nuts I was the past few years. Cured my alcoholism and depression. I should get some real therapy though. I dunno.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: But what are we to do about people who really are lazy and stupid, but get misdiagnosed with narcolepsy? Then we can't call them lazy or stupid without being considered insensitive to a supposed medical condition.

Or could it be that no one has ever been lazy and stupid, and it was always narcolepsy the whole time?


the bulk of the population is lazy and stupid. that's why it's so easy for a handful of cretins to take charge of everything, run amuck and do as they please. nothing to stop them.
 
grossmont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had latent tuberculosis. I was treated with a medication that I needed to take for a year. After being on the medication for about 4 months, I ended up passing out due a very rate side effect of the medication.

At the time I passed out, I was driving my car back home from work.  I ended up rear ending the car in front of me. Fortunately it was rush hour, so it was a slow speed collision; enough to damage the front of my car, but not enough to deploy the airbags.

Obviously, my doctor told me to discontinue that medication and prescribed a different one that did not have this type of side effect.  But it took awhile for all of it to get out of my system and for the next month, I continued to have narcolepsy but I was able to work from home during this time.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in my car accident. Just a couple of cars that needed repairing. I got lucky, in a sense.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remnants of Santa: anuran: We do a lousy job with mental health issues. I was in my forties before I stopped thinking I was lazy and stupid and got a diagnosis of ADHD and PTSD.

Is the ADHD caused by the PTSD, or are they unrelated?  Does treating ADHD help with the PTSD or the other way around, or are they treated separately?


They are unrelated but sometimes have overlapping symptoms which can make differential diagnosis hard. They are both being treated at once with different medications and therapies.
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Corn_Fed: But what are we to do about people who really are lazy and stupid, but get misdiagnosed with narcolepsy? Then we can't call them lazy or stupid without being considered insensitive to a supposed medical condition.

Or could it be that no one has ever been lazy and stupid, and it was always narcolepsy the whole time?

the bulk of the population is lazy and stupid. that's why it's so easy for a handful of cretins to take charge of everything, run amuck and do as they please. nothing to stop them.


Can we give the cretins narcolepsy?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: Or could it be that no one has ever been lazy and stupid, and it was always narcolepsy the whole time?


You're thinking of Farkolepsy, where you remain awake but higher brain functions shut down.  It's often triggered by visiting the Politics tab.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remnants of Santa: Corn_Fed: Or could it be that no one has ever been lazy and stupid, and it was always narcolepsy the whole time?

You're thinking of Farkolepsy, where you remain awake but higher brain functions shut down.  It's often triggered by visiting the Politics tab.


standing ovation.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just kept looking at the picture in the article. I put my fingers in front of it to frame it....

It looked just like a face.... a farked up face....
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Remnants of Santa: anuran: We do a lousy job with mental health issues. I was in my forties before I stopped thinking I was lazy and stupid and got a diagnosis of ADHD and PTSD.

Is the ADHD caused by the PTSD, or are they unrelated?  Does treating ADHD help with the PTSD or the other way around, or are they treated separately?

They are unrelated but sometimes have overlapping symptoms which can make differential diagnosis hard. They are both being treated at once with different medications and therapies.


Man, having symptom overlaps is a total motherfarker for diagnosis, I had that with, as it's technically known, 'garbage quality sleep' for like 15 years. Hope the treatments are going well.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time I thought I had narcolepsy.

Turned out I was just drunk a lot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: My dad struggled with narcolepsy towards the end of his life. That shiat is no joke.


Especially knowing that once you die, someone else with narcolepsy might bugger *you* when you pass.
I bet it must of been a struggle for him.  Moving bodies around can't be easy when you get old.

Well, I'll crack open a cold one in his honor.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ever since childhood I've had a powerful urge to go to sleep around 5pm, regardless of where I am or what I'm doing.  I don't know if it's narcolepsy because it's hyper-specific.

I fight it off, because going to sleep at 5pm is not generally conducive to a successful working life or domestic life.

Never go to sleep easily at traditional bedtime.  Always takes an hour or two.  Always been jealous of siblings and acquaintances who drop off within 5 minutes.  Must be nice.

Maybe I had an ancestor who had to sleep in the early evening because he had overnight guard duty or something, and I inherited that gene sequence.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Ever since childhood I've had a powerful urge to go to sleep around 5pm, regardless of where I am or what I'm doing.  I don't know if it's narcolepsy because it's hyper-specific.

I fight it off, because going to sleep at 5pm is not generally conducive to a successful working life or domestic life.

Never go to sleep easily at traditional bedtime.  Always takes an hour or two.  Always been jealous of siblings and acquaintances who drop off within 5 minutes.  Must be nice.

Maybe I had an ancestor who had to sleep in the early evening because he had overnight guard duty or something, and I inherited that gene sequence.


You could have high blood pressure and it just peaks at 5 PM, I have it and I always have to lie down at 3 PM, its an odd symptom
 
zekeburger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Remnants of Santa: anuran: We do a lousy job with mental health issues. I was in my forties before I stopped thinking I was lazy and stupid and got a diagnosis of ADHD and PTSD.

Glad you were able to get over your laziness problem.


I suffer from Depression, Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Night Terrors. So I can't get to sleep if I manage to I wake up screaming   or because I had stopped breathing. I also suffer from a bone disorder That causes pain. Is it any wonder that I'm depressed.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.