(6ABC Philadelphia)   Wildfire closes The Garden State Parkway in New Jersey   (6abc.com) divider line
21
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Someday she'll catch that horse...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Andromeda on the Parkway? Ok, so Wildfire closed it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 850x478]


Yeah, I'm pretty sure the Jewish space laser wouldn't be aimed at Lakewood.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's all she called about.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Michael Martin Murphey should be criminally charged.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No dammitt, burn Lakewood, not Brick.  Brick isn't the problem (anymore).

Burn Lakewood and start from scratch.
 
rfenster
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, they say she died one winter
 
johnny queso
‘’ 3 hours ago  
rake, you bastards!  RAKE!!!
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brush fire to 160 acres in 8 hours, conditions might be just a wee bit dry in the area!

Right now I don't think I could start a tree on fire with a flame thrower, it's too damp from snow melt and then rain.
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What exit?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can you imagine when Israel finally does get a space laser?
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mztlplx: Someday she'll catch that horse...


Wildfire- Michael Martin Murphey
Youtube Pc3OnSQc48s


go ahead.  you earned it.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did someone forget to rake their forrest?
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But what of the boros? And the twps?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm almost sad I can't do a Chris Christie / MMM Wildfire remix now that Phil Murphy is NJ gov.
 
