 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Baltimore Sun)   A 1929 letter about a trip from Seattle to Seward, Alaska. " At one of these road houses the lady said she had failed to bake bread that morning because she was out the day before hunting for mountain sheep, and saw a bear and shot him"   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Alaska, House, Cordova, Alaska, Copper River, Chitina, Alaska, Salmon, cans of salmon, Boarding house  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2021 at 11:05 PM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One if the items in me and Mrs VHTS's bucket list is to go up the Inside Passage on a cruise ship, assuming there are any left, of course.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My takeaway from that letter is finding out Alaska has mosquitoes.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got to make the donuts.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read some stories about a guy who went exploring wild Alaska in 1905. He and a crew traveled all over, and one chapter went something like, "We got up this morning and saw four fine grizzlies from our camp. We shot two of them. Later that day, while on the trail, we saw a mother and yearling grizzly, and shot them. Five moose were dispatched by a hunting party, who took the antlers."

It was charming.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: I read some stories about a guy who went exploring wild Alaska in 1905. He and a crew traveled all over, and one chapter went something like, "We got up this morning and saw four fine grizzlies from our camp. We shot two of them. Later that day, while on the trail, we saw a mother and yearling grizzly, and shot them. Five moose were dispatched by a hunting party, who took the antlers."

It was charming.


The Russians treated the Aleuts similarly.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Her photograph of the Bonanza copper mine is going to be the cover of my atmospheric all-sitar and tabla doom metal album "Hexes and Abominations"
baltimoresun.comView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, other than making only 100 miles a day by car on the drive down through Alaska that sounds like my ideal trip, even the boat part sounds like a fun adventure compared to modern cruise liners.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yup, learn from this: Pound for pound, women are stronger ad wiser than men. They only let us pretend we know what we're doing once in a while, out of charity. But when it comes to brass tacks to making sure we're protected against the elements, they are working five steps ahead of things, always. And god bless them for it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was interesting, thanks.  I've been considering taking a trip on the Alaska Railroad this summer; I think the new schedule just came out with some added trips.  Of course I'd jump at the chance to take one of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it isn't double farking or being farked in the armpit, but it'll do for an old letter...
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, the best I have is an incident from the control tower. We always drank coffee with sugar, which invited wasps. I had some Checkov like Russian national on position asking if he needed to do something about the wasp banging against the glass. I said "control your airspace" which had our instructors glare at me. Don't look at the non problem close to you, do your fucjin job.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

veale728: My takeaway from that letter is finding out Alaska has mosquitoes.


Oh Jesus

I only had relatives there but in the right places certain months are apparently farking hell. Lots of swampiness up there.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thread rules.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pair of bear claws with my java sweetheart.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

skyotter: That was interesting, thanks.  I've been considering taking a trip on the Alaska Railroad this summer; I think the new schedule just came out with some added trips.  Of course I'd jump at the chance to take one of these:
[Fark user image 800x474]


When I was a youth in Talkeetna some of the residents of Chase had hi-rail kits for their trucks and drove 'em on home in between freight traffic.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

berylman: Her photograph of the Bonanza copper mine is going to be the cover of my atmospheric all-sitar and tabla doom metal album "Hexes and Abominations"
[baltimoresun.com image 800x548]


That's frameable.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: berylman: Her photograph of the Bonanza copper mine is going to be the cover of my atmospheric all-sitar and tabla doom metal album "Hexes and Abominations"
[baltimoresun.com image 800x548]

That's frameable and publishable


Ftfy
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

skyotter: That was interesting, thanks.  I've been considering taking a trip on the Alaska Railroad this summer; I think the new schedule just came out with some added trips.  Of course I'd jump at the chance to take one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the part of the story that jumped out to me.

"When we came to Cordova they told us they would send us out on the speedster to Chitina, as there were only three of us in the party, Mr. Starner, myself, and a Mrs. Holland from Texas. Well, we wondered what this speedster was like. It was a 1917 model Ford car, built to run on the railroad track."
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: berylman: Her photograph of the Bonanza copper mine is going to be the cover of my atmospheric all-sitar and tabla doom metal album "Hexes and Abominations"
[baltimoresun.com image 800x548]

That's frameable and publishable

Ftfy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: One if the items in me and Mrs VHTS's bucket list is to go up the Inside Passage on a cruise ship, assuming there are any left, of course.


That's hot.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never look a gift bear in the mouth...
 
daffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have never been there, buy I know some who have. They say the best way to see it is by train.
 
The Captain's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

veale728: My takeaway from that letter is finding out Alaska has mosquitoes.


The mosquito came in second when they voted on a state bird.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.