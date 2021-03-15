 Skip to content
I should buy a yoga studio
13
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And what do we call that yoga studio?

Puzzles
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope to God it works.
Confuse-a-Cat - Monty Python's Flying Circus - S01E05
Youtube 1tsIxNci_dE
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yoga is a dangerous activity. My friend tried it and she got the bends.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I once ended up in the hospital after attempting a yoga pose my cat was making
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't like that idea. Cats can twist into all sorts of crazy positions (that's what happens when you have no      bones). They are just show offs and they like make you look silly.

I'm just kidding. I love cats. I'm just highly allergic.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A yoga studio is one of the few places where we get to be free from judgement. Why would we want to let cats in there?
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: [i.pinimg.com image 400x226]


That dog can suck it's own dick.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yo dawg
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ now  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
