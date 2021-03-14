 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Wells Fargo and Chase Banks: Yeah, were just gonna hold onto your stimmy money until St. Patrick's Day to make tons of interest off it. You guys don't mind right?   (thehill.com) divider line
88
•       •       •

iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
TLDR: Nobody is going to DO anything about it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That should definitely be illegal
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

iheartscotch: TLDR: Nobody is going to DO anything about it.


No one may be able to do anything.  They are technically correct in their actions.  If the funds are not dated until the 17th, then the bank isn't required to dispense the funds until the 17th, no matter when they receive it.  It could even be argued that dispensing the funds before the date the feds gave you permission to dispense the funds is a crime of stealing from the feds.  I know the feds would never actually do anything, and most banks are not being choads about it, but it is a legally defensible position.  I can only hope people decide to look into other banks for their accounts after this.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
pgh9fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Someone at Key bank told me to wait until Wednesday too.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You want your bank branches burned down?  Because that's a good way to have your buildings torched.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Better call JG Wentworth
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I am going with IRS thing, not bank thing.  My local credit union also says money will be available on Wednesday.
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Correction, Treasury thing.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
While I'd love to lead the pitchforks & torches brigade against WF & other mega banks ... if the money isn't released until the 17th (something verified by others elsewhere), you really can't fault them for not making it available two days early. Similar (in a vague way) to you getting your paycheck direct deposited on say Friday, you don't get access to it on Wed (even though your employer/ADP sent the info already) on the 'well, it will be there in two days...' theory.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: While I'd love to lead the pitchforks & torches brigade against WF & other mega banks ... if the money isn't released until the 17th (something verified by others elsewhere), you really can't fault them for not making it available two days early. Similar (in a vague way) to you getting your paycheck direct deposited on say Friday, you don't get access to it on Wed (even though your employer/ADP sent the info already) on the 'well, it will be there in two days...' theory.


Some credit unions will make it available a day early if they've received it.  Similarly, technically they "shouldn't" but it's a nice thing to do for their customers and that's useful in a competitive market.

Vote with your feet.

/ Really need to get around to ditching WF
// Inertia's a hell of a drug
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x522]


These days, you've got to include Big Tech.  Maybe slowly replacing Big Oil?

/which should probably be updated to Big Energy
//not to be mistaken for Big Dick Energy
///3! (but they swagger like it's 9 or 10)
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My lady saw on the IRS site that she would get hers Wednesday the 17th. She got it Saturday the 13th. GoBank. They advertise that they will give you your direct deposits early, and they do it.

/not a recommendation, just a fact
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kazrak: Vote with your feet.


Oh, I highly encourage anyone involved with pretty much any big bank to do just that...

/& I agree, it's a nice thing to do.  But... it could bite them in the ass if something were to happen in between Point A & Point B
//although if something happened to the US .gov in between A & B, we've probably got bigger things to worry about...
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is why I joined a credit union.  So much better to work with
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Same for my bank

USAA

I'm not getting it til the 17th

I dont think thats something they have control over
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My credit union says the 17th.  I don't mind waiting.

/gonna pay off some bills!
 
ssaoi
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess they figured it was for our own good to wait until after St. Patty's day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: iheartscotch: TLDR: Nobody is going to DO anything about it.

No one may be able to do anything.  They are technically correct in their actions.  If the funds are not dated until the 17th, then the bank isn't required to dispense the funds until the 17th, no matter when they receive it.  It could even be argued that dispensing the funds before the date the feds gave you permission to dispense the funds is a crime of stealing from the feds.  I know the feds would never actually do anything, and most banks are not being choads about it, but it is a legally defensible position.  I can only hope people decide to look into other banks for their accounts after this.


Yeah, I was gonna go all hulk-smashey until I saw that the gubmit's post-dating their virtual checks.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jtown: phalamir: iheartscotch: TLDR: Nobody is going to DO anything about it.

No one may be able to do anything.  They are technically correct in their actions.  If the funds are not dated until the 17th, then the bank isn't required to dispense the funds until the 17th, no matter when they receive it.  It could even be argued that dispensing the funds before the date the feds gave you permission to dispense the funds is a crime of stealing from the feds.  I know the feds would never actually do anything, and most banks are not being choads about it, but it is a legally defensible position.  I can only hope people decide to look into other banks for their accounts after this.

Yeah, I was gonna go all hulk-smashey until I saw that the gubmit's post-dating their virtual checks.


Although I remember the $600 payment being listed by my bank as both pending and available for about a week.  What's in the box???
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: Same for my bank

USAA

I'm not getting it til the 17th

I dont think thats something they have control over


You would be correct. The Fed sends a file to financials with the date the ACH will be transferred. Any financial that credits an account before that date is effectively loaning out the money to the customer.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x522]


Please stop it with the fake George Carlin quotes.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just tells you who is more powerful. Capitists gotta exploit.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jtown: jtown: phalamir: iheartscotch: TLDR: Nobody is going to DO anything about it.

No one may be able to do anything.  They are technically correct in their actions.  If the funds are not dated until the 17th, then the bank isn't required to dispense the funds until the 17th, no matter when they receive it.  It could even be argued that dispensing the funds before the date the feds gave you permission to dispense the funds is a crime of stealing from the feds.  I know the feds would never actually do anything, and most banks are not being choads about it, but it is a legally defensible position.  I can only hope people decide to look into other banks for their accounts after this.

Yeah, I was gonna go all hulk-smashey until I saw that the gubmit's post-dating their virtual checks.

Although I remember the $600 payment being listed by my bank as both pending and available for about a week.  What's in the box???


You forgot to collapse the wave function.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've got my pitchfork but has anyone seen my torch?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why should they cash a post dated check ..
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: While I'd love to lead the pitchforks & torches brigade against WF & other mega banks ... if the money isn't released until the 17th (something verified by others elsewhere), you really can't fault them for not making it available two days early. Similar (in a vague way) to you getting your paycheck direct deposited on say Friday, you don't get access to it on Wed (even though your employer/ADP sent the info already) on the 'well, it will be there in two days...' theory.


I just recently learned that this is a thing. Last week I found out one of my co-workers gets his paychecks on Wednesdays instead of Fridays, because his institution releases the money to him when our payroll company sends it instead of the day it's supposed to be paid.

I get my paycheck on Friday. It's fine. I suppose I'll get the stimulus money on the 17th too. Not joining the pitchfork brigade for this.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sh*t, this is nothing compared to when banks would hold onto your checks for a few days, let them accumulate, and then push the highest-$ checks through first and in decreasing-$ order, so they could maximize the number of overdrafts they could hit you with.

/USBank made a farking mint doing that
 
munko
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Just tells you who is more powerful. Capitists gotta exploit.


they also follow the rules.  the checks were dated for the 17th.  the 17th is the day the Biden said we can have our money.  I'm buying a pony.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x522]

These days, you've got to include Big Tech.  Maybe slowly replacing Big Oil?

/which should probably be updated to Big Energy
//not to be mistaken for Big Dick Energy
///3! (but they swagger like it's 9 or 10)


Something something Rollerball.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn you banks, I want my socialism money now
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Claude Ballse: kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x522]

Please stop it with the fake George Carlin quotes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The fed dated the deposits for the 17th.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The banks won't be earning any interest because they won't have the funds until the 17th either.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 hours ago  
/shrug
This is what the IRS site itself has to say about my payment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: Call JG Wentworth


877-CASH NOW
 
zeroman987
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: iheartscotch: TLDR: Nobody is going to DO anything about it.

No one may be able to do anything.  They are technically correct in their actions.  If the funds are not dated until the 17th, then the bank isn't required to dispense the funds until the 17th, no matter when they receive it.  It could even be argued that dispensing the funds before the date the feds gave you permission to dispense the funds is a crime of stealing from the feds.  I know the feds would never actually do anything, and most banks are not being choads about it, but it is a legally defensible position.  I can only hope people decide to look into other banks for their accounts after this.


This was an AD for chime apparently.  Also some right wing non-sense about wells fargo donating to democratic candidates.

The Hill is basically Stormfront without all the swastika tattoos
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're just taking advantage of the posting date. ADP, before interest rates tanked in the 08 recession, made more money on "float" than they did from fees charged to clients.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People who complain about this sound poor.  Next time, fall out of the right vagina and 1400.00 won't even cover your lunch tab.  Losers.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gameshowhost: Sh*t, this is nothing compared to when banks would hold onto your checks for a few days, let them accumulate, and then push the highest-$ checks through first and in decreasing-$ order, so they could maximize the number of overdrafts they could hit you with.

/USBank made a farking mint doing that


Chase did, too.

I mean, so I've heard....
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So...If you buy Wells Fargo stock tomorrow, Monday, and the value of their company goes up due to the influx of interest, your stock value will go up a few notches. Sell to profit 1-3% on what you put it.

anyone got $1400
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wells FargU
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mikalmd: Why should they cash a post dated check ..


The date on a check does not matter and is not legally binding. When a check is stroked and leaves your hands, you are obligated to have the funds in the account for the check to be cashed at any point. You cannot put a future date on the check and expect that date to binding about when it can or cannot be cashed.
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kazrak: Recoil Therapy: While I'd love to lead the pitchforks & torches brigade against WF & other mega banks ... if the money isn't released until the 17th (something verified by others elsewhere), you really can't fault them for not making it available two days early. Similar (in a vague way) to you getting your paycheck direct deposited on say Friday, you don't get access to it on Wed (even though your employer/ADP sent the info already) on the 'well, it will be there in two days...' theory.

Some credit unions will make it available a day early if they've received it.  Similarly, technically they "shouldn't" but it's a nice thing to do for their customers and that's useful in a competitive market.

Vote with your feet.

/ Really need to get around to ditching WF
// Inertia's a hell of a drug


Ask for a 0% loan for your stimulus check amount, loan term of a week or so, and then when they deny you for whatever, angrily tell them you want to close your account effective the 18th. Pull your money out the 17th, and be done with WF. Who cares what they think of you; you already know they're not worth it.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrmopar5287: mikalmd: Why should they cash a post dated check ..

The date on a check does not matter and is not legally binding. When a check is stroked and leaves your hands, you are obligated to have the funds in the account for the check to be cashed at any point. You cannot put a future date on the check and expect that date to binding about when it can or cannot be cashed.


Nobody will cash a post dated check.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gameshowhost: Sh*t, this is nothing compared to when banks would hold onto your checks for a few days, let them accumulate, and then push the highest-$ checks through first and in decreasing-$ order, so they could maximize the number of overdrafts they could hit you with.


Isn't that your fault for writing checks when you didn't have the money in your account? It really sounds like that is your fault.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: That should definitely be illegal


This is the same bank that was opening accounts in customer names without their knowledge. And I think there was some money laundering too, if I'm not mistaken.
Oh they will eventually be punished...with fines of 1% of what they illegally earned.
As long as Sam gets a little cut, it's all good.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Por que tan serioso: Nobody will cash a post dated check.


Oh yes they will. No one gives a fark what the date says. No one even looks at the date.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrmopar5287: Por que tan serioso: Nobody will cash a post dated check.

Oh yes they will. No one gives a fark what the date says. No one even looks at the date.


Bruv. It's, literally, the first thing the teller authenticates.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Claude Ballse: kdawg7736: [pics.me.me image 500x522]

Please stop it with the fake George Carlin quotes.


swear I saw him do that bit for 45 minutes in 1991
 
