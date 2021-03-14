 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1776, Alexander Hamilton was named captain of an artillery company, possibly for not throwing away his shot   (history.com) divider line
24
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Interesting, most people only know about him for being on the ten dollar bill, though.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Interesting, most people only know about him for being on the ten dollar bill, though.


Yup. That's the only thing he's famous for these days...
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Neither shall I throw away my shot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Neither shall I throw away my shot.

[Fark user image 850x557]


"OH MY GOD, I FORGOT TO BUY MY WIFE A PRESENT!"
 
daffy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now he is rolling in his grave every time they sing about him.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - The Hamilton Polka
Youtube oNEdEDbhTQw
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did he George someone?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tired_of_the_BS
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I was a lad, the 'story'/history that was told:

Hamilton turned, and graciously fired in the air - a common gesture that honor had been met, and Burr gunned him down in cold blood.

Many years later, I read the Smithsonian Institute examined the dueling pistols and discovered Hamilton's pistol had been doctored:  the trigger pulls are deliberately set quite heavy, and Hamilton's had been adjusted to a hair trigger. When Hamilton turned and started to lower his pistol - it went off!  Burr realized that Hamilton had rigged the duel and it was only through sheer luck that he wasn't lying on the ground; so he shot the cheating bastage.

History - funny how we pass what we want to believe on to future generations... kinda like how people see reality: history of the moment - and roughly half of us somehow believe the exact opposite of the rest of us.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original "got milk?" commercial - Who shot Alexander Hamilton?
Youtube OLSsswr6z9Y


/obligatory?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Interesting, most people only know about him for being on the ten dollar bill, though.


It's hard to listen to you with a straight face.

/my dog speaks more eloquently than thee
//but strangely, your mange is the same
///number three: I know my sister like I know my own mind
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 4 hours ago  

KingOfTown: kdawg7736: Interesting, most people only know about him for being on the ten dollar bill, though.

It's hard to listen to you with a straight face.

/my dog speaks more eloquently than thee
//but strangely, your mange is the same
///number three: I know my sister like I know my own mind


Alternative number 3: negotiate a peace, or negotiate a time and place.
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Look, if you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted, in one moment, would you capture it - or just let it slip?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DoctorWhat: KingOfTown: kdawg7736: Interesting, most people only know about him for being on the ten dollar bill, though.

It's hard to listen to you with a straight face.

/my dog speaks more eloquently than thee
//but strangely, your mange is the same
///number three: I know my sister like I know my own mind

Alternative number 3: negotiate a peace, or negotiate a time and place.


Cool username, meet my cool license plate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

starsrift: Look, if you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted, in one moment, would you capture it - or just let it slip?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/now we're just getting silly
//ELIMINEM FTW
///because
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tired_of_the_BS: When I was a lad, the 'story'/history that was told:

Hamilton turned, and graciously fired in the air - a common gesture that honor had been met, and Burr gunned him down in cold blood.

Many years later, I read the Smithsonian Institute examined the dueling pistols and discovered Hamilton's pistol had been doctored:  the trigger pulls are deliberately set quite heavy, and Hamilton's had been adjusted to a hair trigger. When Hamilton turned and started to lower his pistol - it went off!  Burr realized that Hamilton had rigged the duel and it was only through sheer luck that he wasn't lying on the ground; so he shot the cheating bastage.

History - funny how we pass what we want to believe on to future generations... kinda like how people see reality: history of the moment - and roughly half of us somehow believe the exact opposite of the rest of us.


I'd love to see the history books had...

1.) The south had gained independence

2.) The colonies failed to gain independence

Like if I had some magic alternate timeline search engine
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In all fairness, guy stole british cannons. If you bring your own cannons you get to captain them, those are the rules.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tired_of_the_BS: Many years later, I read the Smithsonian Institute examined the dueling pistols and discovered Hamilton's pistol had been doctored:  the trigger pulls are deliberately set quite heavy, and Hamilton's had been adjusted to a hair trigger. When Hamilton turned and started to lower his pistol - it went off!  Burr realized that Hamilton had rigged the duel (???) and it was only through sheer luck that he wasn't lying on the ground; so he shot the cheating bastage.


Not sure I'm following here.  You said Hamilton's pistol was the one that was doctored and that it went off with a hair-trigger instead of the heavy pull he was used to.  So who tinkered with the guns?  Doesn't sound like it was Hamilton-based on what you wrote here.
 
Princip's Sandwich
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Tired_of_the_BS: Many years later, I read the Smithsonian Institute examined the dueling pistols and discovered Hamilton's pistol had been doctored:  the trigger pulls are deliberately set quite heavy, and Hamilton's had been adjusted to a hair trigger. When Hamilton turned and started to lower his pistol - it went off!  Burr realized that Hamilton had rigged the duel (???) and it was only through sheer luck that he wasn't lying on the ground; so he shot the cheating bastage.

Not sure I'm following here.  You said Hamilton's pistol was the one that was doctored and that it went off with a hair-trigger instead of the heavy pull he was used to.  So who tinkered with the guns?  Doesn't sound like it was Hamilton-based on what you wrote here.


After reading an article from Popular Mechanics from last year, it's not even correct. Not only did both pistols get set up the same way (they were sold in pairs and were a custom order Hamilton's brother-in-law had made years earlier), Hamilton denied setting up the hair-trigger mechanism while on his deathbed. And experts aren't sure who shot which pistol anyway.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sonic Yawn: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OLSsswr6​z9Y]

/obligatory?


that's cold
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't the whole point of being an artillery officer to throw away your shot? At high velocity? Towards the enemy?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Interesting, most people only know about him for being on the ten dollar bill, though.


And Erle Stanley Gardner named a fried ground beef sandwich after him.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stephen Decatur says what?
 
