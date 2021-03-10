 Skip to content
 
(CBS Boston)   It's a real darn shame that the Boston Marathon bomber is unhappy with how he's been treated in prison. Darn shame   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Prison, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Capital punishment, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Murder, New England, Death penalty, Tamerlan Tsarnaev  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  



 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Folsom Prison Blues
Youtube b3A4l-mmMhU
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, died following a gunfight with police and being run over by his brother as he fled.


Did they also charge him with killing his brother? Dumbass.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Gee, that's too bad.

Maybe they could arrange a slightly...better....situation with a roommate who is a relative of the deceased.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Tsarnaev claims the defendants - which include BOP, the company that administers the prison

I'm inclined to automatically give weight to the complaint simply because private companies running a prison is by default a bad idea.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Seems like he'll have some capitol tourist company to visit with soon.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ok, he convinced me. He needs to get out and communicate.

I'd suggest a nice podium on Boston Common where he can make his case to the sympathetic and reasonable people of Boston.
 
indylaw
‘’ 6 hours ago  
While he's already mad at up why don't we just put him in a room with a pressure cooker filled with ball-bearings and blow his legs to pieces. He can contemplate his situation as he drags himself to seek medical attention.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He should have said he was a Trump supporter.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Unpopular opinion I'm sure but I think prisoners should be treated compassionately and prisons should be run with an eye toward rehab and education. I'm not a Christian or anything but I do believe compassion is the way to go.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  



Funny how things come back to bite ya, eh buddy?
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

JohnBigBootay: Unpopular opinion I'm sure but I think prisoners should be treated compassionately and prisons should be run with an eye toward rehab and education. I'm not a Christian or anything but I do believe compassion is the way to go.


Agreed, but also, you reap what you sow.

Sounds to me like Dzhokar is a bit of a dick, and some of the treatment he's getting is in response to this attitude. Also, if they put him in gen pop, he'd be killed.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 6 hours ago  



Funny how things come back to bite ya, eh buddy?


Is that the cell he's stuck in 23 hours a day?  Damn, I'd wish for the death penalty if I had to face the prospect of being locked up like that for the rest of my life.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I wonder if we could contract with some 3rd would country without our prison niceties to confine him for awhile. Maybe we could reach out to the Russians or the Chechens.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Check out https://www.amazon.com/Brothers-R​oad-A​merican-Tragedy/dp/1594634009 subby.  Good book.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  



Funny how things come back to bite ya, eh buddy?

Is that the cell he's stuck in 23 hours a day?  Damn, I'd wish for the death penalty if I had to face the prospect of being locked up like that for the rest of my life.


That pic was from a holding cell during one of the trial hearings, iirc. Definitely pre conviction....
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe they should try feeding him vegan prison loaf.
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This was 57+ tragedies ago.

Are we really at the point where pieces of shiat terrorists are trying to leak to the MSM gossip blogs to get back into the headlines?

We're so farked as a people.

/Fark this guy
//Fark the private prison industry
///Fark, uhhh people that only use pressure cooker for rice?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

JohnBigBootay: Unpopular opinion I'm sure but I think prisoners should be treated compassionately and prisons should be run with an eye toward rehab and education. I'm not a Christian or anything but I do believe compassion is the way to go.


Those who cannot be rehabilitated or ever trusted with freedom again, such as this farkstick, must be sequestered away from society to prevent them from hurting anyone else ever again.  They should not be tortured in any way other than by having everything taken away from them except for a long, drab gray future where their only possible outcome is an eventual death of old age where they never get to see the open sky again, feel fresh air again, or have a conversation with anyone that is not through iron bars.

To prevent torture it is necessary that an appeals process is available where his concerns may be brought up, examined, and acted upon if they have any merit.  That process is what he is going through now.  The system is working.

The death penalty, even in case such as this, is wrong in that it is a punishment which cannot be rescinded, and if it is used in a case where its application is truly deserved then it will be used in cases where it is not.  But we cannot trust that a mass murdering psychopath will ever be rehabilitated, and thus the only option is an endless institutional purgatory where he is stored in whatever manner is most likely to prevent him from causing any further harm, even if the slow weight of the years spent growing old and futile surrounded by concrete and steel and hard faces drives him into madness and despair.

Personally I'd rather have the chair.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Some people you just can't reach.


 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  



Funny how things come back to bite ya, eh buddy?

Is that the cell he's stuck in 23 hours a day?  Damn, I'd wish for the death penalty if I had to face the prospect of being locked up like that for the rest of my life.


He's in supermax, his cell probably looks remarkably like this, except a lot smaller
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  



Funny how things come back to bite ya, eh buddy?



 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who's Dzhokhing now?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  



Funny how things come back to bite ya, eh buddy?

Is that the cell he's stuck in 23 hours a day?  Damn, I'd wish for the death penalty if I had to face the prospect of being locked up like that for the rest of my life.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ADX_Flo​r​ence

One of the reasons it was created was to house prisoners who would kill guards and other prisoners, in order to get the death penalty, thus "escape" prison.  It's not a dumping ground.  Not only is it not over-crowded, it's never been full.  You need to be a very specific kind of dangerous to get put there.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 hours ago  

JohnBigBootay: Unpopular opinion I'm sure but I think prisoners should be treated compassionately and prisons should be run with an eye toward rehab and education. I'm not a Christian or anything but I do believe compassion is the way to go.


Yeah well this is America and we don't even treat our poor law abiding citizens that way.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That suffering will all be over when he gets his just desserts in Terre Haute.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
so.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTFA: "send hobby crafts through the mail to his legal counsel"

Not sure I'd want to be mailed any of his "crafts".... he and his brothers last home crafting is what got him there...
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm disappointed in our prison system.  I figured he woulda been shanked to death by now and save us the taxpayer money for a trial.
 
Fano
‘’ 6 hours ago  

JohnBigBootay: Unpopular opinion I'm sure but I think prisoners should be treated compassionately and prisons should be run with an eye toward rehab and education. I'm not a Christian or anything but I do believe compassion is the way to go.


That's probably why he should have been executed on the side of the street by a Boston mob instead
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
HOBBY CRAFTS?!

I'm all for better prison conditions across the board; fark your ability to mail hobby crafts to your attorney.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 hours ago  



Funny how things come back to bite ya, eh buddy?

Is that the cell he's stuck in 23 hours a day?  Damn, I'd wish for the death penalty if I had to face the prospect of being locked up like that for the rest of my life.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ADX_Flor​ence

One of the reasons it was created was to house prisoners who would kill guards and other prisoners, in order to get the death penalty, thus "escape" prison.  It's not a dumping ground.  Not only is it not over-crowded, it's never been full.  You need to be a very specific kind of dangerous to get put there.


Is there really a chance he'd kill again, though?
Is he really that dangerous?

I doubt it. He shouldn't see the outside for a long time, but come on.
He was a dumbass kid when he did his crime.

I knew a white guy who killed twice as many people, in person, and he's been treated better.

This is all theater.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 6 hours ago  

JohnBigBootay: Unpopular opinion I'm sure but I think prisoners should be treated compassionately and prisons should be run with an eye toward rehab and education. I'm not a Christian or anything but I do believe compassion is the way to go.


Fark him.  He tried, and succeeded, in literally blowing up innocent people.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Humane incarceration is essential to a civilized society.

Shame he's having a hard time.

Unfortunately we can't protect him from everything. Oh well. Too bad.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He's not allowed to send his hobby crafts. Poor thing.

I think he needs a new hobby. Perhaps macrame. Yes, give him macrame supplies and let him work on it in his cell. It will be very therapeutic and I think will be a good way to end his depression.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: Gee, that's too bad.

Maybe they could arrange a slightly...better....situation with a roommate who is a relative of the deceased.


Or a sufficiently drunk and angry internet reader with a superhero complex and a plane ticket.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Also every single one of you who thinks rape is an acceptable punishment can go hop, skip, and jump your way straight to whatever personal hell you subscribe to, because that attitude is just simply monstrous and shameful.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: It ain't a country club, Dzhokhar. You're there to be punished.


*gently applies brakes*

The state isn't in the business of punishment - kid got stuffed in there because he threatens public safety if he's set free.

/i'm okay with meting out some justice in the, um, "private sector"... but if i should do that, i should have to face the same legal consequences as anyone else
//otoh the public sector should never be in the business of punishment (excepting capital crimes... but i'm against the death penalty for all but treason)
///the array of elected republican psychopaths are an excellent reminder of why we shouldn't allow the public sector to be in said punitive business
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
press f for formatting
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A more important question.  Why the hell are those two still alive?
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 6 hours ago  



Funny how things come back to bite ya, eh buddy?

Is that the cell he's stuck in 23 hours a day?  Damn, I'd wish for the death penalty if I had to face the prospect of being locked up like that for the rest of my life.


Epstein found the solution for that pretty quickly. Play stupid games win stupid prizes. I'm a pretty liberal guy, but this pile of shiat killed an 8 year old child shows no remorse and is whining about prison, the people he killed would love to be alive to complain about stupid bullshiat. fark him.
 
Abox
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Gubbo: /anyway, that's enough of listening to someone who thinks prison is for punishment


Well he needs to be punished and he's already there, why let it go to waste.
 
Abox
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OgreMagi: A more important question.  Why the hell are those two still alive?


I think he's just one dude.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  



Funny how things come back to bite ya, eh buddy?

Is that the cell he's stuck in 23 hours a day?  Damn, I'd wish for the death penalty if I had to face the prospect of being locked up like that for the rest of my life.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ADX_Flor​ence

One of the reasons it was created was to house prisoners who would kill guards and other prisoners, in order to get the death penalty, thus "escape" prison.  It's not a dumping ground.  Not only is it not over-crowded, it's never been full.  You need to be a very specific kind of dangerous to get put there.


One of the guys there had the pleasure of becoming a tenant after killing his cellmate and redecorating their cell with his entrails when he was housed at the high security USP next door.  Real good people, there.  Only the best

/Florence is a beautiful place on the Arkansas River as it comes out of the Rockies
//Too bad Fremont County is where Colorado and the Fed stuck a shiatload of prisons
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

JohnBigBootay: Unpopular opinion I'm sure but I think prisoners should be treated compassionately and prisons should be run with an eye toward rehab and education. I'm not a Christian or anything but I do believe compassion is the way to go.


Yup.  I mean, it's literally called "corrections," not "rape tower."
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We owe it to our selves to fully respect all of his rights. We are not some primitive hell-hole barbarous state.
 
