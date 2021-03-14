 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   There are only two things I can't stand in this world: People who are intolerant of other people's cultures, and Dutch anti-lockdown protestors   (aljazeera.com) divider line
38
    More: Interesting, Riot, The Hague, Netherlands, Voting, World War II, recent weeks, photo of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Amsterdam  
•       •       •

833 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2021 at 8:41 PM (5 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
OK....looks like America isn't the only country with anti-lockdown protests.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kdawg7736: OK....looks like America isn't the only country with anti-lockdown protests.


We don't have the monopoly on stupid, but we sure do lead the charge.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Blow the dikes.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They all ought to be holland to court.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bloody Dutch.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Herr Morgenstern: kdawg7736: OK....looks like America isn't the only country with anti-lockdown protests.

We don't have the monopoly on stupid, but we sure do lead the charge.


It does make me feel better that stupid is international, maybe we are exporting it.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Herr Morgenstern: kdawg7736: OK....looks like America isn't the only country with anti-lockdown protests.

We don't have the monopoly on stupid, but we sure do lead the charge.


Yeah, it does make a strong case for "American Exceptionalism".
 
starsrift
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Michael Caine in a comedic role was brilliant. He may not have written the jokes, but the delivery was fantastic. No matter how many takes it took.

That's really all I had to say.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

macadamnut: Blow the dikes.


Fark is not your...

I just can't do it.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 hours ago  

groppet: Herr Morgenstern: kdawg7736: OK....looks like America isn't the only country with anti-lockdown protests.

We don't have the monopoly on stupid, but we sure do lead the charge.

It does make me feel better that stupid is international, maybe we are exporting it.


We aren't the sole supplier of stupid for the world.  For example, the anti-vaxx movement started in the UK and was imported into the USA.  Those essential oil nut jobs are probably an offshoot of traditional Chinese medicine, though I'm making a wild guess on this one.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Herr Morgenstern: kdawg7736: OK....looks like America isn't the only country with anti-lockdown protests.

We don't have the monopoly on stupid, but we sure do lead the charge.


We have 300+ million here. Some of those countries have less population than Florida. Can't expect free documentaries to walk in lockstep on everything. We have to put up with some bullshiat.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.


Good job! You really showed that guy calling for police violence against them who's boss!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If there are only two things you can't stand in this world.........

You're not trying.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Fireproof: EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.

Good job! You really showed that guy calling for police violence against them who's boss!

[Fark user image image 425x231]


Oh, and TFA says "There were no immediate reports of injuries."
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Al Jazeera likes to assert that the majority is "for," lockdowns...

Did the Dutch have a vote at some point?
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fireproof:

Username checks out is also an acceptable answer here
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fireproof: Fireproof: EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.

Good job! You really showed that guy calling for police violence against them who's boss!

[Fark user image image 425x231]

Oh, and TFA says "There were no immediate reports of injuries."


...but includes a picture of a clear head injury.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fireproof: EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.

Good job! You really showed that guy calling for police violence against them who's boss!

[Fark user image 425x231]


First day on fark, huh?

/bu bu bu but no one said it in this thread yet
 
alice_600
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Fireproof: Fireproof: EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.

Good job! You really showed that guy calling for police violence against them who's boss!

[Fark user image image 425x231]

Oh, and TFA says "There were no immediate reports of injuries."

...but includes a picture of a clear head injury.
[Fark user image image 425x283]


Are they using Ikea hamper lids for riot shields? Also why do we hate the Dutch? Is it the shoes?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.


Nice strawman argument. I don't see anyone here cheering the crackdown, just pointing out the stupidity. I was about to say it seemed excessive based only on TFA.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fireproof: Fireproof: EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.

Good job! You really showed that guy calling for police violence against them who's boss!

[Fark user image image 425x231]

Oh, and TFA says "There were no immediate reports of injuries."


I didn't read TFA. Was that before or after the picture of the guy in police custody bleeding from his head?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

alice_600: Also why do we hate the Dutch? Is it the shoes?


I assume "the Dutch" was used in the joke because nobody actually has a problem with the Dutch.  I mean, the joke wouldn't really work if it the target was a genuinely oppressed population, for example:

There are only two things I can't stand in this world: People who are intolerant of other people's cultures, and the Jews.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.


So tell us, how do the police get the people to disperse and go home? And, No, saying they are peaceful and should be left alone is not an option. People who violate the law are not free to keep on violating the law if they are doing it in a peaceful manner. These people are clearly in violation of the lockdown restrictions and deliberately violated a lawful order to disperse. So I ask, what should the police have done to make them disperse and go home?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fireproof: EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.

Good job! You really showed that guy calling for police violence against them who's boss!

[Fark user image 425x231]

First day on fark, huh?

/bu bu bu but no one said it in this thread yet


So are we going off on some hypothetical person hypothetically saying it somewhere else?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mock26: EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.

So tell us, how do the police get the people to disperse and go home? And, No, saying they are peaceful and should be left alone is not an option. People who violate the law are not free to keep on violating the law if they are doing it in a peaceful manner. These people are clearly in violation of the lockdown restrictions and deliberately violated a lawful order to disperse. So I ask, what should the police have done to make them disperse and go home?


That's the question of the century, now isn't it? There's been a variety of protests that police have been sent in to disperse. Some causes we agree with, some we don't, but the police themselves need a standard that applies across the board, and the methods are in dire need of change. There's been a growing enthusiasm on Fark for seeing anti-maskers get roughed up, and while I can't say I feel any sympathy for them, I don't want to fall into the trap of thinking police brutality is only good or bad depending on the context. It's a separate issue that should always be bad, even if we're enjoying the shadenfreude.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 hours ago  

macadamnut: Blow the dikes.


I just want to stick my finger in one.
 
hackhix
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.


So edgy
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hackhix: EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.

So edgy


Another Farker spotted a word in my username? Good job! Here's your sticker!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For an American website that gets ~50% of its traffic from what I assume are Indian trolls based on Alexa data, the amount of pants-wetting over COVID is comical. No wonder Fark is a shell of what it used to be.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fireproof: Jeebus Saves: Fireproof: EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.

Good job! You really showed that guy calling for police violence against them who's boss!

[Fark user image 425x231]

First day on fark, huh?

/bu bu bu but no one said it in this thread yet

So are we going off on some hypothetical person hypothetically saying it somewhere else?


Nothing hypothetical about it.  Just hypocritical farkers who think police violence is ok against groups they don't like.
 
ur14me
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mock26: EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.

So tell us, how do the police get the people to disperse and go home? And, No, saying they are peaceful and should be left alone is not an option. People who violate the law are not free to keep on violating the law if they are doing it in a peaceful manner. These people are clearly in violation of the lockdown restrictions and deliberately violated a lawful order to disperse. So I ask, what should the police have done to make them disperse and go home?


Microwave emitters.  Just like my Hot Pocket, eventually they're "done".
 
nobody11155
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Remnants of Santa: alice_600: Also why do we hate the Dutch? Is it the shoes?

I assume "the Dutch" was used in the joke because nobody actually has a problem with the Dutch.  I mean, the joke wouldn't really work if it the target was a genuinely oppressed population, for example:

There are only two things I can't stand in this world: People who are intolerant of other people's cultures, and the Jews.


I wonder whether that line was also a takeoff from The Magic Christian where the protagonist starts cutting up a Rembrandt after he is told the painter was Dutch.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Herr Morgenstern: kdawg7736: OK....looks like America isn't the only country with anti-lockdown protests.

We don't have the monopoly on stupid, but we sure do lead the charge.


US exceptionalism, ladies and gentlemen
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EdgeRunner: Mock26: EdgeRunner: "Look, here's a photo of police moving in on peaceful seated protestors."

"Fascist scum! Criminals in uniform! All cops are trash!"

"They're dispersing a group that opposes Covid lockdowns."

"Filthy plague rats! Break out the batons and break their empty heads! Smash and destroy!"

/if you enjoy seeing it directed at people you don't like, you're not actually against police brutality. You're only against some of their choices of who they target.

So tell us, how do the police get the people to disperse and go home? And, No, saying they are peaceful and should be left alone is not an option. People who violate the law are not free to keep on violating the law if they are doing it in a peaceful manner. These people are clearly in violation of the lockdown restrictions and deliberately violated a lawful order to disperse. So I ask, what should the police have done to make them disperse and go home?

That's the question of the century, now isn't it? There's been a variety of protests that police have been sent in to disperse. Some causes we agree with, some we don't, but the police themselves need a standard that applies across the board, and the methods are in dire need of change. There's been a growing enthusiasm on Fark for seeing anti-maskers get roughed up, and while I can't say I feel any sympathy for them, I don't want to fall into the trap of thinking police brutality is only good or bad depending on the context. It's a separate issue that should always be bad, even if we're enjoying the shadenfreude.


How about the use of thioacetone or maybe a less potent thiol? 

:-D

https://youtu.be/ckSoDW2-wrc?t=430

If you are interested in science/chemistry the entire video is entertaining, but I have sometimes wondered if thioacetone would be too effective at breaking up crowds?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: How about the use of thioacetone or maybe a less potent thiol?


The olfactory equivalent of making a location radioactive for a short space of time? The area would have to be so remote and devoid of other people, I doubt you'd need to disperse the crowd at all. There'd be no one around for them to be bothering.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for the tolerant left?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: How about the use of thioacetone or maybe a less potent thiol?


I caused the evacuation of an entire wing of a research lab by using a much less potent thiol inside a fume hood.  I can't imagine it being practical to use thioacetone in a deployable weapon.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.