(ABC News)   This is not the resetting the clock we were talking about for daylight savings time   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
31
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Brown also reminded Chicago residents to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nothing has changed, Brown said. "You're jumping the gun if you think it's okay to be in small, closed confinements."

Phrasing?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 hours ago  
daylight SAVING time.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If someone gave the U.S. an enema, it wold be inserted in South Chicago.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Does anybody really know what time it is?
 
IDisME
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thanks for reminding me.  Now all my VCRs blink 1:00 again.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Does anybody really know what time it is?


Time to ban white rural folks rifles. Its the only way to stop minority handgun shootings in the inner city.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In Chicago, this is called "the weekend".
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Does anybody really know what time it is?


4:30. It's not late, just early.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait, 2 dead and 13 injured?  Sounds like someone just un-loaded a whole magazine into a party.  That's not something that will increase property values.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Does anybody really know what time it is?


Does anybody really care?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Does anybody really know what time it is?


I've always heard it's half past a monkey's ass, a quarter to his balls.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, a lot of Americans have been waiting for a return to normality.
Looks like things are trending that way.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Does anybody really know what time it is?


I dunno, what's the frequency, Kenneth?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Does anybody really know what time it is?


25 or 6 to four.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We can't do anything about guns, because if we did, Democrats would lose all of their elections forever. It's best that people keep getting shot to death so that Republicans don't end up in charge. It's the price we pay.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: If someone gave the U.S. an enema, it wold be inserted in South Chicago.


Not south detroit?
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
DST makes me cranky.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: If someone gave the U.S. an enema, it wold be inserted in South Chicago.


Perhaps, but the catheter unquestionably goes into Florida.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kendelrio: cyberspacedout: Does anybody really know what time it is?

25 or 6 to four.


As time goes on....
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

skinink: cyberspacedout: Does anybody really know what time it is?

Does anybody really care?


If so, I can't imagine why.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's still covid related .
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

austerity101: We can't do anything about guns, because if we did, Democrats would lose all of their elections forever. It's best that people keep getting shot to death so that Republicans don't end up in charge. It's the price we pay.


There are plenty of functional, effective gun control measures that most gun owners and most republicans support.
The problem with them is that they only significantly reduce deaths and gun crime, they don't hurt regular sportsmen and hunters. So there is no way we will put -those- to a vote.
Only the ones that do nothing for gun crime but anger republicans and scare moderate gun owners into voting republican. Just like the one put forth this week.
-/
I forget what is called, I think it was something like the "it will never pass but it will win the GOP the midterms gun control act"
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like the covidiots are taking up arms.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Sounds like the covidiots are taking up arms.


Again?
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dryad: cyberspacedout: Does anybody really know what time it is?

Time to ban white rural folks rifles. Its the only way to stop minority handgun shootings in the inner city.



Yeah, white folks never shoot anyone
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 hours ago  

rnatalie: skinink: cyberspacedout: Does anybody really know what time it is?

Does anybody really care?

If so, I can't imagine why.


There's barely time enough to die...
 
kendelrio
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dryad: I forget what is called, I think it was something like the "it will never pass but it will win the GOP the midterms gun control act"


I honestly think at this point they "trade issues" to keep flip flipping the house etc. "OK, this tear we freak out the gun nuts and yall win. Next election cycle, you freak out the abortion rights nuts and we win it back, ok?"
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BLaM! BLaM! BLaM!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Does anybody really know what time it is?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
vinn01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be a day ending in "y" in Chicago.  Seriously, two dead is not a mass shooting worth noting.  Two dead is Chicago's daily average.  Two dead per day is 365*2= 730.  In fact, there were 792 killings in Chicago in 2020: https://heyjackass.com/category/​2020/
 
